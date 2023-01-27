ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

kchi.com

Lady Hornets Outlast Smithville 45-43 To Go 3-0 In Cameron Shootout

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team took down Smithville 45-43 in a crazy game on Saturday afternoon in the Cameron Shootout. The Lady Hornets went into the fourth quarter leading 27-15, but the Lady Warriors picked up the intensity on defense, sped up the game, and won the fourth quarter 28-18 to cut a 13-point lead down to two in the final seconds. Chillicothe was able to fend off the finality of the comeback in the end to hold on for their eighth victory in a row.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
WIBW

Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash

WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Donna Sego

Donna Sego 79, of Chillicothe passed away on January 27, 2023 at Liberty Hospital surrounded by her family. Donna was born on June 27, 1943 to Mother Mary Howe. Donna Attended school at Chillicothe High School and Married Loyd Sego on August 12, 2005 at Eureka Spring Arkansas. She was also a member of the Church Of God.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
thesource.com

[WATCH] Fight Breaks Out On Stage At Finesse2Tymes Show in Kansas City

Footage from a venue in Kansas City, Missouri shows a fight broke out during a concert for Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes this past weekend. Finesse was slated to hit the stage on Friday at Club BLVD Nights when a fight broke out between two men, which quickly grew to several other men becoming involved. DJ Rocky Montana, the promoter of the show, said that Finesse was actually the man who got into a physical altercation with the opening act because the went over their time limit.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. The fire appeared to be on the grassy hill at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex. It was put out after about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
scenicstates.com

5 Waterfalls in Kansas for Beginner Hikers

When you think of waterfalls, Kansas typically isn’t the first state that pops into mind. Kansas, surprisingly, has over 100 waterfalls, many of which require no advanced hiking skills. If you’ve already explored the agricultural side of Kansas, every Wizard of Oz stop you could find, a day tour...
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

Post readers pick the best nachos in Johnson County

For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked Post readers to tell us their top choices for one of the most iconic game day foods: nachos. Many of them chimed in with their cheesiest picks. Here’s where to find the best nachos this game day, according to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas family is torn apart... again

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. Mena...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Can February get snowier? (FRI-1/27)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weird month of January continues to draw to a close. We’re running 9 degrees above average and it’s our warmest January (so far) since 2006. We’ve had 3 inches of snow and will likely finish the month below average. For the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Brookside Shops | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

Brookside Shops is striking due to its structure, being a very quiet space, perfect for walking and spending a good weekend. In this mall you can find many stores to go shopping, good restaurants to enjoy gastronomy, and warm spaces. Featured Shopping Stores: World's Window, COCO brookside, Lauren Alexandra, Lady...
KANSAS CITY, MO

