Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
Seattle church reflects on Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis
SEATTLE — Many around the country are still hurting from Tyre Nichols' death, including one of the oldest African American Baptist churches in Seattle. Mount Zion Baptist Church spent some of its Sunday service reflecting on the loss of Nichols. Sunday service at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Seattle's...
equality365.com
The Shows Of The Season: Paramount Theatre’s 2023-2024 Broadway
SIX – The Musical (July 12-23, 2023) DIVORCED! BEHEADED! DIED! DIVORCED! BEHEADED! SURVIVED!. Six follows the lives (and deaths) of the six wives of Henry VIII. In the afterlife, the women form a girl band and decide that whichever of them suffered the most being married to Henry, would be the leader. Each of them tells their own story – and does it in the fashion of a current pop diva.
q13fox.com
Tyre Nichols' death: Protesters gather from Seattle to New York
Police bodycam footage released Friday night shows Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop back on January 7. He died three days later, leaving his 4-year-old son without a father and his family without many answers.
Permit Submitted for Fourth Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Location
30+ year bakery known for their Russian-inspired baked goods will soon open in the Washington State Convention Center.
Seattle protests tame following release of Tyre Nichols footage
Video of a traffic stop that ultimately led to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, has now been released, and Seattle is preparing for city-wide protests over what the Memphis Police Chief described as “acts that defy humanity,” according to CNN. Members of the...
MyNorthwest.com
Gee Scott on service charges at restaurants: ‘You’re getting no tip’
KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott said we need to start over when it comes it tipping. Right now, Washington state law dictates that all tips belong to employees, but which workers get the money is decided by management. Some restaurants have moved away from tipping, while others have added mandatory surcharges.
KING-5
Beards are back on this Northwest island
FREELAND, Wash. — Photographer Mike Holtby didn't need to look further than his Whidbey Island home to find the inspiration for his latest project. "The fact that there are so many men on Whidbey, especially South Whidbey, that have beards. I would hazard to guess it's 40, 50 percent."
'So full of life:' Hundreds remember the Cox family in candlelight vigil
TUMWATER, Wash. — Investigators continue their search for answers after a house fire in Thurston County resulted in the deaths of two parents and three of their children earlier this month. Meanwhile, the tight-knit, heartbroken community poured into the stadium at Tumwater High School for a candlelight vigil on...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Kia is getting sued for thefts, but why not TikTok?
According to Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison, Hyundai and Kia thefts are out of control in Seattle, to the point that it has become a public nuisance. So she is suing the carmakers. The lawsuit claims that in 2021, thieves stole 158 Hyundais and Kias, and then last year, that jumped to 825.
centraloregondaily.com
White supremacists sentenced after attacking Black DJ at Washington bar
SEATTLE (AP) — Four white men with white supremacist ties have been sentenced in federal court in Seattle for a 2018 assault on a Black DJ in the suburb of Lynnwood. All four were convicted of committing a hate crime and making false statements. The Daily Herald reports Jason...
Video games set in the Seattle area
Join us in judging whether or not those digital street maps are accurate.
Washington Examiner
Majority of Seattle's city council quitting after outrage over liberal policies
The majority of Seattle’s city council will be quitting this year after fending off a backlash in recent years over rising crime and homelessness. Seven of the nine council members will not seek reelection, citing physical threats by residents and a perception that the community no longer backs their politics. The exodus includes the most senior member, socialist Kshama Sawant.
southseattleemerald.com
Catching Up With Rainier Beach’s King Donuts
The beloved donut spot serves up ‘magic and excitement’ at its new location in the former Beach Bakery. In September 2022, Rainier Beach landmark King Donuts moved into Beach Bakery’s former location at 7820 Rainier Ave. S. The beloved family business has been a longtime community favorite, easily memorable for its joint operation as a donut shop, laundromat, and teriyaki counter. Though it has been in existence for decades, the Chhuor family has run King Donuts since 2017. Reopening after a break in 2021, the family dropped teriyaki from the menu, and they haven’t had laundry service since 2019. The recent move also solidifies a new direction for King Donuts.
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
waldina.com
Happy 85th Birthday Etta James
Today is the 85th birthday of the singer Etta James. She kept a rigorous touring schedule well into her seventies and often performed at Jazz Alley here in Seattle. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left. NAME:...
KING-5
HGTV duo speaking at Tacoma Home and Garden Show talk wallpaper, tile
The 40th Tacoma Home an Garden Show continues Jan. 28 and 29 at the Tacoma Dome. HGTV's Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, from Snohomish, will be speaking at the event.
Jaxson Jones, recent Washington Huskies de-commit, chooses Oregon Ducks
Roughly one week ago, Yuma Catholic (Arizona) three-star edge-rusher Jaxson Jones was committed to the Washington Huskies and being heavily pursued by several programs. Following a sudden decommitment, however, the highly-productive 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge took a visit to the University of ...
Meet the Natural: UW Offers Multi-Talented Young NorCal Athlete
Marco Jones has many options and not all of them are limited to football.
Comments / 1