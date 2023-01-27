Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Winter chill
INDIANAPOLIS — It is going to be a cold night with temperatures falling into the range of 8 to 13 degrees for most of central Indiana. Wind chills will be in the range of 0 to 10 degrees early Tuesday. A few snow showers are possible south due to...
WISH-TV
Frigid end to January ahead, temperature roller coaster to follow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had an active start to the workweek with snow and mixed precip across central and southern Indiana for the first half of Monday. Now, our attention turns toward the coldest air of the year to close January. Temperatures are set to be up-and-down overall in this extended forecast.
WISH-TV
Winter Weather Advisory until noon; slick spots possible
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until noon today. Some patchy freezing drizzle is possible this morning and maybe a few flurries. Freezing rain and snowfall accumulations will be light. However it doesn’t take much to create some slick spots.
Fox 19
Rain, fog, snow chances to start week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow, freezing rain and rain are all possible Monday and could mix at times. Patchy, dense fog also is blanketing parts of the Tri-State. Visibility of a quarter mile or less is possible through mid-morning. Watch for slick spots on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
WIBC.com
NWS: A Chilly End to January
STATEWIDE — January is coming to a chilly end, and February will pick up right where it left off. “The rest of the week, we’ll get dry and generally, a little bit colder weather than we’ve seen in recent days,” says Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. A small winter weather system is moving across Indiana today, dropping a light coating of snow which could cause some ice to form on bridges and overpasses.
Fox 59
Slick conditions for the Monday AM commute
INDIANAPOLIS – Light wintry precipitation is expected overnight and this may lead to a few slick spots by the start of Monday morning. A strong high pressure system is taking hold of the North Central US and bringing frigid air with it. While the deep cold will stay out of our way, it will certainly have some impact on the state beginning with Monday morning.
Fox 59
Wintry weather to make brief appearances later this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Highs have reached the mid 50s in Indianapolis this Saturday, but wintry weather is not out of the equation this weekend. The rise in temperatures will be brief as cold air begins to return on Sunday. A rise for some, we should say; a stationary front actually cut the Hoosier state in half today. Highs were in the 50s in Indianapolis and areas south, but mainly in the 30s north of the city! Those 30s will return to the rest of the state tomorrow.
Snow, sleet lead to slick spots, hazardous road conditions in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Road conditions deteriorated quickly Monday as light snow and sleet fell in central Indiana. A Winter Weather Advisory remained in effect for much of the viewing area until 12 p.m.; the advisory was extended for some counties until 2 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day. The National Weather Service warned […]
What is ‘thundersnow’? Weather phenomenon explained
The occurrence is “something unusual,” according to the National Weather Service.
cbs4indy.com
Cold start to the week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – The cold air will finally win out as we start the week!. Another round of a quick wintry mix will swoop in late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Periods of light snow showers are possible across Indianapolis, as well as flurries whisking by through the early morning hours. Some slick spots on the road are also possible with mixed precipitation and freezing temperatures!
cbs4indy.com
Much colder air moves in next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures turn much colder for the middle of next week in Indiana!. This weekend, we’ll see a brief rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow for a brief period. This should not be a weather disrupter. But be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: More Snow Showers Thursday and Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — Our weather pattern remains active with several snow chances in the 7 day forecast. The first arrives early Thursday morning. This may slow down the morning drive. Light snow is forecast to fall from about 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Another inch or so of snow...
Indiana winter storm: Steady, wet snow underway; How much will accumulate?
Rain to snow changeover began around 2:40 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis. This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°! This will create messy, slushy, slow roads on interstates under moderate snow bands, with higher totals accumulating in neighborhood streets, sidewalks, parking lots and various […]
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Fixing dry indoor air
INDIANAPOLIS — Homes typically dry out every winter, making skin and nasal passages dry, as well. On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden explained how you can treat dry indoor air to make your home more comfortable in the winter. "You want the humidity in your home...
Fox 59
Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?
Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2am and slowly begin to accumulate on grassy areas first!. Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?. Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build...
Indiana Department of Transportation is Preparing for Possible 9+ Inches of Snow Ahead of January 2023 Storm
The Indiana Department of Transportation sent out a press release today to the media about their plan to tackle the enormous amount of show that parts of the Hoosier State might get overnight and into Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, rain will transition to snow...
Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
WISH-TV
Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
bloomingtonian.com
Martinsville, Indiana fire destroys residence Sunday night as crews lack water
A lack of available water stymied firefighters after a report of a residence fire in the 3000 block of Lower Patton Road in Martinsville, Sunday, January 29, 2023. The fire was extinguished after two hours. Here is the text of a post from the City of Martinsville Fire Department’s Facebook...
