That is kind of how it felt for the 49ers to once again knock on the door of a Super Bowl appearance. This was easily their best chance to win a Super Bowl this year versus previous seasons given how loaded they were on offense with a quarterback who can actually make plays. Not to mention yet another season having an elite defense. It was right there for the 49ers. Unfortunately, the NFC championship game versus the Eagles wasn't much of a contest due to an elbow injury to Brock Purdy.

10 HOURS AGO