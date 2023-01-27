ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke throttles Georgia Tech 86-43 behind Filipowski

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points, Jeremy Roach scored 12 and Duke gutted Georgia Tech, beating the Yellow Jackets 86-43 on Saturday. Mark Mitchell scored 11 points for Duke and reserves Jacob Grandison and Ryan Young each scored 10. Reserve Tristan Maxwell scored 10 points for Georgia...
