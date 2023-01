KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says crews are on the scene after a rollover accident on the West Virginia Turnpike in Kanawha County. One northbound lane of the Turnpike was closed near the Sharon exit, dispatchers say. West Virginia 511 says all northbound lanes are open as of 5:44 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO