Wellington, FL

theaterpizzazz.com

Well-Deserved Bravos to “Anything Goes”

I’ve spent the last I’m-ashamed-to-admit-how-many-days trying to figure out a witty way to convince everyone to rush down to Boca’s Wick Theatre (in Boca Raton, Florida) and immerse themselves in an utterly superlative production of Anything Goes . . . at least once. I’m not alone in delighting in these two-and-a-half hours of pleasure that flew by like minutes. The entire audience, from teens to senioritas, traipsed out after the final standing ovation with smiles on their lips, songs in their hearts and wings on their walkers.
BOCA RATON, FL
Fast Casual

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach

South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NewPelican

“Now these kids get to read them, too”: Girl Scouts give the gift of reading to less fortunate children

Pompano Beach – Jade Meus understands she’s more fortunate than many other children and she wants to give some of it back. “I own a lot of books and since I’ve already read them, I can give them away . . . these [homeless] kids never had any of that,” said Meus, 13, a resident of Deerfield Beach. “Now these kids get to read them, too.”
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Parkland Talk

Mah Jongg Tournament Raises Awareness For Women’s Heart Health

February is the month of the year when the country spotlights heart disease, which causes one in three women’s deaths per year. With cardiovascular disease being the number one killer of moms, including her own, Jill Fox chose to host a Mah Jongg Tournament to raise awareness for heart health and benefit the American Heart Association. Last year’s inaugural event raised over $2500.
PARKLAND, FL
cbs12.com

Volunteers spend 24 hours counting the homeless

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of people battling homelessness is on the rise in Palm Beach County and in most places across the country. There are many different reasons for that – like skyrocketing rent, inflation and lack of available housing. Other factors that have nothing to do with the economy include mental illness and drug addiction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

