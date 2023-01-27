Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Lauderdale Lakes Nightclub Puts Focus on Live Entertainment
Bliss Bar & Nightclub will open this spring
theaterpizzazz.com
Well-Deserved Bravos to “Anything Goes”
I’ve spent the last I’m-ashamed-to-admit-how-many-days trying to figure out a witty way to convince everyone to rush down to Boca’s Wick Theatre (in Boca Raton, Florida) and immerse themselves in an utterly superlative production of Anything Goes . . . at least once. I’m not alone in delighting in these two-and-a-half hours of pleasure that flew by like minutes. The entire audience, from teens to senioritas, traipsed out after the final standing ovation with smiles on their lips, songs in their hearts and wings on their walkers.
Fast Casual
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach
South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.
Palm Beach dining: Romantic dinners a year-round thing on the island
They’ll be offered in a couple of weeks on special menus in Palm Beach, but dishes designed for two people to share have a presence all year round on the island — not just on Valentine’s Day. “I think people love them any time of year because...
Belvedere Elementary School celebrates 80 years
Belvedere Elementary School in West Palm Beach celebrated its 80th anniversary on Saturday. Students and staff from multiple generations flocked to the school's basketball court for the celebration.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Expertise French-Parisian picnic at Diner en Blanc West Palm Seaside – WSVN 7News | Miami Information, Climate, Sports activities
(WSVN) – If you’re Instagram needs a little boost, check out Diner en Blanc. It means dinner in white. The chic, must attend event, with tons of people partying in white is more than IG worthy. Ahh, oui, oui. What is life without some adventure?. Diner en Blanc...
“Now these kids get to read them, too”: Girl Scouts give the gift of reading to less fortunate children
Pompano Beach – Jade Meus understands she’s more fortunate than many other children and she wants to give some of it back. “I own a lot of books and since I’ve already read them, I can give them away . . . these [homeless] kids never had any of that,” said Meus, 13, a resident of Deerfield Beach. “Now these kids get to read them, too.”
Community comes together to celebrate 6-year-old cancer patient's birthday
Cali Franklin celebrated her 6th birthday with cake, decorations and even a visit from some Disney princesses.
Broward New Times
Five Best Restaurants Five Minutes From the Boca Raton Brightline Station
When it comes to dining in South Florida, Miami's growing culinary scene is making it easier than ever to sample the area's expanding repertoire. Area gastronomes looking to tackle new food frontiers might want to venture north to discover what Palm Beach County has in store. If sitting in traffic...
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism rounded up the best place to grab fried chicken in every state.
Mah Jongg Tournament Raises Awareness For Women’s Heart Health
February is the month of the year when the country spotlights heart disease, which causes one in three women’s deaths per year. With cardiovascular disease being the number one killer of moms, including her own, Jill Fox chose to host a Mah Jongg Tournament to raise awareness for heart health and benefit the American Heart Association. Last year’s inaugural event raised over $2500.
cbs12.com
Volunteers spend 24 hours counting the homeless
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of people battling homelessness is on the rise in Palm Beach County and in most places across the country. There are many different reasons for that – like skyrocketing rent, inflation and lack of available housing. Other factors that have nothing to do with the economy include mental illness and drug addiction.
Mutty Paws Rescue treating burned 4-week-old puppy, needs donations
A Palm Beach County animal rescue organization is working around the clock to save the life of a 4-week-old puppy that was found abandoned and severely burned.
WSVN-TV
Big Dog Ranch Rescue to break ground on facility that will expand training for veterans’ service dogs
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A center in Palm Beach county that provides training for veterans’ service dogs is making a big expansion. Big Dog Ranch Rescue in West Palm Beach currently trains 20 dogs at a time, but soon a plot of land will allow them to double that.
Two towers could be built on prime church land in downtown West Palm Beach
Family Church in West Palm Beach is poised to lease more than half of its downtown campus for redevelopment into two residential towers, a blockbuster deal that would net the church about $100 million. The transaction, quietly in the works for weeks, could further transform the downtown from its historic landscape of low-rise buildings...
WSVN-TV
Dog found glued to sidewalk in Boca Raton recovering at Humane Society
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A sweet pooch is on road to recovery after he was found glued to the ground, and doctors said he is a true trooper. Trooper is the new favorite at Tri-County Humane Society in Boca Raton, where he’s been recovering for a week. Dr....
Best restaurants in Florida: See the 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalists
The so-dubbed “Oscars of Food” semifinalists were announced Wednesday and they smiled upon South Florida. For the first time, Palm Beach County led the way among Florida chefs who got a James Beard Award semifinals nod for the coveted “Best Chef” in the South award. Five Palm Beach County chefs landed a spot in...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Schools hoping to fill hundreds of positions during first job fair of 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is preparing for its first in a series of job fairs this year. The district has hundreds of openings in multiple departments, and is hoping for a big turnout to fill them. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from...
