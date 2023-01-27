ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Chinese factory activity rebounds, adding to recovery signs

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese factory activity rebounded in January from three months of contraction, adding to signs the world’s second-largest economy might be recovering from a painful slump, an official survey showed Tuesday. A monthly purchasing managers' index issued by the Chinese statistics agency and an industry group...
SFGate

Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Defying China, the president of self-ruled Taiwan affirmed the island's ties with the Czech Republic in a phone call with the Central European nation’s President-elect Petr Pavel. The call on Monday represents a symbolic breach of China’s attempts to cut off the already highly restricted...
SFGate

Former Shanghai bookseller's wife hit with 'exit ban'

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese police have prevented a woman from returning to her home in Florida in an effort to compel her husband to return to China, she wrote in a letter he made public. The case appears to be the latest example of Chinese authorities placing an...
SFGate

NATO chief wants firmer ties with Japan to defend democracy

TOKYO (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, in Japan as part of his East Asia tour, said “our security is closely interconnected” and called for stronger ties with Japan as Russia's war on Ukraine raises global dangers and shows that democracies need stronger partnerships. Japan has been...
SFGate

Osaka Asian Film Festival Unveils Diverse Lineup

The Osaka Asian Film Festival will return in March for its 18th edition with a lineup of current Asian feature and short films and a spotlight on works from Hong Kong. The competition section, which selects from films that are currently unreleased in Japan, numbers 13 titles. These include: Kai Ko’s “Bad Education,” “December” from Japan-based Indian director Anshul Chauhan, and two Indian-made films Rima Das’ “Tora’s Husband” and Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy’s “Max, Min and Meowzaki.”
SFGate

Death toll from Pakistan mosque suicide bombing rises to 88

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The death toll from a suicide bombing at a mosque in northwestern Pakistan rose to 88 on Tuesday, officials said. The assault, on a Sunni mosque inside a major police facility, was one of the deadliest attacks on Pakistani security forces in recent years. More...
SFGate

Short on time, Biden sought new Ukraine tank plan to break stalemate

After weeks of failing to persuade Chancellor Olaf Scholz to free up Germany's Leopard 2 tanks for shipment to Ukraine, President Joe Biden was ready to make one more try. Kyiv's forces were convinced that if Western tanks weren't on the battlefield by spring, it might be too late for them to thwart a coming Russian offensive and launch a successful one of their own.

