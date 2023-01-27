Read full article on original website
Lakers: Rui Hachimura Chose His Wizards Jersey Number In Part Due To LA Great
New Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura recently spoke with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet about his arrival in LA. Through his first two contests for the Lakers, the 6'8" combo forward out of Gonzaga is averaging nine points on 46.7% shooting, five rebounds, one assist and 0.5 steals. "My...
Andrew Wiggins Injury Update Revealed
Andrew Wiggins has missed the past two games for the Warriors due to a non-COVID illness, but it looks like he's going to return soon. Wiggins had a full practice with the Warriors where he "looked great" and is going to be probable for the Warriors' next game on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Latest NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs ‘Fielding Offers’ For Wings; Could Be Sellers at Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is 10 days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have already been linked to several players in rumors over the last month, including Zach LaVine, Fred VanVleet, D'Angelo Russell, Bojan Bogdanovic and many others. The latest trade intel involving the Mavs comes from the Action Network's Matt...
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Reassessment Timeline Pushed Back
The Lakers received some excellent news this morning regarding the status of Lonnie Walker IV. However, information about another Lakers guard came out, but it wasn't as great as Lonnie's. Lakers reporter for the LA Times Dan Woike says that guard Austin Reaves will be looked at on Thursday and...
Willie Green Grinding Away For Another Successful Season
New Orleans, La.- Any NBA organization employing the third head coach in three seasons will have to give the new person on the job a bit of leeway. Any coach able to tread water without two All-Stars on the roster will get the benefit of the doubt for a while. After a 1-12 start to his coaching career, Willie Green ended his rookie campaign with a season-saving “Gotta Fight” speech during a play-in before falling in six games to the Phoenix Suns.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
