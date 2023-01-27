Read full article on original website
A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Lakers: Darvin Ham Offers Rare Criticism Over Inconsistent Officiating In Celtics Game
It was a brutal and frustrating Saturday night for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers dropped a close game against their arch-rivals Boston Celtics, in overtime, 125-121. It was not a walk in the park for the purple and gold, as everyone can't seem to stop talking about the botched no-call by the lead referee, Eric Lewis.
Raptors, Suns Executives Seen Chatting as Trade Chips Star in Showcase Game
Let's just say, there's a reason Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster have been traveling with the Toronto Raptors lately and it's not just for an up-close look at this roster. View the original article to see embedded media. There are less than two weeks to go before the NBA trade...
Andrew Wiggins Injury Update Revealed
Andrew Wiggins has missed the past two games for the Warriors due to a non-COVID illness, but it looks like he's going to return soon. Wiggins had a full practice with the Warriors where he "looked great" and is going to be probable for the Warriors' next game on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Lakers: New Starting Lineup Without LeBron James Revealed for Clash With Brooklyn
The Los Angeles Lakers are shorthanded on Monday for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets in the Barclays Center. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out, joining Austin Reaves on the sidelines. Because of that, they have a new lineup for the first time in a while. Here's how the starters will look for LA's clash in Brooklyn:
George Kittle Gives Brutally Honest Reaction to 49ers’ QB Woes in Loss to Eagles
On a day where injuries derailed the 49ers offense, George Kittle summed the outing up with a brutally honest assessment following Sunday’s 31–7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game. The star tight end contributed three catches for 32 yards in the contest, though it’s fair...
AFC Championship Referee Ron Torbert Addresses Botched Third Down In Second Half
CINCINNATI — "NFL Rigged" became a massive trending topic on Twitter Sunday night for a few unseemly reasons. Head official Ron Torbert completely lost control of the The AFC Championship Game in the second half. There was a crazy re-do for the Chiefs on a third down, no-calls on...
Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Tore His UCL in NFC Title Game
Even with their 2023 season over, quarterback injuries continue to haunt the 49ers. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy will miss six months after tearing his UCL in the 49ers’ 31–7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship on Sunday, according to a Monday afternoon report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Despite ankle injury, Patrick Mahomes posts strong first half in AFC Championship Game
Patrick Mahomes entered Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at less than 100% after injuring his ankle in last weekend’s Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even so, the Kansas City quarterback played a mistake-free half against the Bengals, giving his team a 13-6 lead at the break. Kansas...
KU hoops coach Bill Self praises AFC-champion Kansas City Chiefs, including ‘No. 15.’
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self did not attend the AFC title game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. He did the next best thing. “I watched every play (on TV),” Self, who has called himself a Chiefs fan in past interviews, said...
WATCH: Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Reacts to Selection in Cowboys Mock Draft
It's anyone's guess where former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will end up once the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around in April. But even though Robinson will give the professional answer by saying he doesn't care which team drafts him, he clearly had a bit of added excitement once he saw that ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. had Robinson slated to go to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 26 overall in his latest mock draft.
What Makes the NFC Championship Loss to the Eagles Sting the 49ers the Most
That is kind of how it felt for the 49ers to once again knock on the door of a Super Bowl appearance. This was easily their best chance to win a Super Bowl this year versus previous seasons given how loaded they were on offense with a quarterback who can actually make plays. Not to mention yet another season having an elite defense. It was right there for the 49ers. Unfortunately, the NFC championship game versus the Eagles wasn't much of a contest due to an elbow injury to Brock Purdy.
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Reassessment Timeline Pushed Back
The Lakers received some excellent news this morning regarding the status of Lonnie Walker IV. However, information about another Lakers guard came out, but it wasn't as great as Lonnie's. Lakers reporter for the LA Times Dan Woike says that guard Austin Reaves will be looked at on Thursday and...
Should Falcons Sign Commanders DT Daron Payne in Free Agency?
The Atlanta Falcons are projected to be one of the biggest spenders in free agency this spring. Holding the league's second-most cap space behind the Chicago Bears, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot should have the green light to sign big free agents in hopes to push Atlanta back to the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.
Updated Lions Salary Cap After NFL Sets New Spending Figures
The salary cap in the National Football League has risen to a record level. NFL Network reported on Monday teams are aware of the eight percent increase in the amount clubs can spend on their rosters. Last year, the cap was established at $208.2 million. In 2023, the cap has...
Game-Wrecking Haason Reddick has the Eagles on the Precipice of a Championship
PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick understands what’s at stake and the veteran edge rusher has been a game-wrecker en route to Super Bowl LVII. Typically a very accessible player, Reddick has made himself scarce to reporters since the playoffs began in an attempt to get his body right for the final push and keep his eyes on the big prize.
BREAKING: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Injured vs. Eagles, Exits as Seahawks Watch
The Seattle Seahawks are watching from home Sunday as their NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers are experiencing early woes in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, Niners rookie quarterback Brock Purdy exited with what is being called an elbow injury...
What Championship Games Say for the Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. As in the wild card and divisional rounds of the playoffs, Sunday's NFC and AFC championships presented lessons for and made statements about the Bears. You just needed to look hard, and it went beyond the fact they got their general manager...
