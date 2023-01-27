Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision
Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State. In a statement Goede released on Social Media,...
Georgia Announces Date for G-Day
The University of Georgia has announced that its annual Spring scrimmage, also known as G-Day will be held on April 15th. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.
BREAKING: UGA Lands World Class Speed in Latest Commit
Ask anyone that follows or covers college football objectively. If you ask them to name the top-5 coaching jobs in America, it won't be long before you hear the University of Georgia mentioned. History, tradition, access to funds, facilities, and the list of pros for the position is relatively long.
Student charged with bringing handgun to Alcovy High School
COVINGTON — An Alcovy High School student is facing five charges after he allegedly brought a stolen handgun to school. The student, whose name has been withheld due to his status as a juvenile, has been charged with bringing a weapon on school property, theft by receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of a handgun by a person under 18.
See Which Iconic Stars Jimmy Buffett 'Ran Into' During Nashville Visit
PUBLIC NOTICE The City of Conyers will hold an election
PUBLIC NOTICE The City of Conyers will hold an election on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 for the purpose of electing the City Council Member from District 2, Post 2, the City Council Member from District 3 and the City Council Member from District 4 for four (4) year terms, respectively, beginning January 1, 2024 and ending December 31, 2027. The qualifying fee is $72.00 for Council Members. Fees are due at the time a candidate files their candidacy, unless a paupers affidavit is filed in lieu of payment. Qualifying will commence at 8:30 a.m. on August 21, 2023 and end at 4:30 p.m. on August 25, 2023. At the time of the election, candidates must have attained the age of 18 years; have resided in the City and the District they are seeking to represent for at least one year; be a qualified elector of the City; and meet any other requirements as may be established by State law. Candidates must be a U.S. Citizen, never been convicted and sentenced by a court of competent jurisdiction for fraudulent violation of primary or election laws, malfeasance in office, or a felony involving moral turpitude, or Candidates must have had their civil rights restored. Christina Heyman City Clerk 928-92638 1/29/2023.
