AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Aurora is saying goodbye to a beloved advocate for young people. Fred Rodgers was Aurora's first youth director and served in that role for nearly 25 years. He died early Saturday morning. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said Rodgers built and award-winning, nationally recognized youth department that impacted the lives of tens of thousands of children. Irvin issued the following statement regarding Rodgers' death: It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of Mr. Fred Rodgers. A fierce champion and advocate for youth, he passed away early Saturday morning. The City of Aurora's...

