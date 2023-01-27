ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plainfield, NJ

Newark Schools Superintendent Non-Renewal Motion Shot Down By Board

A Newark school board member unsuccessfully raised a motion for the non-renewal of Superintendent Roger Leon's contract in the midst of an ongoing wave of controversy. "I serve the students and the parents in this community first and foremost. I would like us to make a motion to issue the Superintendent a letter of non-renewal before January 31 in order to reassess his contract," said board member Crystal Williams at the Thursday night board meeting following increased scrutiny about transparency regarding Leon's contract.  "This gives the public the opportunity to voice their concerns as stated by state statute,” Williams said. “The voice...
NEWARK, NJ
njbmagazine.com

University Hospital Introduces $1.8B Facility Master Plan Draft

The leadership of Newark-based University Hospital (UH) presented a preliminary draft of a new $1.8 billion Facility Master Plan during the regular meeting of the board of directors. The meeting also acknowledged the service of interim President and CEO Mary K. E. Maples, who turned over control of the hospital to incoming President and CEO Ed Jimenez today.
NEWARK, NJ
New York Post

Adams, Banks are refusing to fight for good public schools on multiple fronts

Perhaps Michael Bloomberg’s greatest achievement as mayor was fostering the creation of more good public schools in the city, giving middle-class families more reason to stay and lower-income parents real hope for their kids. Mayor Bill de Blasio then went to war on those schools — and the Eric Adams administration keeps blinking on undoing the damage. Part of Blas’ war was prolonged assault on charters. But another was an attack on selective middle and high schools in the name of “equity.” And the results are now in from one of the most controversial moves: the “Diversity Plan” imposed on Brooklyn’s...
BROOKLYN, NY
wfmynews2.com

29-year-old woman arrested, accused of posing as teen to attend New Jersey high school

NEW JERSEY, USA — A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after being accused of using false documents to pose as a student at a New Jersey high school. For four days, Hyejeong Shin went to classes at New Brunswick High School, according to News12 New Jersey. The New Brunswick Police Department said Shin provided a fake birth certificate to New Brunswick Public Schools with the intention of enrolling "as a juvenile high-school student." Police have not said why she enrolled in the school.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Orange and Maplewood Police Chiefs Advise of Increased Security for Jewish Houses of Worship

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ – As many are aware, about 3am this morning, there was an act of Antisemitism in Bloomfield. An unknown male, wearing a facemask went up to the front door of Temple Ner Tamid and lit a glass bottle that was filled with a flammable liquid and something coming out of the top. The person lit the wick and threw the bottle at the front door. Fortunately, no damage was done as the bottle described as a Molotov cocktail did not ignite. He then took off down the driveway. Here in SOMA the Police Departments of both...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service: Time is running out to apply for these law enforcement exams

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City opened several applications for civil service careers earlier this month — but time is running out for some law enforcement tests. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Those included law enforcement careers such as correction officer, deputy city sheriff, police communications technician, police officer and school safety agent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ Spotlight

More cities leave state’s health benefits plan after rate hike

Two more cities are dropping out of the state’s health insurance plan. Trenton and Newark are now joining Camden in the exodus, saying the recent 23% rate hike has made the plan unaffordable for their budgets. The rate hike has prompted criticism of the Murphy administration, which avoided any rate hikes over the last several years before approving the increase.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Republican Anthony Merante announces bid for mayor of Yonkers

Republican Anthony Merante officially announced his candidacy for Yonkers mayor this weekend. Merante made the announcement at a campaign kick-off event Saturday at the Mount Olympus Diner off Central Avenue. The city council member from the Sixth District is the first Republican to announce he's running for mayor of Yonkers...
YONKERS, NY

