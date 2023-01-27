Read full article on original website
Banchero, Magic rally from early hole, beat 76ers 119-109
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 29 points and 10 rebounds as the Orlando Magic stormed back from a 21-point first-quarter deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-109 on Monday night. Mo Wagner scored 22 points and his younger brother Franz Wagner scored 19 for the Magic, who stopped...
Doncic scores 53 in return, Mavericks beat Pistons 111-105
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 53 points in his return to the lineup and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 12 in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 on Monday night. Four of Doncic’s five career 50-point games have come...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Syracuse faces No. 7 Virginia after Mintz’s 21-point showing
Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -4.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 85-70 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Orange are 9-4 in home...
Akron takes on Buffalo after Freeman’s 32-point performance
Akron Zips (15-6, 7-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-11, 4-4 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Enrique Freeman scored 32 points in Akron’s 83-77 win against the Ohio Bobcats. The Bulls are 8-2 on their home court. Buffalo is second in the MAC scoring 79.7...
Capitals can’t hold early lead as Maple Leafs run away with victory
Caps can’t hold early lead as Leafs run away with victory originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Nicklas Backstrom’s first goal of the season had the Capitals in control of Sunday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs heading into the first intermission, but the home team took over from there with a four-goal second period to run away with a 5-1 win at Scotiabank Arena.
Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
Capitals’ power play ‘getting comfortable’ amid roster shuffling
Caps’ power play ‘getting comfortable’ amid roster shuffling originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals’ season has been a moving train, one with lots of passengers hopping on and off in between stations. Washington has been forced to reshuffle its lineup constantly this season due to injuries and nowhere has that been more evident than the power play.
