Manhattan, KS

WIBW

K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion. The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students

MANHATTAN —According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas State Collegian

Johnson reunites with former team with a big win in Bramlage

Kansas State advances to 18-3 (6-2) after pushing past Florida in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Bramlage, 64-50. K-State began with a quick, effective offense, scoring 71% within the arch, committing no turnovers and creating a comfortable lead that they maintained throughout most of the first half. In contrast, Florida...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Kansas State coach on the move

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcats wide receivers coach Thad Ward will return to a familiar place. Acoording to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Ward has agreed to a deal to become the running backs coach at Illinois. Ward was the former running backs coach at Illinois from 2016-2018. Ward has also...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

COMMIT: K-State adds second offensive lineman in 2024 class

Kansas State added their second offensive lineman in the 2024 class on Friday when Ryan Howard of Downingtown (PA) West announced his commitment to the Wildcats. Howard is a three-star prospect and the younger brother of current Wildcats quarterback Will Howard, who took over full-time starting duties in the Wildcats’ route to winning the Big 12 in 2022.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Washburn’s “Tiny Beautiful Things” performances canceled

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s theatre department has canceled Friday’s performance and weekend performances of its production “Tiny Beautiful Things” due to illness. The January 27, 28, and 29 performances of “Tiny Beautiful Things” were canceled. 13 NEWS contacted the public relations department to inquire...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Clowns, jugglers and musicians gather for Kansas Fairs and Festivals Convention

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Annual Kansas Fairs and Festivals Convention is going on this weekend at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. The annual convention is a gathering of County Fair Organizers, Professional Entertainment Managers, Rodeo Suppliers, Tractor Pull Promoters and more. The Convention started Friday morning with a board meeting, a trade show, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Travel Maven

7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas

When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan officials investigate three weekend rape cases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan have opened three cases investigating rapes that happened over the weekend with two of them connected. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, officials were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of a sexual assault.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 27

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Joseph Eustice, Failure to appear, Arrested 1/26. James Scott, Failure to appear,...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Officials break ground on 50 million dollar Midtown project

City officials, contractors, developers, employees, and more gathered Thursday in the parking lot behind Kite’s Bar and Grill for the official groundbreaking of the Midtown Development project. Prior to the groundbreaking, Aggieville Business Association Executive Director Dennis Cook noted he’s witnessed a lot of change in the district, but...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire called to structure fire in east Emporia Saturday

Full details are pending following a structure fire in east Emporia early Saturday evening. Emporia fire was called to 818 Sylvan Street around 6:40 pm Saturday. Details are sparse, however, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says there were no injuries reported. The cause, origination point and damage estimates are...
EMPORIA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Homicide investigation: 48-year-old dead at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just before 9:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a medical emergency in the 400 Block of SW Tyler Street, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. First responders found one victim, later identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Neal...
TOPEKA, KS

