Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas State Collegian
Johnson reunites with former team with a big win in Bramlage
Kansas State advances to 18-3 (6-2) after pushing past Florida in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Bramlage, 64-50. K-State began with a quick, effective offense, scoring 71% within the arch, committing no turnovers and creating a comfortable lead that they maintained throughout most of the first half. In contrast, Florida...
Kansas State Collegian
Losses continue to pile up as K-State drops Sunflower Showdown
The Kansas State women’s basketball team ended up on the losing side of the scorecard as they fell to their in-state rivals the Kansas Jayhawks, 85-72, on Sunday to fall to 13-9 on the season. The losing effort came as guard Gabby Gregory scored 25 points and guards Brylee...
Comments / 0