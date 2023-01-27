Claire Waguespack Amedee, age 87, of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Claire was a devout Catholic who cherished her faith. She was passionate about the Lord and loved her church. She was a parishioner at St. Philip Catholic Church in Vacherie where she also worked as the Secretary for several years. Claire was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She loved her family and enjoyed attending all of their sporting events. Claire enjoyed watching all sports with her teams being the New Orleans Pelicans and Saints. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her five children, Philip Amedee (Antoinette), Denise Pennington (Wesley), Vincent Amedee (Angela), Paul Amedee (Tootie), and Claire Bourgeois (Ron); eleven grandchildren, Reid Amedee, Kacey Faul, Rob Pennington, Justin Pennington, Mandy Pennington, Taylor Aucoin, Andrew Amedee, Baily Amedee, Cole Amedee, Emma Bourgeois, and Andre Bourgeois; four great grandchildren, Sadie Amedee, Adeline Amedee, Aubrey Faul, and Walker Faul; two siblings, Myrna Falgoust and Raymond Waguespack, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Amedee; parents, Clarence Sr. and Annette Simon Waguespack; three siblings, Annette Folse, Father Clarence Waguespack Jr. and Janet Zeringue. A visitation will be held at St. Philip Catholic Church in Vacherie on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum. The family would like to thank St. Joseph Manor for their care and support throughout Claire's time there. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oursoDonaldsonville.com for the Amedee family.

VACHERIE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO