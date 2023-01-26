The company revealed that Itai Pazner, who held the position of chief executive officer and executive director, is stepping down from his positions with the company. 888 revealed that the change is effective immediately and that the company’s non-executive chair, Lord Mendelsohn, is taking over the position of executive chair on an interim basis. This will be a temporary measure, as 888 said that its Board will start searching for a CEO that will assume the position on a permanent basis.

1 DAY AGO