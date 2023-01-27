Read full article on original website
thesouthlandjournal.com
South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program
South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program (South Holland, IL) — South Suburban College (SSC) is seeking participants for the Adult Volunteer Literacy Tutoring Program. The program is structured to train volunteers to become one-on-one tutors for adults in need of basic literacy skills. Instruction in basic literacy includes the development of phonetic reading skills, whole language experience, combined with effective communication skills. Residents are welcome to volunteer as tutors and encourage others to take advantage of this free professional development opportunity.
Fred Rodgers, beloved advocate and Aurora's first youth director, dies at 77
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Aurora is saying goodbye to a beloved advocate for young people. Fred Rodgers was Aurora's first youth director and served in that role for nearly 25 years. He died early Saturday morning. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said Rodgers built and award-winning, nationally recognized youth department that impacted the lives of tens of thousands of children. Irvin issued the following statement regarding Rodgers' death: It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of Mr. Fred Rodgers. A fierce champion and advocate for youth, he passed away early Saturday morning. The City of Aurora's...
The Nation's First Black-Owned McDonalds Reopens With New Technology, Art, and Even a Classroom
"I wanted to bring the community together," its new owner, Yolanda Travis, says.
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled people
Have you received some money through this program?. In Chicago, hundreds to thousands of people are homeless and at risk of losing their houses due to a lack of money. It feels bad when you know you can no longer provide housing facilities to your family. Am I right?
Englewood Neighbors Did Not Want A Save A Lot To Replace Whole Foods. The City Says There Was No Other Choice
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood neighborhood leaders are blasting officials for replacing their closed Whole Foods Market with a Save A Lot, accusing the city of pursuing a backroom deal over the community’s objections. Officials confirmed Thursday the store, which closed in November, would be revived as a Save A...
Son of “Mother Wade” fights to keep Josephine’s Restaurant open
Since 2008 Victor Love, son of Josephine “Mother” Wade, has worked by his mother’s side to keep the historic Black-owned Josephine’s Restaurant open, but the pandemic has slowed business to a trickle, which may force him to close the restaurant’s doors. But, Love vows, as...
CPS changes grade promotion requirements for elementary students
The Chicago Public School system is looking to require more of students before they’re promoted to the next grade. Those who don’t meet the requirements will have to attend summer school.
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
Archdiocese to consolidate 2 northwest suburban parishes, others remain in limbo
Starting in July, St Thomas Becket in Mount Prospect and St Alphonsus Liguori in Prospect Heights will unite, but both churches will continue to hold mass, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced.
fox32chicago.com
Coyote rescued from pit at Waukegan water treatment plant
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A wildlife group rescued a coyote Thursday that had fallen into a concrete pit at a water treatment facility in north suburban Waukegan. The Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation said the coyote had been in the pit since Monday, according to a Facebook post. The non-profit group based...
Travel Back in Time with “The Negro Motorist Green Book”
[Outdoor Photo of a Mother, Father and child Standing by a Car], 1948-1970s. Rev. Henry Clay Anderson. Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. (c) Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. The Negro Motorist Green Book, an exhibition developed by the Smithsonian...
Mokena hair care company receives backlash for wanting to help biracial families
MOKENA, Ill. - A suburban natural hair care company is catching heat for an advertising campaign. Now, the owner is defending her move to cast biracial models. The owner wanted to set the record straight that Reagan Sanai specializes in natural hair care products for everyone. The company was named...
Austin Weekly News
Black LGBTQ workers at Hostess claim discrimination, want jobs back
On June 15, 2022, Danyell Wallace went to punch in for her shift at the Hostess factory in the Galewood neighborhood of Chicago. When she walked in for what she thought was a normal shift, she said she was told by a security guard that Human Resources wanted to see her.
Daily Northwestern
New Northwestern Medicine healthcare center aims to increase imaging access, reduce diagnostic delays
As a Northwestern student, Adam Bennett (WCAS ʼ95) played for NU’s Division I men’s soccer team. After a knee injury, he decided to go into sports medicine. Now, he’s the new medical director of sports medicine at Northwestern Medicine’s Sports Medicine and Imaging Center. “Northwestern...
progressivegrocer.com
Supermercado Carrera Ordered to Pay $400K in Overtime Back Wages
After a recent investigation, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has recovered a total of $399,851 in back wages and liquidated damages for 49 workers of Supermercado Carrera, a family-owned Mexican-American supermarket in Aurora, Ill. Division investigators found that the supermarket’s operator paid several employees straight-time...
WGNtv.com
Feds: Joliet restaurant, catering company violated child labor laws
JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet restaurant and catering company is being accused of violating federal child labor laws. Federal investigators allege Syl’s Restaurant and Lounge, also known as Premier Events & Banquets Inc., violated child labor laws limiting the number of hours that 14 and 15-year-old employees can work.
Chicago Housing Authority CEO Talks Agency Criticism, State of Affordable Housing
The Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) is facing a lot of criticism this week. Alderpeople are questioning how the department is using its resources, while residents said there isn’t enough housing and what they do have is in poor condition. CHA is the third-largest public housing authority in the nation...
wgnradio.com
BMO wants to help you get your finances in order for the new year
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/23: BMO Harris Bank at BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann joins the program to talk about BMO offering to give WGN Listeners a complimentary financial assessment to help you get your finances in order to start the new year. To learn more about what Joshua and BMO Harris Bank can do for you go to bmoharris.com or give them a call at 1-847-967-4644.
fox32chicago.com
3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar
CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
Wind carries money-filled envelope, which was left outside, to Kane County government door
The Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Kane County Treasurer received a frantic call from a man who told them he left an envelope — carrying a sizable amount of money — outside the Government Center in Geneva on the preceding Sunday.
