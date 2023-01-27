Read full article on original website
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Meet Scotlandville's 6-foot-10 star who goes by the name 'Pop' and can blow games wide open
Referring to Dorian Booker as the latest “big thing” in Baton Rouge basketball is inaccurate and a cliché. Learning ways to do his own thing is the key for the 6-foot-10 Scotlandville High post player. “I feel like this year is going great … just the way...
theadvocate.com
Southern smothers Jackson State in first half, then holds on for a victory
The look of resignation on Jackson State coach Mo Williams’ face told the story late in the first half Monday night against Southern. The Tigers were struggling through a half in which they made just three field goals, but that changed in the second half. The light came on for Jackson State, but it wasn’t enough to recover as the Jaguars took an 73-62 win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
theadvocate.com
Photo: LSU Women Stay Undefeated
The LSU women defeated Tennessee 76-68 in front of a record crowd at the PMAC. The Tigers advanced to 21-0 behind a career high 31 points from Alexis Morris and another double-double from Angel Reese.
theadvocate.com
LSU moves back into No. 3 ranking ahead of Tennessee matchup
LSU (20-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) plays host to unranked Tennessee (16-7, 8-0) at 6 p.m. Monday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will be broadcast by ESPN2. The Tigers slipped past No. 4 Indiana (20-1) by one point as previous No. 2 Ohio State (19-3) lost three times...
theadvocate.com
Alexis Morris' career-high 31 points help LSU women stave off Tennessee, remain unbeaten
Unranked Tennessee gave unbeaten and No. 3 LSU all it wanted, but the Tigers held off a final push for a 76-68 victory Monday in front of 15,157, the largest Pete Maravich Assembly Center crowd since seating was reconfigured in 2005. Alexis Morris had a career-high 31 points and Angel...
theadvocate.com
Southern wins 'slugfest' with Alcorn, takes first in SWAC
The showdown for first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference carried all of the expected emotion and intensity on Saturday evening at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. When the dust settled, Southern was left standing after a physical 80-68 win over Alcorn State. There was a flagrant foul in the...
theadvocate.com
Who will play second base for LSU this year? Depth suggests more than one.
Second base is the most contested position for LSU as the 2023 season draws near. The position, left open by the departure of Cade Doughty, has multiple options, but few of them have played second base for an entire season. But that also was the case last year with Doughty,...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU women proved their mettle in a 'winter wonderland' against Tennessee
The cloud of chalk dust blasted off into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center airspace above the LSU student section. So did the inflatable pool rings. And that ever-present Kim Mulkey cutout shook with typical intensity. There was nothing quite typical about Monday night’s atmosphere as LSU took on Tennessee. Almost...
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team braces for tough challenge from traditional power Tennessee
Women’s college basketball seems to be gearing up for the showdown between No. 4 LSU and No. 1 South Carolina in two weeks. But the Tigers have a matchup that qualifies as way more than just another appetizer. Unranked and wounded women’s basketball blue blood Tennessee comes to the...
theadvocate.com
LSU gymnastics: Updating Olivia Dunne's injury status after the Arkansas loss
On a gray, gloomy Monday in Baton Rouge, LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark was talking about a silver lining to the clouds. Yes, his Tigers are coming off a fourth loss in five meets Friday, this a 197.475-197.250 loss at Arkansas. But, Clark contended, his Tigers are making progress after posting their second-best score of the season and third straight score of 197-plus, the benchmark for what counts as a top-level score in women’s college gymnastics.
sportszion.com
Louisiana legislative auditor finds out LSU overpaid HC Brian Kelly by over $1M in 2022 due to double-payments
The LSU Tigers football team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers by the largest margin of victory in the event’s history, thanks to the new head coach Brian Kelly. The 61-year-old veteran coach joined the LSU staff this season on a hundred million contract and made an exceptional change in the style of play among the young potentials. His work was paid for as the team won the bowl game earlier in the month.
30-Acre Go-Kart Track in Louisiana Largest in the U.S.
If you have a need for speed you need not leave Louisiana, the largest go-kart track in the U.S. is just a car ride from Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese, McGlinchey Stafford
Dr. Emily Magee has been elected to a one-year term as chief of the medical staff of Woman’s Hospital. She earned her doctorate from American University of Antigua College of Medicine and completed her OB-GYN residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. Additional 2023 medical staff leadership at...
theadvocate.com
Four people are vying for Baton Rouge judge; see who they are, when the election is
Four Republicans are vying for the seat vacated by former judge Tim Kelley earlier this year in the 19th Judicial District Court. Kelley was the JDC's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 2, closing out a 26-year career on the bench. He stepped down two years into his six-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special election to fill Kelley's seat.
Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire
The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The death of 19-year-old LSU sophomore Madison Brooks, who was struck by a car on Burbank Drive, reignited old feelings of hurt on campus. […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
brproud.com
Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrates its 165th anniversary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, a capital area church known as downtown Baton Rouge’s first place of worship for Black people celebrated its 165th anniversary. Over the years, many have come to know Mount Zion First Baptist Church as a safe haven. This was reflected...
theadvocate.com
Committee of 100, BBB elect officers
Four new members have joined the Baton Rouge General Board of Trustees. Dr. Jeffrey Littleton joins the board as an ex officio member. He is Baton Rouge General’s new chief of staff. Specializing in general and burn surgery, he previously served as vice chief of staff. Littleton earned his medical degree from the University of California/Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and completed his residency in general surgery at LSU Medical Center in New Orleans.
$50,000 Louisiana Powerball Ticket Unclaimed & is Now Worthless
Someone in St. Amant is going to be really crying in their gumbo when they see this news. They just missed out on $50,000. The Louisiana Lottery says the ticket, purchased at Fisherman's One Stop on LA 22 in St. Amant in Ascension Parish expired on Thursday. Louisiana Lottery spokesperson...
theadvocate.com
Zachary Youth Park welcomes new parks and recreation director Gordon 'P-Wee' LeBlanc
“This might sound corny, but I remember seeing a lot of horses back in Ohio and baseball reminded me of a stallion just running free. There was freedom to the game no matter what your problems were and what you had on your mind, when you played baseball you forgot it.” — Thurman Munson.
theadvocate.com
Smiley: His burning desire to quit smoking
You don't hear much about smoking any more, and that's a good thing. But Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, recalls the days when tobacco was popular, and a friend's adventures with it:. "A dear friend of mine, who worked as a fisherman and trapper all his life, told me that when...
