ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thesouthlandjournal.com

South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program

South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program (South Holland, IL) — South Suburban College (SSC) is seeking participants for the Adult Volunteer Literacy Tutoring Program. The program is structured to train volunteers to become one-on-one tutors for adults in need of basic literacy skills. Instruction in basic literacy includes the development of phonetic reading skills, whole language experience, combined with effective communication skills. Residents are welcome to volunteer as tutors and encourage others to take advantage of this free professional development opportunity.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
CBS Chicago

Fred Rodgers, beloved advocate and Aurora's first youth director, dies at 77

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Aurora is saying goodbye to a beloved advocate for young people. Fred Rodgers was Aurora's first youth director and served in that role for nearly 25 years. He died early Saturday morning. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said Rodgers built and award-winning, nationally recognized youth department that impacted the lives of tens of thousands of children. Irvin issued the following statement regarding Rodgers' death: It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of Mr. Fred Rodgers. A fierce champion and advocate for youth, he passed away early Saturday morning. The City of Aurora's...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Coyote rescued from pit at Waukegan water treatment plant

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A wildlife group rescued a coyote Thursday that had fallen into a concrete pit at a water treatment facility in north suburban Waukegan. The Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation said the coyote had been in the pit since Monday, according to a Facebook post. The non-profit group based...
WAUKEGAN, IL
progressivegrocer.com

Supermercado Carrera Ordered to Pay $400K in Overtime Back Wages

After a recent investigation, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has recovered a total of $399,851 in back wages and liquidated damages for 49 workers of Supermercado Carrera, a family-owned Mexican-American supermarket in Aurora, Ill. Division investigators found that the supermarket’s operator paid several employees straight-time...
AURORA, IL
WGNtv.com

Feds: Joliet restaurant, catering company violated child labor laws

JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet restaurant and catering company is being accused of violating federal child labor laws. Federal investigators allege Syl’s Restaurant and Lounge, also known as Premier Events & Banquets Inc., violated child labor laws limiting the number of hours that 14 and 15-year-old employees can work.
JOLIET, IL
wgnradio.com

BMO wants to help you get your finances in order for the new year

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/23: BMO Harris Bank at BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann joins the program to talk about BMO offering to give WGN Listeners a complimentary financial assessment to help you get your finances in order to start the new year. To learn more about what Joshua and BMO Harris Bank can do for you go to bmoharris.com or give them a call at 1-847-967-4644.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar

CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy