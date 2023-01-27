ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Leaving DC? Here are some of the most popular long-distance moves

The D.C. metro area has always been considered a somewhat transient city, and that was the case in 2022, ranking fourth in the nation for house hunters looking out of town. Redfin reports 18% of searches for homes for sale by D.C.-area residents were out of town, behind only San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WTOP

Grandson of DC soul food legend trying to break cycle of unhealthy habits

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. The grandson of the owner of D.C.’s legendary home of sweet potato pie, Henry’s Soul Café, says he grew up eating amazing food, but later recognized that his family had a history of unhealthy eating and illness — now he wants to break the cycle.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 is charged

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, was charged Monday with attempted murder. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence...
REDWOOD CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy