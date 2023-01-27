Read full article on original website
Two of the BEST BURGERS in the Good Ole U.S.A. Are in Illinois and Wisconsin!
Look no further than where you live and our neighbors to the north, for two of the best burgers in America! RD. Here's one of the best parts about these amazing burgers that made this list...Totally is driving distance. The article RD finds the best of the best in every...
Ahhhh Chooo!!! Where Are the Healthiest Place to Live in Illinois?
Another cold January day where your nose is running, that cough is a pain in the butt, and who knows what else is happening that's...pretty gross. Cold and flue season, the winter blues, is it all around us in Illinois...maybe not. Here are the HEALTHIEST places to live in Illinois! CountyHealthRankings.
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
13 Things That Will Make Winter Suck Less in Illinois
Are you 'trapped' in this cold state with no signs of escape? If you're not a fan of the cold, windy winters in Illinois, try one of these 13 things to feel better. I've spent most of my life living in the Midwest and I've seen enough of the seasonal change that people speak so fondly of when you ask them if they'd like to move to a place like Arizona. The absence of sunlight and the extreme cold are not my favorite things, so I do a few things to make the winter season less awful. Which of these things does it for you?
Where is Illinois on the List of the ‘Fastest Talking’ States?
A website ranked all the states from the "Fastest Talkers" to the "Slowest Talkers" and you may be shocked to see where Illinois is on this list, we were... According to the website preply.com, and its list of The Fastest and Slowest Talking States, Illinois is one of the 10 SLOWEST talking states in the country. Illinois ranks 41st on the list with only 4.96 syllables per second, the only states that talk slower than Illinois are all southern states like Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and South Carolina. On the site they say...
Why You Can’t Get New Glarus Beer in Illinois
It's a sad reality for many Illinois residents who love the taste of Wisconsin-made New Glarus beers like Spotted Cow and Wisconsin Belgian Red - they can't buy them in the Land of Lincoln. So, why is this the case? Let's take a closer look. The History of New Glarus...
fox32chicago.com
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
Meet The Illinois And Iowa Pets Of The Week!
It’s Monday and it’s time for the Illinois and Iowa Pets of the Week!. This week, Quad City Animal Welfare Center is doing a “Looking for Love” Adoption promotion starting Wednesday Feb 1st through Wednesday Feb 15th. QCAWC are waiving adoption fees for seven cats and seven dogs who have been “Looking for Love” for way too long and deserve to find their forever home!
KWQC
Finding unclaimed property, even easier with new Illinois’ ICash features
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Checking unclaimed property on the ICash website just got even easier thanks to the new features of a chatbot update. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced Monday that those checking for unclaimed property on the ICash website will now be able to ask questions to a chatbot, named Abe, according to a media release from government officials. Users will also be able to alert friends or relatives who do not know they have unclaimed property.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Need housing help in Illinois? Check your eligibility and apply for Homeowners Assistance Program to get up to $60,000
Is it worth living in Illinois? Many of you may say 'no,' but I feel that Illinois is worth living with family. One of the core benefits of making Illinois your hometown is that you get to know many friendly and cooperative people.
The Illinois museum built on Native American burial mounds
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. This story is part of an ongoing series investigating the return of Native American ancestral remains. Sign up for ProPublica’s Repatriation Project newsletter to get updates as they publish and learn more about our reporting. Every day when Logan...
freedom929.com
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/30/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The state of Illinois will be working on its 2024 budget in the coming weeks and some are suggesting significant changes to address Illinois’ unfunded pension liability. While the state has until the end of the spring session to approve a budget that is set to begin July 1st, many lawmakers believe something needs done as soon as possible. Illinois’ five statewide pension systems had a total unfunded liability of $140 billion in the fiscal year 2022. Many downstate lawmakers are concerned of more tax increases. Governor J.B. Pritzker will deliver his budget and State of the State address February 15th in Springfield.
Do I legally have to carry an ID in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is a known fact that Illinois residents must have a driver’s license, to get behind the wheel of a car, but do they still need to carry an ID if they are not driving? The short answer is no, they do not. Illinois law, and U.S. law in general, does […]
Southern Illinois Has One of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S.
One southern Illinois hotspot has recently been named one of the most underrated destinations in the United States, and if you are from this area, you have probably been there a few times. When you think about popular destinations in Illinois, you will first think of all of the sights...
Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa With The FUN10
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
freedom929.com
NASS / CASH RENTS & LEASES SURVEY
(SPRINGFIELD) The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct the Cash Rents and Leases Survey beginning in February. Over 241,000 operators have been asked to complete the survey, with nearly 8,500 in Illinois. Farmers can complete the survey online at agcounts.usda.gov, or by mail or phone. If respondents do not complete the survey by February 24, they could be contacted for an interview by phone or in person. All survey answers remain confidential. The NASS will publish the state-level data on August 4th and county-level data on August 25th at quickstats.nass.usda.gov.
Take a Hike! See Some of the Most Amazing Waterfalls in Illinois
As you're planning your spring and summer trips you might want to put these hidden Illinois gems on a bucket list to visit this year. The weather will be warm soon and most of us will be breaking free from staying inside for the winter months. Some of us will be getting out more for walks and hikes, onlyinyourstate.com put together a great list of some hidden waterfalls in Illinois that you have to see for yourself. Some of the places are close by, others you will need to take a drive, but if you need to get away for the weekend I would definitely add these trails to your list.
Pet Site Claims Illinois One of the Worst Places to Be a Dog
I want to be clear this is not a statement made by me. I happen to think that Illinois people do a fine job taking care of their dogs. However, there's a major pet website that disagrees and claims the Land of Lincoln is one of the worst places to be a dog ever.
How old is too old to shovel snow?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Each winter in Illinois brings heavy snowfall, but doctors warn that shoveling snow over a certain age could lead to a heart attack. According to USA Today, a study estimated that nearly 200,000 people were sent to the emergency room for snow-shoveling-related health incidents over a 17-year period, or roughly 11,500 […]
