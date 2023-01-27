I’ve spent the last I’m-ashamed-to-admit-how-many-days trying to figure out a witty way to convince everyone to rush down to Boca’s Wick Theatre (in Boca Raton, Florida) and immerse themselves in an utterly superlative production of Anything Goes . . . at least once. I’m not alone in delighting in these two-and-a-half hours of pleasure that flew by like minutes. The entire audience, from teens to senioritas, traipsed out after the final standing ovation with smiles on their lips, songs in their hearts and wings on their walkers.

