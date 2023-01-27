ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Wichita Eagle

Andrew Wiggins Injury Update Revealed

Andrew Wiggins has missed the past two games for the Warriors due to a non-COVID illness, but it looks like he's going to return soon. Wiggins had a full practice with the Warriors where he "looked great" and is going to be probable for the Warriors' next game on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Tore His UCL in NFC Title Game

Even with their 2023 season over, quarterback injuries continue to haunt the 49ers. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy will miss six months after tearing his UCL in the 49ers’ 31–7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship on Sunday, according to a Monday afternoon report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Reacts to Selection in Cowboys Mock Draft

It's anyone's guess where former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will end up once the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around in April. But even though Robinson will give the professional answer by saying he doesn't care which team drafts him, he clearly had a bit of added excitement once he saw that ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. had Robinson slated to go to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 26 overall in his latest mock draft.
AUSTIN, TX
Wichita Eagle

What Makes the NFC Championship Loss to the Eagles Sting the 49ers the Most

That is kind of how it felt for the 49ers to once again knock on the door of a Super Bowl appearance. This was easily their best chance to win a Super Bowl this year versus previous seasons given how loaded they were on offense with a quarterback who can actually make plays. Not to mention yet another season having an elite defense. It was right there for the 49ers. Unfortunately, the NFC championship game versus the Eagles wasn't much of a contest due to an elbow injury to Brock Purdy.
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Austin Reaves Reassessment Timeline Pushed Back

The Lakers received some excellent news this morning regarding the status of Lonnie Walker IV. However, information about another Lakers guard came out, but it wasn't as great as Lonnie's. Lakers reporter for the LA Times Dan Woike says that guard Austin Reaves will be looked at on Thursday and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Should Falcons Sign Commanders DT Daron Payne in Free Agency?

The Atlanta Falcons are projected to be one of the biggest spenders in free agency this spring. Holding the league's second-most cap space behind the Chicago Bears, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot should have the green light to sign big free agents in hopes to push Atlanta back to the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Updated Lions Salary Cap After NFL Sets New Spending Figures

The salary cap in the National Football League has risen to a record level. NFL Network reported on Monday teams are aware of the eight percent increase in the amount clubs can spend on their rosters. Last year, the cap was established at $208.2 million. In 2023, the cap has...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Game-Wrecking Haason Reddick has the Eagles on the Precipice of a Championship

PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick understands what’s at stake and the veteran edge rusher has been a game-wrecker en route to Super Bowl LVII. Typically a very accessible player, Reddick has made himself scarce to reporters since the playoffs began in an attempt to get his body right for the final push and keep his eyes on the big prize.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

BREAKING: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Injured vs. Eagles, Exits as Seahawks Watch

The Seattle Seahawks are watching from home Sunday as their NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers are experiencing early woes in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, Niners rookie quarterback Brock Purdy exited with what is being called an elbow injury...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

What Championship Games Say for the Bears

View the original article to see embedded media. As in the wild card and divisional rounds of the playoffs, Sunday's NFC and AFC championships presented lessons for and made statements about the Bears. You just needed to look hard, and it went beyond the fact they got their general manager...
CHICAGO, IL

