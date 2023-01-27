Read full article on original website
Related
Madonna admits she’s ‘struggling to understand how to be a mother’
It hasn’t been easy for Madonna to get into the groove of parenthood, admitting that she’s “still struggling to understand how to be a mother.” The “Papa Don’t Preach” mom of six made the confession in an interview published in the Italian, French and Spanish issues of Vanity Fair Wednesday. The superstar — who shocked in lingerie while celebrating Christmas with four of her kids — also conceded that it isn’t always easy for her offspring to deal with her unconventional approach to parenting. “Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge,” the 64-year-old declared. “No one gives you...
buzzfeednews.com
Kaia Gerber Is Being Called Out For Suggesting That Filmmakers And TV Executives Making “Art” Would Never “Sacrifice Their Vision” By Casting A “Nepo Baby” Who Isn’t Talented
In the past year or so, the internet has been rife with discussions about the role that nepotism plays across fashion and showbiz industries. And being that Kaia Gerber followed in the footsteps of her famous mother, her name is among those now firmly intertwined in the ongoing discourse. In...
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Scrapped As New Tour Becomes Singer’s Main Focus
Fashion icon and “Hung Up” hitmaker, Madonna, 64, is embarking on a world tour, and as a result, some of her other projects have been put on pause. As of Jan. 24, her highly-anticipated biopic starring Inventing Anna‘s Julia Garner, 28, has been “scrapped” so that the blonde beauty can “focus” on the tour, per Variety. Madonna’s film is reportedly “no longer in development at Universal Pictures,” the outlet’s sources claimed. The 64-year-old and Julia have not commented publicly on the matter at the time of publication.
Madonna Rocks Curly Red Hair Makeover After Announcing Sold Out Tour: Before & After Pics
After announcing her world tour, Madonna has been keeping fans in a tizzy with her barrage of incredible TikTok clips. The most recent, posted on Friday, January 27, featured the Material Girl in all her glory lip-syncing to a sound bite from Mean Girls, in which Rachel McAdam’s character said, “Why are you so obsessed with me?” Madonna showed off her new red locks in the quirky clip as well and rocked a chic black satin robe and clear eyeglasses.
Eva Green would ‘rather eat tumors’ than do my ‘sh–ty’ film: director lawsuit
The director of doomed movie “A Patriot” alleged that lead star Eva Green would “rather eat tumors” than star in his sci-fi flick. The French actress, 42, is currently embroiled in a messy legal battle over the film, in which she had signed on to appear before it was spectacularly scrapped amid financing issues in 2019. Green is suing White Lantern Films, the production company behind “A Patriot,” saying she is still entitled to her $1 million fee for the film, despite the fact it never got off the ground. White Lantern is counter-suing the actress, however, accusing her of “fraudulently...
Is It True Tom Cruise Hasn’t Seen Daughter Suri Cruise in a Decade?
Does Tom Cruise ever see his daughter Suri Cruise?. Now 16 years old, it's widely believed that Suri — the daughter of Cruise and Katie Holmes — has not been spotted publicly with her father in a decade. The A-listers' daughter's relationship with her famous father has been...
Britney Spears Leaves LA Restaurant After Patrons Allegedly Refuse to Stop Recording Her: REPORT
Britney Spears left a restaurant this weekend after fellow patrons continued to record videos and take photos of the pop star while she attempted to enjoy a meal, according to reports. On Friday (Jan. 13), the music icon was spotted out to eat at JOEY restaurant in the Woodland Hills...
Lourdes Leon Shows Off Toned Frame In Barely There Shredded Dress: Photos
Just like her famous mom, Madonna, Lourdes Leon isn't afraid to express herself with clothes — or lack thereof!While vacationing in the Cayman Islands with a friend, the budding star, 26, shared a few pics from their night out, where she donned a black dress that was almost completely shredded throughout the front."I 🤍 @palmheightsgc," she captioned the Saturday, January 21, shots, which depicted the brunette beauty striking a post next to her gal pal, who was clad in white. While Leon first turned heads via modeling, she released her first single, "Lock&Key," this past August — though she insisted...
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo welcome third baby together just months after ‘cheating’ claims
ADAM Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have announced the birth of their third baby together. A source close to the couple exclusively told PEOPLE that they have welcomed their third baby. They have not shared any further details about their new addition to their growing family. The Victoria's Secret model...
Inside Nova
Eddie Murphy says Michael Jackson was so shy he hid from celebrities
Eddie Murphy says Michael Jackson was so shy he would hide from celebrities. The 61-year-old comic was a long-time friend of Michael’s and rose to fame doing impressions of the singer on ‘Saturday Night Live’, but the King of Pop was nowhere near as outgoing as the actor and Eddie said he got so overwhelmed with nerves at a movie night in the home of Rat Pack star Sammy Davis Jr he hid behind a door.
HelloGiggles
Britney Spears and Ex-Boyfriend Justin Timberlake Reunite in Nostalgic Instagram Post
Britney Spears is having all kinds of adventures as of late, both online and in real life. The pop singer’s name recently hit headlines after TMZ misreported that she had a “manic” episode at an LA restaurant on Jan. 13. Spears and new husband Sam Asghari have both responded to the event, which was captured on film by a nameless restaurant goer, but it seems the media frenzy continues to leave an impact.
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Vanessa Hudgens Has One Word For Ex-Partner Austin Butler And His 'Elvis' Voice
Fans pointed out that Butler’s voice still sounded akin to Elvis Presley during his appearance – and win – at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.
Bruce Willis Tried to Avoid Kissing Jessica Alba in ‘Sin City’
Actors Bruce Willis starred alongside Jessica Alba in the Sin City films directed by Robert Rodriguez. The first Sin City would require Willis and Alba to exchange a passionate kiss. But Willis was initially uneasy about making out with the young star. How Jessica Alba felt about her on-screen relationship...
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
Upworthy
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
Austin Butler confirms that ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens was the 'friend' who encouraged him to pursue 'Elvis' role: 'I owe her a lot for believing in me'
Butler confirmed that the "friend" he has repeatedly referenced during his "Elvis" press tour is Vanessa Hudgens, who he dated between 2011 and 2019.
Madonna Wipes Her Instagram Clean After Months Of Backlash As Fans Predict Big Announcement Is 'Coming Soon'
A clean slate? Madonna has completely removed all photos from her Instagram account as rumors swirl a possible world tour is on the horizon.The Queen of Pop’s social media silence comes after months of incessant hate toward the 64-year-old’s “attention-seeking,” provocative and controversially inappropriate content across all of her online profiles.Moments after Madonna’s 18.6 million Instagram followers noticed her account had “no posts yet,” fans quickly flocked to Twitter to figure out the reason behind her unusual actions.RAPPER TOKISCHA REFLECTS ON 'AWARD-WINNING' MAKE OUT WITH MADONNA: 'WE ARE CONNECTED'"@Madonna started deleting her Instagram posts and unfollowed several people. Maybe she...
Comments / 4