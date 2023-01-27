Read full article on original website
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.East Coast TravelerWashington, DC
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police: Teen stabbed mother’s boyfriend to stop assault
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say a teen fatally stabbed his mother’s boyfriend Sunday night to stop him from assaulting her — and detectives are now investigating whether it was a “justifiable homicide.”. Officers were called to an apartment on Janna Lee Avenue near Huntley Meadows Park...
WTOP
Investigation finds no threat after alleged assault at Fairfax Co. middle school
There is no safety threat to students at a Fairfax County, Virginia, middle school where a girl alleged she was assaulted earlier this month, the school’s principal said in a message to parents Monday. Fairfax County police, which investigated after being notified of the reported sexual assault on Jan....
Man Killed In Baltimore Late Night Attack Identified: Police
Police have identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Baltimore, authorities announce. Marcus Aslup was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Baltimore police. Aslup was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced...
foxbaltimore.com
Family of Deanta Dorsey calls for arrest in 16 year old's murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police is releasing new images of the people of interest in the deadly Edmonson Village shooting earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, lost his life, and four other students were shot. With the violence continuing in Baltimore and another teen killed just last week, the family of Dorsey is calling on the police department and the community to help close the case of his murder and bring the suspects to justice.
Bay Net
Woman Escapes Armed Kidnapper In Southern Maryland
WALDORF, Md. – On January 26 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office they were with a woman who reported she had been kidnapped in Charles County earlier in the evening. Detectives from the CCSO coordinated with the Anne Arundel police...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police find missing woman dead along ICC
A missing woman was found dead in Colesville, Maryland, on Saturday and Montgomery County police are investigating her death as a homicide. In a news release, Montgomery County police said 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was reported missing from her apartment in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court in Rockville by family and friends who last saw her on Dec. 30, 2022.
WTOP
Knives near playgrounds, increase in hate crimes prompt Montgomery County security grants
Knives placed near playgrounds, shattered windows, fences defaced with antisemitic graffiti, late-night unwelcome visitors — they are just some of the incidents described by the leaders of nonprofit organizations in Montgomery County, Maryland, that say they need help to prevent hate crimes. “I moved here to Montgomery County, to...
'Deep breaths': Dispatch audio details response of deadly shooting, crash in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in West BaltimoreA 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.A day later,...
WTOP
Stafford Co. deputies arrest man for DUI, allegedly staggering around Target while drunk
A man is facing several charges after allegedly driving drunk and staggering around a Target store while intoxicated, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, deputies said they responded to the Target on Stafford Market Place in Virginia on Jan. 26 after getting a call about an intoxicated man at the store.
17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
fox5dc.com
Robbery suspect caught on surveillance video in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a robbery in Southeast D.C. on Friday. Around 9:20 p.m., police claim suspects approached a victim in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The suspects then...
WTOP
Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna
A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
WTOP
Suspended Baltimore police officer sentenced to 42 years in prison for stepson’s murder
A suspended Baltimore, Maryland, police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his stepson in 2021, according to a Anne Arundel County news release. Eric Glenn Banks Jr., was sentenced for the July 2021 murder of his 15-year-old stepson Dasan “DJ” Jones, along with...
Armed Ladies With Same Name Busted After Stealing Kia From DC Neighborhood
Police have arrested two women with the same name after being found traveling in a vehicle that was reported stolen on New Years Day, authorities confirm. Krystal Henry, 32, and Crystal Smith, 33, were pulled over in the 4800 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights after being seen by officers in a KIA that was reported stolen from the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Prince George's County police.
foxbaltimore.com
26-year-old man shot in southeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 26-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in southeast Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were patrolling around 4:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of E. Fairmount Avenue when they heard discharging. Shortly after hearing the...
WTOP
Pilot program would expand teamwork between Montgomery Co. police, health officials
Montgomery County, Maryland, police are working on an update to the way they handle calls for people experiencing a mental health crisis. Police Capt. Jordan Satinsky told members of two Montgomery County Council committees Monday that he’s working on a pilot program that would expand the work of the department’s Crisis Intervention Team.
bethesdamagazine.com
