Caps can’t hold early lead as Leafs run away with victory originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Nicklas Backstrom’s first goal of the season had the Capitals in control of Sunday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs heading into the first intermission, but the home team took over from there with a four-goal second period to run away with a 5-1 win at Scotiabank Arena.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO