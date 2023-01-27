Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Ohio man arrested after 40+ dead dogs found on property, 80 others emaciated
PIKETON, Ohio — An Ohio man is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies made a gruesome discovery on a property in Piketon, a little more than an hour south of Columbus. The Pike County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that it had received a complaint about possible animal cruelty on Wynn Road. When law enforcement arrived, "a canine was discovered tied to a tractor nearby the roadway that appeared to have been beaten and was deceased."
Licking County Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on package thefts
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a theft from a home in Heath. On Saturday, Dec. 17 around 1 p.m. a female took several packages from the front porch of a home in the 1100 block of Thornwood Drive, the Health Division of Police said.
Person injured by gunshots in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man was shot in east Columbus early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 3000 block of Suffield Drive near Tinley Park on the city 's east side around 12:03 a.m. on report of a person shot. The victim told responding officers that he was hit by gunfire while walking.
Person shot, critically injured in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was critically injured in a shooting on the north side of Columbus Monday evening. Columbus police said the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Arborwood Court at around 10:37 p.m. One person was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist hospital in critical condition,...
Two injured in overnight shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds following a shooting early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of Parsons Avenue and around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. where two people were found with gunshot wounds. One victim had been grazed in the face by a bullet, the other was hit in the leg.
Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. UPDATE | Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a...
Sergeant K9 Gold of Waverly PD passes away
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police department has announced the passing of Sergeant K9 Gold. The 11-year-old dual-purpose K9passed away at the age of 11 on Saturday morning at Ohio MedVet. Gold was with hiss handler Sergeant Taylor as well as Chief Winfield at the time. The K9 started...
Man shot in leg in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg early Saturday morning. This happened around 2:22 a.m. Saturday. Police were called to the 700 block of Frebis Avenue where the victim was found with a gunshot wound in his leg.
1 person in critical condition after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition following a crash in north Columbus early Monday morning. The accident happened on State Route 315 near Henderson Road around 2 a.m. According to police, one car was involved. The victim was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical...
1 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash Saturday night
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a wrong-way crash late Saturday night. The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office received a call about a wrong-way driver on U.S. Route 23, south of Tarlton Road at 11:24 p.m., Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said in a statement.
Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are still a lot of questions that have gone unanswered following the death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas. Columbus police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report of a baby not breathing at 10:54 p.m., Saturday. The...
Kyair Thomas: Twin baby dies weeks after AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the twin boys at the center of last month's AMBER Alert that gripped the region has died. UPDATE | Family says feeding accident caused Kyair Thomas' death. Police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report...
Major insurers reportedly plan to drop Kia and Hyundai coverage due to thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least two major insurance companies will refuse to cover certain models by Kia and Hyundai, Fox Business reported. Both State Farm and Progressive have confirmed with CNN that they have stopped writing policies for Kia and Hyundai models made between 2015 and 2019 due to the lack of anti-theft technology common in modern vehicles.
Columbus gas prices rise over 10 cents per gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices have increased over 10 cents in the last week. According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Central Ohio have risen 10.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.60 today. Prices in Columbus are 58.8 cents per gallon more than a month ago and 49.4 cents...
Family and friends celebrate the 26th birthday of Casey Goodson Jr.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Casey Goodson Jr. turns 26 years old on Jan. 30, 2023, and his friends and family said he was there with them in spirit when they celebrated this weekend. Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by a now-former Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy, Jason Meade, in...
Police, city leaders, and community members come together for an open conversation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police, city leaders, and community members gathered for an open conversation, sparked by the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said her executive team is working to change the culture in the Division of Police. "At the end of...
Winter Weather Advisory going into effect for parts of southern Ohio Monday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory will be going into effect tonight around 9:00 p.m. for parts of southern Ohio including Pike and Scioto Counties. Light rain and some snow showers are expected, which may create slick conditions on the roadways. Temperatures...
Columbus Weather: Dry but cold week ahead, be careful of slippery areas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Be on the lookout for a few slick spots Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be below normal and wind chills will be frigid. At least we are dry most of this week!. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Pike and Scioto Counties until noon Tuesday....
Columbus faith, city leaders pushing to unify community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Faith and city leaders are pushing to create change and unify the community in the process. In light of the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis following an incident with police, community leaders in Columbus are coming together in a united front. Police, pastors and...
Columbus City Schools graduate files petitions to run for school board
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus City Schools graduate who publicly pressured the district on its use of funds as a student is now running for the school board. Brandon Simmons, who graduated from Columbus Alternative High School in 2020, filed his petitions Monday to run for Columbus City Schools's board.
