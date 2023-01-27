ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Southern smothers Jackson State in first half, then holds on for a victory

The look of resignation on Jackson State coach Mo Williams’ face told the story late in the first half Monday night against Southern. The Tigers were struggling through a half in which they made just three field goals, but that changed in the second half. The light came on for Jackson State, but it wasn’t enough to recover as the Jaguars took an 73-62 win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Photo: LSU Women Stay Undefeated

The LSU women defeated Tennessee 76-68 in front of a record crowd at the PMAC. The Tigers advanced to 21-0 behind a career high 31 points from Alexis Morris and another double-double from Angel Reese.
Southern wins 'slugfest' with Alcorn, takes first in SWAC

The showdown for first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference carried all of the expected emotion and intensity on Saturday evening at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. When the dust settled, Southern was left standing after a physical 80-68 win over Alcorn State. There was a flagrant foul in the...
Personnel moves at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese, McGlinchey Stafford

Dr. Emily Magee has been elected to a one-year term as chief of the medical staff of Woman’s Hospital. She earned her doctorate from American University of Antigua College of Medicine and completed her OB-GYN residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. Additional 2023 medical staff leadership at...
Four people are vying for Baton Rouge judge; see who they are, when the election is

Four Republicans are vying for the seat vacated by former judge Tim Kelley earlier this year in the 19th Judicial District Court. Kelley was the JDC's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 2, closing out a 26-year career on the bench. He stepped down two years into his six-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special election to fill Kelley's seat.
Why is a Spanish cannon entrenched in a downtown Baton Rouge sidewalk?

Ann Munson's reaction probably represents that of most most people who notice the cannon entrenched nose-first on the downtown corner of Third and Laurel streets. "I looked down while walking on the sidewalk, and I said, 'What the heck is that?'" said Munson, a reference librarian at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library's River Center Branch. "It was metal, and I wondered if it was some kind of standpipe. So, I did some research on it."
Committee of 100, BBB elect officers

Four new members have joined the Baton Rouge General Board of Trustees. Dr. Jeffrey Littleton joins the board as an ex officio member. He is Baton Rouge General’s new chief of staff. Specializing in general and burn surgery, he previously served as vice chief of staff. Littleton earned his medical degree from the University of California/Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and completed his residency in general surgery at LSU Medical Center in New Orleans.
Smiley: His burning desire to quit smoking

You don't hear much about smoking any more, and that's a good thing. But Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, recalls the days when tobacco was popular, and a friend's adventures with it:. "A dear friend of mine, who worked as a fisherman and trapper all his life, told me that when...
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Jan. 9-13, 2023

Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Jan. 9-13: Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Larissa Ann Letulle, executory process. Republic Finance LLC v. Latonya Brown, promissory note. Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Lauren Reine, monies due. Mariner Finance LLC v. Omar Cordero, executory judgment. Neighbors...
CLAIRE AMEDEE OBITUARY

Claire Waguespack Amedee, age 87, of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Claire was a devout Catholic who cherished her faith. She was passionate about the Lord and loved her church. She was a parishioner at St. Philip Catholic Church in Vacherie where she also worked as the Secretary for several years. Claire was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She loved her family and enjoyed attending all of their sporting events. Claire enjoyed watching all sports with her teams being the New Orleans Pelicans and Saints. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her five children, Philip Amedee (Antoinette), Denise Pennington (Wesley), Vincent Amedee (Angela), Paul Amedee (Tootie), and Claire Bourgeois (Ron); eleven grandchildren, Reid Amedee, Kacey Faul, Rob Pennington, Justin Pennington, Mandy Pennington, Taylor Aucoin, Andrew Amedee, Baily Amedee, Cole Amedee, Emma Bourgeois, and Andre Bourgeois; four great grandchildren, Sadie Amedee, Adeline Amedee, Aubrey Faul, and Walker Faul; two siblings, Myrna Falgoust and Raymond Waguespack, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Amedee; parents, Clarence Sr. and Annette Simon Waguespack; three siblings, Annette Folse, Father Clarence Waguespack Jr. and Janet Zeringue. A visitation will be held at St. Philip Catholic Church in Vacherie on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum. The family would like to thank St. Joseph Manor for their care and support throughout Claire's time there. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oursoDonaldsonville.com for the Amedee family.
