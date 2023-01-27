Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Meet Scotlandville's 6-foot-10 star who goes by the name 'Pop' and can blow games wide open
Referring to Dorian Booker as the latest “big thing” in Baton Rouge basketball is inaccurate and a cliché. Learning ways to do his own thing is the key for the 6-foot-10 Scotlandville High post player. “I feel like this year is going great … just the way...
theadvocate.com
Southern smothers Jackson State in first half, then holds on for a victory
The look of resignation on Jackson State coach Mo Williams’ face told the story late in the first half Monday night against Southern. The Tigers were struggling through a half in which they made just three field goals, but that changed in the second half. The light came on for Jackson State, but it wasn’t enough to recover as the Jaguars took an 73-62 win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
theadvocate.com
Photo: LSU Women Stay Undefeated
The LSU women defeated Tennessee 76-68 in front of a record crowd at the PMAC. The Tigers advanced to 21-0 behind a career high 31 points from Alexis Morris and another double-double from Angel Reese.
theadvocate.com
Southern wins 'slugfest' with Alcorn, takes first in SWAC
The showdown for first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference carried all of the expected emotion and intensity on Saturday evening at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. When the dust settled, Southern was left standing after a physical 80-68 win over Alcorn State. There was a flagrant foul in the...
theadvocate.com
Who will play second base for LSU this year? Depth suggests more than one.
Second base is the most contested position for LSU as the 2023 season draws near. The position, left open by the departure of Cade Doughty, has multiple options, but few of them have played second base for an entire season. But that also was the case last year with Doughty,...
theadvocate.com
Alexis Morris' career-high 31 points help LSU women stave off Tennessee, remain unbeaten
Unranked Tennessee gave unbeaten and No. 3 LSU all it wanted, but the Tigers held off a final push for a 76-68 victory Monday in front of 15,157, the largest Pete Maravich Assembly Center crowd since seating was reconfigured in 2005. Alexis Morris had a career-high 31 points and Angel...
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team braces for tough challenge from traditional power Tennessee
Women’s college basketball seems to be gearing up for the showdown between No. 4 LSU and No. 1 South Carolina in two weeks. But the Tigers have a matchup that qualifies as way more than just another appetizer. Unranked and wounded women’s basketball blue blood Tennessee comes to the...
theadvocate.com
LSU enters the season with a clear Friday starter, but who else will complete the rotation?
In what was a star-studded summer of transfer portal acquisitions, the most important haul for LSU might’ve been the pitchers. Pitchers that have the stuff to eat up multiple innings. That missing element was LSU’s Achilles’ heel last year when it used six relievers in the final six innings...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU women proved their mettle in a 'winter wonderland' against Tennessee
The cloud of chalk dust blasted off into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center airspace above the LSU student section. So did the inflatable pool rings. And that ever-present Kim Mulkey cutout shook with typical intensity. There was nothing quite typical about Monday night’s atmosphere as LSU took on Tennessee. Almost...
theadvocate.com
Zachary Youth Park welcomes new parks and recreation director Gordon 'P-Wee' LeBlanc
“This might sound corny, but I remember seeing a lot of horses back in Ohio and baseball reminded me of a stallion just running free. There was freedom to the game no matter what your problems were and what you had on your mind, when you played baseball you forgot it.” — Thurman Munson.
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese, McGlinchey Stafford
Dr. Emily Magee has been elected to a one-year term as chief of the medical staff of Woman’s Hospital. She earned her doctorate from American University of Antigua College of Medicine and completed her OB-GYN residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. Additional 2023 medical staff leadership at...
theadvocate.com
Four people are vying for Baton Rouge judge; see who they are, when the election is
Four Republicans are vying for the seat vacated by former judge Tim Kelley earlier this year in the 19th Judicial District Court. Kelley was the JDC's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 2, closing out a 26-year career on the bench. He stepped down two years into his six-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special election to fill Kelley's seat.
theadvocate.com
Why is a Spanish cannon entrenched in a downtown Baton Rouge sidewalk?
