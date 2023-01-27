Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Bulls to test home success vs. road-weary Clippers
As the up-and-down nature of their season continues, the Chicago Bulls at least have felt good about relying on the recent steadiness from big man Nikola Vucevic. After contributing 26 points and 13 rebounds to Saturday's road victory against the Orlando Magic, Vucevic enters Tuesday's visit from the Los Angeles Clippers with 12 double-doubles in the past 14 games.
Albany Herald
Capitals, Blue Jackets meet to close out rough January
Two teams in need of some down time will meet Tuesday night when the Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is the final game before the All-Star break for both teams and their last game in January, a month each club will be happy to put behind them.
Albany Herald
Jets surge past Blues with 4 goals in third period
Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 4-2 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Monday. Saku Maenalanen and Kyle Connor had two assists each for the Jets, who erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period to snap their three-game losing streak.
Albany Herald
Surging Senators face fading Canadiens again
The Ottawa Senators have another opportunity to continue their recent success in advance of the All-Star break, while adding to the current frustration of the Montreal Canadiens. While the visiting Senators aim for a fourth straight victory, the Canadiens will try to avoid losing their fourth in a row on...
Albany Herald
Injured Kraken rookie Matty Beniers out of All-Star Game
The Seattle Kraken will not be represented at NHL All-Star Weekend this Saturday after star rookie Matty Beniers was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson was named as Beniers' replacement on the Pacific Division roster Monday.
Albany Herald
Nuggets face struggling Pelicans amid rare stumble
The last time the Denver Nuggets lost consecutive games, it lit a fire that led to 19 victories in a stretch of 22 games, with the team's latest chance for a rebound Tuesday when the New Orleans Pelicans pay a visit. Since an out-of-character three-game skid in early December, Denver...
Albany Herald
Magic rally from huge deficit to stun Sixers
Paolo Banchero had 29 points and nine rebounds, Moritz Wagner added 22 points and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 119-109 victory over the host Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Banchero's dunk with 36 seconds remaining gave the Magic a 117-109 lead.
Albany Herald
Donovan Mitchell, Cavs look to get back on track vs. Heat
Despite being without Donovan Mitchell for the better half of the last two weeks, the Cleveland Cavaliers have managed to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference. Mitchell has played in only two of Cleveland's last seven games, and the Cavaliers will be hoping their superstar guard starts to return to form on Tuesday night when the Miami Heat come to town.
Albany Herald
Kyrie Irving, Nets hold off Lakers
Kyrie Irving scored 26 points as the Brooklyn Nets started quickly and made enough plays down the stretch for a 121-104 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night in New York. After scoring 21 of his 32 points in the fourth of Saturday's 122-115 win over the...
