Illinois State

13 Things That Will Make Winter Suck Less in Illinois

Are you 'trapped' in this cold state with no signs of escape? If you're not a fan of the cold, windy winters in Illinois, try one of these 13 things to feel better. I've spent most of my life living in the Midwest and I've seen enough of the seasonal change that people speak so fondly of when you ask them if they'd like to move to a place like Arizona. The absence of sunlight and the extreme cold are not my favorite things, so I do a few things to make the winter season less awful. Which of these things does it for you?
Where is Illinois on the List of the ‘Fastest Talking’ States?

A website ranked all the states from the "Fastest Talkers" to the "Slowest Talkers" and you may be shocked to see where Illinois is on this list, we were... According to the website preply.com, and its list of The Fastest and Slowest Talking States, Illinois is one of the 10 SLOWEST talking states in the country. Illinois ranks 41st on the list with only 4.96 syllables per second, the only states that talk slower than Illinois are all southern states like Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and South Carolina. On the site they say...
Why You Can’t Get New Glarus Beer in Illinois

It's a sad reality for many Illinois residents who love the taste of Wisconsin-made New Glarus beers like Spotted Cow and Wisconsin Belgian Red - they can't buy them in the Land of Lincoln. So, why is this the case? Let's take a closer look. The History of New Glarus...
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area

CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
Meet The Illinois And Iowa Pets Of The Week!

It’s Monday and it’s time for the Illinois and Iowa Pets of the Week!. This week, Quad City Animal Welfare Center is doing a “Looking for Love” Adoption promotion starting Wednesday Feb 1st through Wednesday Feb 15th. QCAWC are waiving adoption fees for seven cats and seven dogs who have been “Looking for Love” for way too long and deserve to find their forever home!
Finding unclaimed property, even easier with new Illinois’ ICash features

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Checking unclaimed property on the ICash website just got even easier thanks to the new features of a chatbot update. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced Monday that those checking for unclaimed property on the ICash website will now be able to ask questions to a chatbot, named Abe, according to a media release from government officials. Users will also be able to alert friends or relatives who do not know they have unclaimed property.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
The Illinois museum built on Native American burial mounds

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. This story is part of an ongoing series investigating the return of Native American ancestral remains. Sign up for ProPublica’s Repatriation Project newsletter to get updates as they publish and learn more about our reporting. Every day when Logan...
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/30/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The state of Illinois will be working on its 2024 budget in the coming weeks and some are suggesting significant changes to address Illinois’ unfunded pension liability. While the state has until the end of the spring session to approve a budget that is set to begin July 1st, many lawmakers believe something needs done as soon as possible. Illinois’ five statewide pension systems had a total unfunded liability of $140 billion in the fiscal year 2022. Many downstate lawmakers are concerned of more tax increases. Governor J.B. Pritzker will deliver his budget and State of the State address February 15th in Springfield.
NASS / CASH RENTS & LEASES SURVEY

(SPRINGFIELD) The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct the Cash Rents and Leases Survey beginning in February. Over 241,000 operators have been asked to complete the survey, with nearly 8,500 in Illinois. Farmers can complete the survey online at agcounts.usda.gov, or by mail or phone. If respondents do not complete the survey by February 24, they could be contacted for an interview by phone or in person. All survey answers remain confidential. The NASS will publish the state-level data on August 4th and county-level data on August 25th at quickstats.nass.usda.gov.
Take a Hike! See Some of the Most Amazing Waterfalls in Illinois

As you're planning your spring and summer trips you might want to put these hidden Illinois gems on a bucket list to visit this year. The weather will be warm soon and most of us will be breaking free from staying inside for the winter months. Some of us will be getting out more for walks and hikes, onlyinyourstate.com put together a great list of some hidden waterfalls in Illinois that you have to see for yourself. Some of the places are close by, others you will need to take a drive, but if you need to get away for the weekend I would definitely add these trails to your list.
How old is too old to shovel snow?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Each winter in Illinois brings heavy snowfall, but doctors warn that shoveling snow over a certain age could lead to a heart attack. According to USA Today, a study estimated that nearly 200,000 people were sent to the emergency room for snow-shoveling-related health incidents over a 17-year period, or roughly 11,500 […]
