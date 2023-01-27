Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football recruiting: Deion Sanders obviously aiming to forge a Nebraska pipeline
One of the things that Matt Rhule has tasked his staff with when it comes to Nebraska football recruiting is trying as hard as possible to lock down the state’s borders. More than ever before, Power 5 schools are coming calling for talent from all over the state and that’s making the job of Husker coaches that much more difficult.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska track and field teams ranked highest in Big Ten
Nebraska has the Big Ten's highest-ranked teams in men's and women's track and field in the USTFCCCA rankings released Monday. The Husker men climbed four spots to No. 6, their best ranking since 2015, while the women's team entered the rankings at No. 20. The men's team, on the...
KETV.com
More than 20 Nebraska dance teams heading to Florida for national championships
OMAHA, Neb. — Local dancers got a big farewell before heading to the national championships. More than 20 teams who are competing in nationals in Florida performed in a sendoff event at Elkhorn South High School on Sunday. The teams will then leave this week, with the competitions starting...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: New staffers, former Blackshirt in the house, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers added a few more staffers this weekend as Matt Rhule has continued to reshape the Nebraska football program. More than perhaps any other coach that’s arrived in Lincoln since Bob Devaney, the former Baylor, Temple, and Carolina Panthers head coach, has been reshaping the program both on and off the field.
HuskerExtra.com
How valuable is experience? Nebraska baseball is going all in on it for a 2023 turnaround
LINCOLN — Nebraska baseball players gathered together before their first official practice of the season on the artificial surface of a high school field. One of the first nominated to address the team was a freshman. “We’ve got to put it all out there on the table,” said Dylan...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Massive Dylan Raiola visit, bad basketball day, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football coaching staff is pulling out all the stops in the recruitment of Dylan Raiola. The top quarterback and possibly the top prospect in the 2024 class is a free agent at the moment after initially being a commit to the Ohio State Buckeyes. This weekend, the...
Volunteering with Special Olympics earns 2 Nebraska high school basketball players a 1-game suspension
When two Omaha Burke basketball players were suspended for a game last week, it didn't sit right with parents. The suspension related to the Nebraska School Activities Association's outside participation rule, which states that "students may not participate in outside group instruction or ...
doniphanherald.com
Once a leader in national weather networks, Nebraska's underfunded systems now struggling
OMAHA — Brush fires in canyons and creek beds are dangerous to fight. Hard to reach, tough to escape. So Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Chief Charlie Starbuck kept a careful eye over the 30-plus firefighters tamping down a fire in a draw near the Texas/Oklahoma border. A wind shift was...
Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola comments gives Husker fans hope
As the 2023 recruiting class winds down, the Nebraska football team is starting to point its full attention to the 2024 class. In particular, Matt Rhule and company is turning their full attention to the jewel of the class, Chandler quarterback Dylan Raiola. But is the 5-star quarterback turning his attention to the Cornhuskers?
Doc Talk: The Business of Husker Athletics
Dr. Rob and Travis talk money with CFO Doug Ewald
HuskerExtra.com
No. 10 Huskers dominant over No. 13 Wisconsin in Manning's 300th victory
Nebraska posted three major decisions and four decisions by four points or more in a dominant 24-11 victory over Wisconsin on Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center. It was the No. 10 Huskers' seventh dual victory and third in the Big Ten, giving head coach Mark Manning his 300th career dual win. Manning is now 300-129-5 overall in 26 seasons, with 278 of those wins coming at Nebraska.
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment
Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
News Channel Nebraska
California defensive lineman Sua Lefotu commits to Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. -- While 'Calibraska' may not be a thing anymore, Nebraska is back in the Golden State with a sizable commitment. Defensive lineman Sua Lefotu comes to the Huskers from Bellflower, located in Los Angeles County. The 6'4", 285 lb. defender played his high school ball at national power St. John Bosco.
WOWT
Betting on in-state Nebraska games could be on the table with proposed bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re wanting to bet on in-state Nebraska college teams like the Huskers, a new bill could make that happen. Nebraska State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln says LB168 is about creating consistency with sports betting legislation. “You can bet on Nebraska teams when they’re...
KETV.com
From the archives: How Nick Bahe helps the Creighton basketball team from the sidelines
OMAHA, Neb. — In 2005, Nick Bahe transferred from the Kansas men's basketball program to join Creighton. Bahe, a Lincoln Southeast High School grad, had to redshirt that season due to NCAA rules. However, that doesn't mean the Lincoln native took the year off. In the video above, KETV...
reviewofoptometry.com
Nebraska Introduces Bill to Allow Optometrists to Perform SLT
If LB 216 is passed, Nebraska will become the 11th state to allow optometrists to perform SLT. Photo: Nathan Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Though the year is young, states have already set efforts in motion to push scope expansion legislation for optometrists. Advocates in one trailblazing state, Nebraska, are actively working to pass a bill (LB 216) this year that would allow the state’s ODs to perform selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT), a non-invasive intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering procedure that’s increasingly being recognized as a first-line treatment for glaucoma. The bill was introduced on January 10th and since has been voted on by the state’s Board of Health and heard by Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, where it’s now awaiting committee member votes.
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
WOWT
Nebraska State Senator pushes for in-state sports betting
Very cold weather sticks with us tonight along with some light flurries. An Omaha dry cleaning business was the victim of an armed robbery Saturday. Omaha nonprofit holds bowling event for visually impaired. Updated: 12 hours ago. A local nonprofit hosts an event for the visually impaired community.
iheart.com
Nebraska Park Controlled Burn Scheduled
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is letting the public know that crews are scheduled to burn tree and brush piles on the west side of Ash Hollow State Historical Park on Tuesday. Game and Parks says the burn will be conducted in conjunction with local fire departments. Ash Hollow...