Ann Munson's reaction probably represents that of most most people who notice the cannon entrenched nose-first on the downtown corner of Third and Laurel streets. "I looked down while walking on the sidewalk, and I said, 'What the heck is that?'" said Munson, a reference librarian at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library's River Center Branch. "It was metal, and I wondered if it was some kind of standpipe. So, I did some research on it."
theadvocate.com
Committee of 100, BBB elect officers
Four new members have joined the Baton Rouge General Board of Trustees. Dr. Jeffrey Littleton joins the board as an ex officio member. He is Baton Rouge General’s new chief of staff. Specializing in general and burn surgery, he previously served as vice chief of staff. Littleton earned his medical degree from the University of California/Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and completed his residency in general surgery at LSU Medical Center in New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
Outside, independent spending swamped locals in fall Baton Rouge school board races
Donors, some of them rich and many of them anonymous, wrote big checks to support East Baton Rouge Parish School Board candidates this past fall, triggering a flood of mailers, phone calls, text messages and digital ads. This campaign largesse came almost exclusively through “dark money” channels, spent by nonprofit...
theadvocate.com
Smiley: His burning desire to quit smoking
You don't hear much about smoking any more, and that's a good thing. But Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, recalls the days when tobacco was popular, and a friend's adventures with it:. "A dear friend of mine, who worked as a fisherman and trapper all his life, told me that when...
theadvocate.com
Dunham earns renewal of prestigious Apple recognition for embracing innovation
The Dunham School has once again been named an Apple Distinguished School for its use of innovation and technology. Currently, 724 schools in 36 countries have earned the designation. Dunham is the only pre-K to 12th grade school in Louisiana to receive the honor, which it has held since 2011.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Jan. 9-13, 2023
Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Jan. 9-13: Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Larissa Ann Letulle, executory process. Republic Finance LLC v. Latonya Brown, promissory note. Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Lauren Reine, monies due. Mariner Finance LLC v. Omar Cordero, executory judgment. Neighbors...
theadvocate.com
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family & Community induct officers at year's first meeting
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community had its first council meeting of the year Jan. 19 at the LSU Agricultural Center in Amite. New President Gloria Messenger installed Pam Villagran as the new reporter. Villagran, outgoing treasurer, gave the 2022 year-end treasurer report before turning over the treasurer duties to...
theadvocate.com
CLAIRE AMEDEE OBITUARY
Claire Waguespack Amedee, age 87, of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Claire was a devout Catholic who cherished her faith. She was passionate about the Lord and loved her church. She was a parishioner at St. Philip Catholic Church in Vacherie where she also worked as the Secretary for several years. Claire was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She loved her family and enjoyed attending all of their sporting events. Claire enjoyed watching all sports with her teams being the New Orleans Pelicans and Saints. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her five children, Philip Amedee (Antoinette), Denise Pennington (Wesley), Vincent Amedee (Angela), Paul Amedee (Tootie), and Claire Bourgeois (Ron); eleven grandchildren, Reid Amedee, Kacey Faul, Rob Pennington, Justin Pennington, Mandy Pennington, Taylor Aucoin, Andrew Amedee, Baily Amedee, Cole Amedee, Emma Bourgeois, and Andre Bourgeois; four great grandchildren, Sadie Amedee, Adeline Amedee, Aubrey Faul, and Walker Faul; two siblings, Myrna Falgoust and Raymond Waguespack, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Amedee; parents, Clarence Sr. and Annette Simon Waguespack; three siblings, Annette Folse, Father Clarence Waguespack Jr. and Janet Zeringue. A visitation will be held at St. Philip Catholic Church in Vacherie on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum. The family would like to thank St. Joseph Manor for their care and support throughout Claire's time there. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oursoDonaldsonville.com for the Amedee family.
Comments / 0