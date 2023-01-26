Read full article on original website
Related
gamblingnews.com
Golden Matrix Posts Favorable FY 2022 Results
The company’s metrics improved across the board with revenues more than tripling. The executives believe that the provider is poised for future growth. As outlined in Golden Matrix’s report, the company’s revenues for the year increased to $36 million, which represents a stellar 219% year-on-year increase from FY 2021. The bigger part of this revenue was thanks to the company’s business-to-customer operations, which earned it $21.2 million. At the same time, the business-to-business segment earned Golden Matrix an additional $14.8 million.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
gamblingnews.com
Galaxys Inks Deal with Mostbet for Skill and Fast Games
The 2009-launched Mostbet sportsbook platform that also offers casino services currently gathers more than one million customers spread across 93 countries. With the help of the newly signed agreement, the platform will now put Galaxys’ cutting-edge games on full display for its impressive database of players. Galaxys, “Happy” to...
gamblingnews.com
NCPG Warns US iGaming States Fail to Meet RG Framework
On Monday, the Council released its 2022 report, probing into the compliance of states with its IRGS where iGaming is legal. Judging by the recent report, titled “US Online Responsible Gaming Regulations: An Evaluation Against National Council on Problem Gambling Standards,” the majority of states where online gambling activities are legal failed to meet the responsible gambling requirements standard for internet gambling activities set by the Council.
gamblingnews.com
FunFair Games Adds Trio of Experts to Bolster Key Operations
The company, which is the author of some of the most innovative titles in the iGaming industry, has bolstered its management team, as it seeks to ensure the longevity and sustainability of its business operations. FunFair Games Brings the Right People for the Job. As such, the new appointments include...
gamblingnews.com
Greco to Provide Betsson Group with Tighter Risk Assessment Tools
The new partnership sees Greco provide the prominent gambling group with a dedicated risk engine solution that will help steer the Group on its journey toward sustainable and safe gameplay for players. Greco and Betsson Group Elevate Player Protection in Real-Time. Betsson seeks to improve overall player management and efficiency,...
gamblingnews.com
888 to Keep Its Gibraltar License in Spite of Compliance Breaches
The Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner, Gibraltar’s official gambling regulator, is taking action against 888 Holdings, which breached local regulations. While failings were recorded, 888 will likely keep its license, the authority noted. 888 Faces Trouble in Gibraltar. The commissioner will soon begin reviewing and discussing the outcome of the internal...
gamblingnews.com
Pragmatic Play Continues Brazilian Push via Jacare.bet Deal
The latest collaboration further boosts the company’s presence in the country and expands the reach of its leading content. Thanks to the deal with Pragmatic Play, Jacare.bet’s customers gain access to popular games provided by the leading game developer. Such titles include live casino, virtual sports and slot products, delivering engaging experiences for online customers and a new revenue stream for the gambling operator.
gamblingnews.com
Altenar Seeks to Bolster Casinobud’s Sports Betting Portfolio
Casinobud.com is a prominent operator in the Nordics, which is now going to focus on introducing an improved sports betting experience. The company was encouraged by the strong results generated during the World Cup. Altenar to Help Casinobud Pivot Towards Sports Betting. Casinobud used the occasion of the international soccer...
gamblingnews.com
IGT Receives Improved B Score for Carbon Footprint Policy from CDP
International Game Technology (IGT) has received an improved, higher-than-average score from the environmental non-profit company for successfully addressing the impact of its business and improving its environmental management. “Steadfast Commitment to Sustainability”. IGT’s score, which is higher than the company’s rating received in 2021, came from CDP’s assessment of how...
gamblingnews.com
Symplify Teams up with Bwloto to Boost Engagement for Businesses
The partnership allows two big tech companies to leverage their expertise and create compelling products for a fleet of partner operators in both the online casino and lottery verticals. Symplify to Boost Bwloto’s Client Offer and Engagement Opportunities. Bwloto is a prominent leader in its field and has more...
gamblingnews.com
GiG Acquires AskGamblers.com via Share Purchase by Innovation Labs
Last December, the leading technology company in the iGaming industry sealed the historical acquisition deal with Catena Media Plc. Now, Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has announced the completion of the acquisition process for casino affiliate sites Askgamblers.com, Johnslots.com and Newcasinos.com along with a series of smaller domains from Catena Media Plc.
gamblingnews.com
Neccton’s Mentor Launches with Die-Spielbank
The German entity is a newly-fledged online operator that launched the Die-Speilbank.de brand, as a licensed operator in the country. Speilbank.de wanted to ensure that consumers are sufficiently protected, and therefore has sought out the service of Neccton, a proven compliance expert. Player Protection Becomes Core Focus of New Launches.
gamblingnews.com
Air Dice and Bingoal.be Expand Partnership to Cover the Netherlands
The partnership will allow both companies to benefit from this collaboration, with Air Dice Group expanding its reach further into the market, and Bingoal.be benefiting from optimized and cutting-edge gaming content. Air Dice and Bingoal.be Keen to Grow in Europe. The next stage of the collaboration is focused on the...
gamblingnews.com
W2 Signs Partnership with Crucial Compliance and nChain
The leading provider of regulatory compliance services for the gambling industry has inked the iconic partnership with technology supplier nChain and the one-stop shop for all compliance, regulatory, corporate responsibility, and professional service options for Distributed Ledge Technology. The latter will offer blockchain-powered compliance options to global gaming operators. Together,...
gamblingnews.com
888 Suspends VIP for Some Markets and Sees CEO Step Down
The company revealed that Itai Pazner, who held the position of chief executive officer and executive director, is stepping down from his positions with the company. 888 revealed that the change is effective immediately and that the company’s non-executive chair, Lord Mendelsohn, is taking over the position of executive chair on an interim basis. This will be a temporary measure, as 888 said that its Board will start searching for a CEO that will assume the position on a permanent basis.
gamblingnews.com
Mancala Gaming Joins Betbazar to Boost Content Reach
As a result, Mancala Gaming’s portfolio of titles will now be made available to Betbazar and its network of top-tier operators. Betbazar has a strong pull with a number of regulated entities across Latin America, Asia, and not least Europe where Mancala Gaming is based. Expanding Mancala Gaming’s Content...
gamblingnews.com
Massachusetts Ready to Launch Sports Betting, Self-Exclusion On
The first bets can be accepted starting at 10 am on January 31, which will see the Bay State become the latest to have gone live with its sports gambling industry at the turn of the year. In order to protect consumers ahead of the launch, the state regulator has established a self-exclusion list.
gamblingnews.com
SG:certified Welcomes Maris Catania as Safer Gambling Senior Consultant
Maris Catania, an industry veteran with years of experience, will be joining the company as a safer gambling senior consultant, SG:certified announced. SG:certified Welcomes Catania as Senior Consultant. Catania will be stepping into the office with an immediate effect and, as a safer gambling senior consultant, will be responsible for...
Comments / 0