Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State women drop to No. 10 in AP Poll

The Ohio State women’s basketball team tied their program high No. 2 ranking on Jan. 16. Life was good for the Buckeyes until one week after receiving the honor. Since then, it’s been tough for head coach Kevin McGuff’s side and on Monday the Associate Press voters dropped the Buckeyes to No. 10.
Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Indiana: Game preview and prediction

Following last Saturday’s win over Iowa that snapped a five-game losing streak, Ohio State wasn’t able to keep the good vibes rolling, falling 69-60 at Illinois on Tuesday night. The Buckeyes had no answer for what the Fighting Illini threw at them, falling behind by as many as 17 points in the second half. Now Ohio State has another tough road test tonight when they take on the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
Bloomington Blowout: Indiana easily handles Ohio State, 86-70

The good news: Ohio State’s game Saturday night closed out a stretch where the Buckeyes (11-10, 3-7) played four of five games on the road. After this one, Chris Holtmann’s squad returns home to play three of their next four games in Columbus. The bad news: To close...
