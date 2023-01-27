ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Seattle church reflects on Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis

SEATTLE — Many around the country are still hurting from Tyre Nichols' death, including one of the oldest African American Baptist churches in Seattle. Mount Zion Baptist Church spent some of its Sunday service reflecting on the loss of Nichols. Sunday service at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Seattle's...
equality365.com

The Shows Of The Season: Paramount Theatre’s 2023-2024 Broadway

SIX – The Musical (July 12-23, 2023) DIVORCED! BEHEADED! DIED! DIVORCED! BEHEADED! SURVIVED!. Six follows the lives (and deaths) of the six wives of Henry VIII. In the afterlife, the women form a girl band and decide that whichever of them suffered the most being married to Henry, would be the leader. Each of them tells their own story – and does it in the fashion of a current pop diva.
q13fox.com

Tyre Nichols' death: Protesters gather from Seattle to New York

Police bodycam footage released Friday night shows Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop back on January 7. He died three days later, leaving his 4-year-old son without a father and his family without many answers.
KING-5

Beards are back on this Northwest island

FREELAND, Wash. — Photographer Mike Holtby didn't need to look further than his Whidbey Island home to find the inspiration for his latest project. "The fact that there are so many men on Whidbey, especially South Whidbey, that have beards. I would hazard to guess it's 40, 50 percent."
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Kia is getting sued for thefts, but why not TikTok?

According to Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison, Hyundai and Kia thefts are out of control in Seattle, to the point that it has become a public nuisance. So she is suing the carmakers. The lawsuit claims that in 2021, thieves stole 158 Hyundais and Kias, and then last year, that jumped to 825.
Washington Examiner

Majority of Seattle's city council quitting after outrage over liberal policies

The majority of Seattle’s city council will be quitting this year after fending off a backlash in recent years over rising crime and homelessness. Seven of the nine council members will not seek reelection, citing physical threats by residents and a perception that the community no longer backs their politics. The exodus includes the most senior member, socialist Kshama Sawant.
southseattleemerald.com

Catching Up With Rainier Beach’s King Donuts

The beloved donut spot serves up ‘magic and excitement’ at its new location in the former Beach Bakery. In September 2022, Rainier Beach landmark King Donuts moved into Beach Bakery’s former location at 7820 Rainier Ave. S. The beloved family business has been a longtime community favorite, easily memorable for its joint operation as a donut shop, laundromat, and teriyaki counter. Though it has been in existence for decades, the Chhuor family has run King Donuts since 2017. Reopening after a break in 2021, the family dropped teriyaki from the menu, and they haven’t had laundry service since 2019. The recent move also solidifies a new direction for King Donuts.
waldina.com

Happy 85th Birthday Etta James

Today is the 85th birthday of the singer Etta James. She kept a rigorous touring schedule well into her seventies and often performed at Jazz Alley here in Seattle. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left. NAME:...
