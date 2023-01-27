ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska track and field teams ranked highest in Big Ten

Nebraska has the Big Ten'​s highest-ranked teams in men's and women's track and field in the USTFCCCA rankings released Monday. The Husker men climbed four spots to No. 6, their best ranking since 2015, while the women's team entered the rankings at No. 20. The men's team, on the...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola comments gives Husker fans hope

As the 2023 recruiting class winds down, the Nebraska football team is starting to point its full attention to the 2024 class. In particular, Matt Rhule and company is turning their full attention to the jewel of the class, Chandler quarterback Dylan Raiola. But is the 5-star quarterback turning his attention to the Cornhuskers?
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

No. 10 Huskers dominant over No. 13 Wisconsin in Manning's 300th victory

Nebraska posted three major decisions and four decisions by four points or more in a dominant 24-11 victory over Wisconsin on Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center. It was the No. 10 Huskers' seventh dual victory and third in the Big Ten, giving head coach Mark Manning his 300th career dual win. Manning is now 300-129-5 overall in 26 seasons, with 278 of those wins coming at Nebraska.
MADISON, WI
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment

Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

California defensive lineman Sua Lefotu commits to Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. -- While 'Calibraska' may not be a thing anymore, Nebraska is back in the Golden State with a sizable commitment. Defensive lineman Sua Lefotu comes to the Huskers from Bellflower, located in Los Angeles County. The 6'4", 285 lb. defender played his high school ball at national power St. John Bosco.
LINCOLN, NE
reviewofoptometry.com

Nebraska Introduces Bill to Allow Optometrists to Perform SLT

If LB 216 is passed, Nebraska will become the 11th state to allow optometrists to perform SLT. Photo: Nathan Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Though the year is young, states have already set efforts in motion to push scope expansion legislation for optometrists. Advocates in one trailblazing state, Nebraska, are actively working to pass a bill (LB 216) this year that would allow the state’s ODs to perform selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT), a non-invasive intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering procedure that’s increasingly being recognized as a first-line treatment for glaucoma. The bill was introduced on January 10th and since has been voted on by the state’s Board of Health and heard by Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, where it’s now awaiting committee member votes.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Senator pushes for in-state sports betting

Very cold weather sticks with us tonight along with some light flurries. An Omaha dry cleaning business was the victim of an armed robbery Saturday. Omaha nonprofit holds bowling event for visually impaired. Updated: 12 hours ago. A local nonprofit hosts an event for the visually impaired community.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Park Controlled Burn Scheduled

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is letting the public know that crews are scheduled to burn tree and brush piles on the west side of Ash Hollow State Historical Park on Tuesday. Game and Parks says the burn will be conducted in conjunction with local fire departments. Ash Hollow...
NEBRASKA STATE

