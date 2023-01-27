ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Vox

Trump struggled with identity at his first public campaign stop

Ben Jacobs is a political reporter at Vox, based in Washington, DC. Ben has covered three presidential campaigns, as well as Capitol Hill, the White House, and the Supreme Court. His writing has appeared in publications including New York magazine, the Atlantic, and the Washington Examiner. COLUMBIA, South Carolina —...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Anthony James

Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy

The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy