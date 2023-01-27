Read full article on original website
Oleander Cafe pulls up stakes, moves to new location in West Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fans of the Oleander Cafe will have to look on the other side of town from now on. 27 News spoke with Zach Stanek, owner of the Oleander Cafe, about his recent decision to move out of his old spot at the Topeka Vendors Market to the west side of town. For […]
Taqueria Agaves brings authentic flavor to Emporia
The Gonzalezes’ dream started by selling food out of their home. Then, the couple was able to purchase a food truck, moving around Emporia before finding a place to put down roots. Now, they have a building. For Nancy and Tony Gonzalez, this is the realization of a dream.
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
Manhattan officials investigate three weekend rape cases
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan have opened three cases investigating rapes that happened over the weekend with two of them connected. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, officials were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of a sexual assault.
Firefighters Find Man on Fire in Walmart Bathroom
Firefighters in Kansas were called to a Walmart Neighborhood Market late Saturday where they found a man on fire in the restroom, an official said. Emergency responders rushed to the scene in Topeka at around 8:15 p.m. “Upon arrival, firefighters located an adult male on fire in a bathroom,” Topeka city government spokesperson Gretchen Spiker said. “TFD personnel immediately worked to get the fire out, and rendered aid to the involved individual.” The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Spiker added. The circumstances around how the fire started are being investigated.Read it at The Topeka Capital-Journal
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
Man on fire in Walmart bathroom is extinguished by firefighters, Kansas officials say
He was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, officials say.
Manhattan man arrested for holding knife to lady’s throat
A Manhattan man was jailed Saturday evening following a domestic incident in the 700 block of Dondee Drive. RCPD arrested 31-year-old Bryan Mosley on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, domestic battery, criminal threat, intimidation of a witness and aggravated assault. Police say a 28-year-old woman reported that Mosley hit her, took her cell phone and threw it against a wall after she tried to call 911, prevented her from leaving the residence and held a knife at her throat.
4 arrested after drugs found when apartment, car searched in Council Grove
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Council Grove and a pair from Manhattan were arrested over the weekend after separate searches both yielded the discovery of drugs in an apartment and a vehicle. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officials...
Officials break ground on 50 million dollar Midtown project
City officials, contractors, developers, employees, and more gathered Thursday in the parking lot behind Kite’s Bar and Grill for the official groundbreaking of the Midtown Development project. Prior to the groundbreaking, Aggieville Business Association Executive Director Dennis Cook noted he’s witnessed a lot of change in the district, but...
Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
Homicide investigation: 48-year-old dead at Kan. home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just before 9:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a medical emergency in the 400 Block of SW Tyler Street, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. First responders found one victim, later identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Neal...
K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion. The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson...
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
KBI called after man finds friend dead in Wamego home
WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is responding to a suspicious death in Wamego. Melissa Underwood, a spokeswoman for the KBI, reports police responded to a 911 call at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. A man reported that he had found his friend dead in a home in the 1000 block of […]
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
📷: Riley County Arrest Report January 27
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. PHILOMENA ROSE SULZEN, 34, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drug or combination of drugs; 1st conv.; Bond $750. JADA JEAN EDMOND, 15,...
Cause of East Emporia fire undetermined
A house in east Emporia received minimal damage after a Saturday night fire. According to the Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, first responders were dispatched to 818 Sylvan St. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, moderate smoke and flames were noted coming from the rear of the structure.
