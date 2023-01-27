Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Lady Hornets Outlast Smithville 45-43 To Go 3-0 In Cameron Shootout
The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team took down Smithville 45-43 in a crazy game on Saturday afternoon in the Cameron Shootout. The Lady Hornets went into the fourth quarter leading 27-15, but the Lady Warriors picked up the intensity on defense, sped up the game, and won the fourth quarter 28-18 to cut a 13-point lead down to two in the final seconds. Chillicothe was able to fend off the finality of the comeback in the end to hold on for their eighth victory in a row.
kchi.com
Five Eagles On Scout Sunday
Five Chillicothe Eagle Scout candidates from Troop 120 will officially receive their highest rank in Scouting on Scout Sunday. The ceremony will be held at United Methodist Church, February 12th at 10:30 am. The guest speaker for the event will be the president of the Great Rivers Council Richard Mendenhall.
kchi.com
Donna Sego
Donna Sego 79, of Chillicothe passed away on January 27, 2023 at Liberty Hospital surrounded by her family. Donna was born on June 27, 1943 to Mother Mary Howe. Donna Attended school at Chillicothe High School and Married Loyd Sego on August 12, 2005 at Eureka Spring Arkansas. She was also a member of the Church Of God.
KCTV 5
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
WIBW
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash
WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that...
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
kttn.com
Icy road causes crash that injures 4 in Henry County
A Chillicothe man was spared injury, but three of his passengers were among four people injured in an accident Sunday evening in Henry County in west central Missouri. Sixty-six-year-old Mark Miller of Chillicothe was the driver of a truck that was hit by another truck at an intersection of two lettered routes. Taken by EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton were 36-year-old Blaze Counts, 41-year-old Elmo Fannon, and 58-year-old Mark Doleman, all of Windsor. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
KCTV 5
KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - With the Chiefs taking on the Bengals, the usual food battle is BBQ versus chili. But, at one spot that’s been around since before the Bengals were even born, it’s chili versus chili. Dixon’s Chili was founded in 1919. It’s one remaining location on...
Lee | Wrangler Outlet to open first Kansas City-area location at Legends
Lee | Wrangler Outlet is opening its first location in Kansas and the Kansas City market. The store plans a summer opening at Legends Outlets.
bluevalleypost.com
Post readers pick the best nachos in Johnson County
For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked Post readers to tell us their top choices for one of the most iconic game day foods: nachos. Many of them chimed in with their cheesiest picks. Here’s where to find the best nachos this game day, according to...
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
New area code coming to Kansas City area
The Missouri Public Service Commission announced it will soon begin to implement the new area code of 975 in the Kansas City region.
KMBC.com
Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of January 30th
The Missouri Department of Transportation has several roadwork projects for the week of January 30th. The work for the local counties include:. Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January. Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from...
fox56news.com
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435 after the car was trapped under the semi Wednesday morning. Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC …. Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435...
What is the Dirtiest City in all of Missouri?
A ranking has revealed that a couple of Missouri's biggest cities are in the top 50 of the dirtiest cities in the United States, but which city in the Show-Me State is the dirtiest?. According to a new ranking called 2023's Dirtiest Cities in America published on the website lawnstarter.com,...
kchi.com
Livingston County Budget Hearing Tuesday
The Livingston County Budget for 2023 will have expenditures that top $13 million and will include a 6% cost of living adjustment. The final public hearing prior to approving the budget will be held Tuesday at 9:30 am, in the commission room of the courthouse. Following the hearing and approval,...
kmmo.com
HOLDEN MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Holden man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 46-year-old Jeremy Sisk failed to stop at a stop sign causing his vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway striking a ditch, fence and several trees.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
