It hasn’t been easy for Madonna to get into the groove of parenthood, admitting that she’s “still struggling to understand how to be a mother.” The “Papa Don’t Preach” mom of six made the confession in an interview published in the Italian, French and Spanish issues of Vanity Fair Wednesday. The superstar — who shocked in lingerie while celebrating Christmas with four of her kids — also conceded that it isn’t always easy for her offspring to deal with her unconventional approach to parenting. “Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge,” the 64-year-old declared. “No one gives you...

12 DAYS AGO