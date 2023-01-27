ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Daily Voice

Man Killed In Baltimore Late Night Attack Identified: Police

Police have identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Baltimore, authorities announce. Marcus Aslup was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Baltimore police. Aslup was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Family of Deanta Dorsey calls for arrest in 16 year old's murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police is releasing new images of the people of interest in the deadly Edmonson Village shooting earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, lost his life, and four other students were shot. With the violence continuing in Baltimore and another teen killed just last week, the family of Dorsey is calling on the police department and the community to help close the case of his murder and bring the suspects to justice.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Woman Escapes Armed Kidnapper In Southern Maryland

WALDORF, Md. – On January 26 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office they were with a woman who reported she had been kidnapped in Charles County earlier in the evening. Detectives from the CCSO coordinated with the Anne Arundel police...
WALDORF, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police find missing woman dead along ICC

A missing woman was found dead in Colesville, Maryland, on Saturday and Montgomery County police are investigating her death as a homicide. In a news release, Montgomery County police said 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was reported missing from her apartment in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court in Rockville by family and friends who last saw her on Dec. 30, 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Deep breaths': Dispatch audio details response of deadly shooting, crash in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in West BaltimoreA 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.A day later,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police

COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna

A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
VIENNA, VA
WUSA9

Police investigate death of 20-year-old Maryland woman

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a death after finding a body in the county Saturday afternoon. Police have identified 20-year-old Keylin Chavez-Dominguez as the bod that was found. She was reported missing on Jan. 2 and was last seen by her family and friends on Dec. 30, 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Armed Ladies With Same Name Busted After Stealing Kia From DC Neighborhood

Police have arrested two women with the same name after being found traveling in a vehicle that was reported stolen on New Years Day, authorities confirm. Krystal Henry, 32, and Crystal Smith, 33, were pulled over in the 4800 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights after being seen by officers in a KIA that was reported stolen from the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Prince George's County police.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

26-year-old man shot in southeast Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 26-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in southeast Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were patrolling around 4:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of E. Fairmount Avenue when they heard discharging. Shortly after hearing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Body found near ICC in Colesville, police say

A body was found Saturday afternoon in Colesville, just south of the Intercounty Connector, Montgomery County police reported. Officers responded around 2:01 p.m. to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park, close to Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane, according to a brief news release. There, officers located the body. The state...
COLESVILLE, MD

