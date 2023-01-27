ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Says Playing Opposite Wife Mila Kunis In 'That '90s Show' Was 'The Strangest Feeling I've Ever Had'

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31nQSx_0kSu214000
mega

When Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reprised their roles as Kelso and Jackie, respectively, in That '90s Show , the actor had an out of body experience.

The former model , 44, studied his lines on the famous couch in the Formans' basement, just like he did while filming the original series That '70s Show , but he fell asleep.

"He said, 'When I woke up, it was Mila standing over me, and I opened my eyes. I looked around and I was in the Forman basement with my wife staring up at the [lighting] grid, dressed as Jackie. It was the strangest feeling I've ever had. I literally didn't know [what year] I was [in] for a minute,'" creator Bonnie Turner told BuzzFeed .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voEfd_0kSu214000
mega

For her part, the brunette beauty, 39, previously told Access Hollywood she was "more nervous doing [a scene with Ashton in That '90s Show ] than anything else in [her] career."

"To be married, but to be at the place where we met — and it looks the same — was trippy," Kunis added. "We walked on set and I was like, 'Oh … this is weird.' It was really weird."

TEENAGE COSTARS TO MOM & DAD: INSIDE ASHTON KUTCHER & MILA KUNIS' FAIRYTALE ROMANCE

The pair, who didn't start dating until after That '70s Show wrapped, were looking forward to being on set together again .

"They were just very excited to return to a place that was so special for them," creator and showrunner Gregg Mettler said.

Additionally, it didn't sound like it was hard for The Ranch alum to get back into character. "I guess Ashton had kept all the old Kelso wardrobe," Gregg told BuzzFeed. "He was texting me pictures of him in Kelso's old winter jacket. Then Ashton was sending me videos of him playfully annoying Mila by running around their house going, 'Damn, Jackie.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nA4v_0kSu214000
mega

ASHTON KUTCHER & MILA KUNIS STEP OUT IN COORDINATED ATHLEISURE WEAR AFTER ACTOR COMPLETES NYC MARATHON

The Luckiest Girl Alive star, who shares daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri with Kutcher, previously explained that no sparks were flying when they were younger.

"For eight years, we played boyfriend and girlfriend. And for eight years — whether our couple was on or off — there was no romance between us as two human beings," Kunis, who later married Kutcher in 2015, previously shared.

Comments / 38

D J
3d ago

I like Kutcher better now that he's matured and settled. Maybe Kunis is his stabilizing influence. He used to be such a flake in interviews. They are the most adorable couple in tinsel town

Reply
27
Tim Gruss
3d ago

he screwed Demi Moore until she got too old and then he decided to latch on to this woman because she had finally come into her own and her Fame had grown

Reply(2)
12
Jami Cannell-Chavarria
2d ago

They were great! So glad they ended up together and to see them back to reprise their rolls was a treat.

Reply
6
Related
tvinsider.com

How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Donna Pinciotti After 'That '70s Show'

"Hot Donna" is back, much to That '70s Show fans' excitement. Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) returns for Netflix's just-released sequel show That '90s Show, and fans get an update on what exactly has been happening with her life in the meantime. When we last saw Donna, she had just reunited with high school sweetheart Eric Forman (Topher Grace) on New Year's Eve 1979. But what happened next?
Popculture

'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama Reunite at Premiere

That '70s Show stars Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama reunited at Netflix's That '90s Show red carpet premiere last week to celebrate the long-awaited spinoff series. They also posed for pictures with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who star in the new series. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher also make guest appearances in That '90s Show but they couldn't make it to the Jan. 12 premiere event at Netflix's TUDUM Theater in Hollywood.
WISCONSIN STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Tyla

Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
Elle

Netflix Fans Have The Same Criticism Of 'That '90s Show'

After a very long wait, the much anticipated sitcom That '90s Show finally dropped on Netflix last week, and we may have spent our entire weekend binge watching it. The 10-part series is a reboot of the iconic That '70s Show and sees the daughter of Eric and Donna, Leia, go to stay with her grandparents in Point Place for the summer.
People

Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby

The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

189K+
Followers
7K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy