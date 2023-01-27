ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Emporia gazette.com

Taqueria Agaves brings authentic flavor to Emporia

The Gonzalezes’ dream started by selling food out of their home. Then, the couple was able to purchase a food truck, moving around Emporia before finding a place to put down roots. Now, they have a building. For Nancy and Tony Gonzalez, this is the realization of a dream.
EMPORIA, KS
Travel Maven

7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas

When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan officials investigate three weekend rape cases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan have opened three cases investigating rapes that happened over the weekend with two of them connected. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, officials were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of a sexual assault.
MANHATTAN, KS
TheDailyBeast

Firefighters Find Man on Fire in Walmart Bathroom

Firefighters in Kansas were called to a Walmart Neighborhood Market late Saturday where they found a man on fire in the restroom, an official said. Emergency responders rushed to the scene in Topeka at around 8:15 p.m. “Upon arrival, firefighters located an adult male on fire in a bathroom,” Topeka city government spokesperson Gretchen Spiker said. “TFD personnel immediately worked to get the fire out, and rendered aid to the involved individual.” The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Spiker added. The circumstances around how the fire started are being investigated.Read it at The Topeka Capital-Journal
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Manhattan man arrested for holding knife to lady’s throat

A Manhattan man was jailed Saturday evening following a domestic incident in the 700 block of Dondee Drive. RCPD arrested 31-year-old Bryan Mosley on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, domestic battery, criminal threat, intimidation of a witness and aggravated assault. Police say a 28-year-old woman reported that Mosley hit her, took her cell phone and threw it against a wall after she tried to call 911, prevented her from leaving the residence and held a knife at her throat.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Officials break ground on 50 million dollar Midtown project

City officials, contractors, developers, employees, and more gathered Thursday in the parking lot behind Kite’s Bar and Grill for the official groundbreaking of the Midtown Development project. Prior to the groundbreaking, Aggieville Business Association Executive Director Dennis Cook noted he’s witnessed a lot of change in the district, but...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Homicide investigation: 48-year-old dead at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just before 9:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a medical emergency in the 400 Block of SW Tyler Street, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. First responders found one victim, later identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Neal...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion. The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KBI called after man finds friend dead in Wamego home

WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is responding to a suspicious death in Wamego. Melissa Underwood, a spokeswoman for the KBI, reports police responded to a 911 call at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. A man reported that he had found his friend dead in a home in the 1000 block of […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest

ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
ABILENE, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report January 27

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. PHILOMENA ROSE SULZEN, 34, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drug or combination of drugs; 1st conv.; Bond $750. JADA JEAN EDMOND, 15,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Cause of East Emporia fire undetermined

A house in east Emporia received minimal damage after a Saturday night fire. According to the Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, first responders were dispatched to 818 Sylvan St. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, moderate smoke and flames were noted coming from the rear of the structure.
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy