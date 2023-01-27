Read full article on original website
couponingwithrachel.com
Seattle’s Best Coffee 6th Avenue Bistro Dark Roast Ground Coffee 12oz. Bags (Pack of 3)
Amazon is offering up this 3-pack of 12oz. bags of Seattle’s Best Coffee 6th Avenue Bistro Dark Roast Ground Coffee at a nice savings to you and free shipping when you choose Subscribe and Save!. The signature 6th Avenue Bistro from Seattle’s Best Coffee comes in a pack of...
MyNorthwest.com
Gee Scott on service charges at restaurants: ‘You’re getting no tip’
KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott said we need to start over when it comes it tipping. Right now, Washington state law dictates that all tips belong to employees, but which workers get the money is decided by management. Some restaurants have moved away from tipping, while others have added mandatory surcharges.
Permit Submitted for Fourth Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Location
30+ year bakery known for their Russian-inspired baked goods will soon open in the Washington State Convention Center.
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE FOOD NOTES: Sunfish, Salty’s, Camp West
SUNFISH REOPENS: A reader wondered recently when Sunfish, the fish-and-chips spot at 2800 Alki SW, would reopen after its long winter break, so we’ve been checking in. Tonight we saw the OPEN sign; stopped in, and they told us this was their second day back. So if Sunfish is your fish-and-chips place of choice, it’s time to get back to the beach.
3 money-saving tips from Seattle entrepreneur who saved $100K by age 25
SEATTLE — Born in Tacoma and now living in Seattle, Tori Dunlap quit her corporate job after saving $100,000 by age 25. Dunlap made the move to launch Her First $100K to fight financial inequality. She is also an author. Her book, Financial Feminist, is a New York Times...
Washington Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Washington spot made it on the list.
The Stranger
The Booze-Free Crystalline Dreams at Stampede Cocktail Club
Sooooo, you guys ever try to do Dry January? I gave it a shot this month, a first for me, and friends? It’s been a bad time. Not because I miss booze—that’s not it at all. It’s because Seattle kinda sucks at mocktails. (I hate this...
KING-5
Seattle's most electrifying historic site
SEATTLE — Inside a massive building at the edge of Boeing Field, steel and steam tell the century-old story of a city on the rise. Michael Aronowitz is a Seattle City Light employee and a bit of a historian when it comes to this 80-foot-tall engineering marvel. "All of...
This Is Washington's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Eat This, Not That! teamed up with Yelp to find the top breakfast spot in every state.
KOMO News
See photos of Nike moving out of downtown Seattle store
SEATTLE — Crews cleared items out of the Nike store in Seattle on Friday after the downtown staple closed a week ago. The closure of the Nike store, which opened at 1500 6th Avenue in 1996, brought nostalgia to many Puget Sounders who shopped there and walked by the large building over the past few decades.
This Is Washington's Best Buffet
Yelp found the top all-you-can-eat joint in every state.
MyNorthwest.com
King tides paint stark outlook into rising Puget Sound sea levels
This past month has been a rough one for coastal flooding in cities up and down Washington’s coastline as king tides portend the future of rising sea levels’ impacts on the Puget Sound. According to a study done by the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE), state experts...
Tri-City Herald
Best pizza shops in the US? Two in Washington are top contenders, Yelp says
Washington pizza lovers can get their fix for deep dish pies at two of the top places in the country. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured two places in Seattle: Moto and West of Chicago Pizza. To find the...
KING-5
Beards are back on this Northwest island
FREELAND, Wash. — Photographer Mike Holtby didn't need to look further than his Whidbey Island home to find the inspiration for his latest project. "The fact that there are so many men on Whidbey, especially South Whidbey, that have beards. I would hazard to guess it's 40, 50 percent."
mltnews.com
Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II
When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
KING-5
Seattle parking ticket late fees resumes today
The COVID-era policy of suspending late fees on parking tickets in Seattle ends today. This policy change will affect over 350,000 unpaid tickets.
For Under $200K, You Can Transform a Gig Harbor Church Into Your Dream Home
Finding a house that meets all your needs in this day and age is almost impossible to do within the budget you have. This is especially true for those like me, who are not the handyman type. Personally, I find the word "remodel" to be terrifying. However, if you dream of a conversion project with open space, maybe you would find this interesting.
tourcounsel.com
Seattle Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Washington State
An hour away from the city center is one of the best places to go shopping in Seattle at good prices, the Seattle Premium Outlets. Get ready to spend hours shopping in this outlet as there is everything. Its selection of stores is excellent, ranging from fast fashion brands like GAP to big luxury brands like Burberry and Gucci. You can also go shopping at other stores such as Calvin Klein, the sports brand Under Armour, Lacoste and Brooks Brothers.
