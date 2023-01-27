ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Officers Still Searching for BevMo Robbery Suspect

By Paso Robles Press
 4 days ago
Suspect is described as an adult white male, approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall

STAFF REPORT

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Officers are still searching for a suspect who robbed the BevMo on Theatre Drive Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to BevMo just before 9 p.m., where store employees told said a white male adult entered the business and handed a store employee an empty bag and a note demanding money. According to officers, the employee complied with the suspect’s demands and placed an undisclosed amount of money in the bag. The suspect left the store without further incident and fled south through the parking lot. There were no weapons used or seen during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall, wearing a camo hat, a white face covering, a black “Cali” sweatshirt, black pants, and black/white Converse All-Star shoes. See attached photo of the suspect taken from surveillance footage.

The robbery remains under investigation. Any one with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP, or online at slotips.org.

