23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligibleMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
N.J. school district forced teacher to quit over ‘crying spells’ in classroom, lawsuit says
A former teacher in the South Orange-Maplewood school district has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after a transfer to teach special education without an aide caused her to have “crying spells” in the classroom. Sarah Barlow, 34, of West Orange, said in court papers...
Classroom Crying Spells, Discrimination Law Violations Named In NJ Kindergarten Teacher's Suit
The South Orange-Maplewood School District is facing a lawsuit from a former 34-year-old Kindergarten teacher alleging officials failed to accommodate her disability amid "crying spells" in the classroom, forcing her to resign. Sarah Barlow says the trouble began during the 2019-2020 year when she got into disagreements with South Mountain...
In video circulating online, Staten Island high school teacher uses racial slur while talking to student; DOE investigating
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An incident involving a Tottenville High School teacher using a racial slur that was caught on video and is circulating on social media is under investigation by city education officials. In the video, posted to Snapchat and sent anonymously to the Advance/SILive.com, the teacher at...
Newark Schools Superintendent Non-Renewal Motion Shot Down By Board
A Newark school board member unsuccessfully raised a motion for the non-renewal of Superintendent Roger Leon's contract in the midst of an ongoing wave of controversy. "I serve the students and the parents in this community first and foremost. I would like us to make a motion to issue the Superintendent a letter of non-renewal before January 31 in order to reassess his contract," said board member Crystal Williams at the Thursday night board meeting following increased scrutiny about transparency regarding Leon's contract. "This gives the public the opportunity to voice their concerns as stated by state statute,” Williams said. “The voice...
njbmagazine.com
University Hospital Introduces $1.8B Facility Master Plan Draft
The leadership of Newark-based University Hospital (UH) presented a preliminary draft of a new $1.8 billion Facility Master Plan during the regular meeting of the board of directors. The meeting also acknowledged the service of interim President and CEO Mary K. E. Maples, who turned over control of the hospital to incoming President and CEO Ed Jimenez today.
Adams, Banks are refusing to fight for good public schools on multiple fronts
Perhaps Michael Bloomberg’s greatest achievement as mayor was fostering the creation of more good public schools in the city, giving middle-class families more reason to stay and lower-income parents real hope for their kids. Mayor Bill de Blasio then went to war on those schools — and the Eric Adams administration keeps blinking on undoing the damage. Part of Blas’ war was prolonged assault on charters. But another was an attack on selective middle and high schools in the name of “equity.” And the results are now in from one of the most controversial moves: the “Diversity Plan” imposed on Brooklyn’s...
wfmynews2.com
29-year-old woman arrested, accused of posing as teen to attend New Jersey high school
NEW JERSEY, USA — A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after being accused of using false documents to pose as a student at a New Jersey high school. For four days, Hyejeong Shin went to classes at New Brunswick High School, according to News12 New Jersey. The New Brunswick Police Department said Shin provided a fake birth certificate to New Brunswick Public Schools with the intention of enrolling "as a juvenile high-school student." Police have not said why she enrolled in the school.
South Blooming Grove sued by county for alleged unauthorized development while new info surfaces about 'missing mayor'
The property is owned by the county, which has now filed a lawsuit against one of those municipalities, South Blooming Grove, and its contractors.
South Orange and Maplewood Police Chiefs Advise of Increased Security for Jewish Houses of Worship
SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ – As many are aware, about 3am this morning, there was an act of Antisemitism in Bloomfield. An unknown male, wearing a facemask went up to the front door of Temple Ner Tamid and lit a glass bottle that was filled with a flammable liquid and something coming out of the top. The person lit the wick and threw the bottle at the front door. Fortunately, no damage was done as the bottle described as a Molotov cocktail did not ignite. He then took off down the driveway. Here in SOMA the Police Departments of both...
Mayor Adams plows ahead with plan to privatize health benefits for 250,000 NYC municipal retirees
Municipal workers retirees protest proposed changes to medical benefits at City Hall park on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2022. The mayor is showing no signs of stopping a plan to switch municipal retirees to a private Medicare Advantage plan – with or without the cooperation of the City Council or the retirees’ support. [ more › ]
Adams administration missed legal deadline to process 28K welfare applications: lawsuit
A lawsuit against Mayor Eric Adams’ administration filed Friday accuses the city of illegally failing to process food benefits and cash aid programs in a timely manner, leaving New Yorkers destitute for months at a time.
NYC civil service: Time is running out to apply for these law enforcement exams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City opened several applications for civil service careers earlier this month — but time is running out for some law enforcement tests. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Those included law enforcement careers such as correction officer, deputy city sheriff, police communications technician, police officer and school safety agent.
Fired social media manager goes rogue on N.J. city’s TikTok account
Graham Colligan was posting quaint video from Summit Diner just months ago, promoting the local business. But in the past few days, the tenor of his TikTok posts changed significantly. Suddenly, he was spouting off about his least favorite New Jersey malls, the high cost of local homes and alleged...
Brooklyn precinct community council member resigns over controversial commander's promotion
A Brooklyn precinct councilman resigned in protest after former Cmdr. John Mastronardi was promoted to deputy chief despite a 2020 controversy that saw him transferred from his previous station.
News 12
Bathgate-Fordham residents push back against planned homeless shelter in their community
Bathgate-Fordham residents are outraged that another homeless shelter will be coming to their community. They said their borough has the highest rate of homeless shelters in the city. Some of them said they have seen the borough carry the city's toughest times, like the AIDS epidemic, methanal clinics, services for ex-convicts and much more.
More cities leave state’s health benefits plan after rate hike
Two more cities are dropping out of the state’s health insurance plan. Trenton and Newark are now joining Camden in the exodus, saying the recent 23% rate hike has made the plan unaffordable for their budgets. The rate hike has prompted criticism of the Murphy administration, which avoided any rate hikes over the last several years before approving the increase.
Brooklyn anti-gun violence advocate urges residents to be vigilant as he recovers from shooting
Brownsville resident Taronn Sloan found himself at the center of a situation he usually tries to prevent last Tuesday when he was struck by a bullet at his own home at the Tilden Houses.
News 12
Republican Anthony Merante announces bid for mayor of Yonkers
Republican Anthony Merante officially announced his candidacy for Yonkers mayor this weekend. Merante made the announcement at a campaign kick-off event Saturday at the Mount Olympus Diner off Central Avenue. The city council member from the Sixth District is the first Republican to announce he's running for mayor of Yonkers...
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
News 12
Prosecutor: Incident with bulldozer at Edison Indian Day parade was not a bias crime
No criminal charges will be filed regarding an incident at Edison’s Indian Day parade last year that some alleged was biased. A bulldozer float adorned with signs was critical of India’s ruling party. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office says that it did not rise to the level of a bias crime.
