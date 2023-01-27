ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

starlocalmedia.com

This Coppell resident has made a positive impact on the city through his many years of service

Ed Guignon has lived in Coppell for the past 38 years, volunteering his time to things in the city that he has a passion for, such as serving on the parks and recreation board or being a member of the Coppell Arts Council. Guignon was recognized at the Coppell City Council on Tuesday for his years of service to the city since he is moving away to Denver, Colorado to spend more time with his three children.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See what this manager is looking forward to with Plano's new record store

Sam Wieland is the manager of Josey Records’ new Plano location. Native to North Texas, Wieland prides himself as an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Mavericks and Rangers. He went to Columbia College Chicago where he got his degree in television writing and producing and is a passionate movie-goer.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Universal Parks and Resorts meeting in Frisco rescheduled

A "meet and greet" event with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco has been rescheduled to Feb. 2. The event, which offers two opportunities to learn about the proposed park that has been announced to be in the works for Frisco, was originally slated for Jan. 31 but has since been shifted to different day.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Tuite stepping up as Lady Bobcats' go-to scorer during state title defense

Continuity has been at the forefront of the early-season success for the Celina girls soccer team, which began its 2023 campaign with a 11-0 record during which they outscored opponents, 60-7. The Lady Bobcats return 10 starters from their Class 4A state championship-winning lineup, and although the graduation of Star...
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

What to know about this week's inclement weather in McKinney

As extreme winter weather rolls into the DFW area, the city of McKinney is providing residents with information about what to expect. The city has a dedicated page on its website to address city closures, helpful tips and warming center information amid inclement weather conditions: mckinneytexas.org/Weather.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

9-5A Boys Basketball: Reedy tops Lone Star; Wakeland, Frisco roll

While the 9-5A title is looking more and more like it is Newman Smith’s to lose, the rest of the playoff picture is a cloudy one, with five teams separated by two games. Reedy (4-5) helped tighten things up on Friday with a 70-57 win over Lone Star (6-3).
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

9-6A Boys Basketball: District title, playoff races heat up

The final weeks of the 9-6A season got a lot more interesting after Friday’s round of action. The district’s top two teams, Sachse and Wylie, each fell victim to upsets to Garland and Wylie East, respectively, with the latter two each giving their own playoff hopes a boost.
SACHSE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See over 20 photos of Mesquite's first Quinceañera Expo

Several community members and local vendors gathered for the first Texas Quinceañera Expo hosted by Quinceañera Magazine. A host of venue coordinators, photographers, caterers, dancers, DJs and more showed families how they can provide a special 15th birthday for their daughters.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

10-5A Boys Basketball: Redhawks, Coyotes remain tied for first place

As the 10-5A season heads down the stretch, Liberty and Heritage prepared for Tuesday’s scheduled collision course with victories on Friday to remain tied for first place. The Redhawks(7-1) rolled over Lebanon Trail (0-8) in a 80-54 victory. Liberty built an 11-point halftime lead and then scored 28 points in the third quarter to blow it open.
FRISCO, TX

