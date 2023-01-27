PIKETON, Ohio — An Ohio man is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies made a gruesome discovery on a property in Piketon, a little more than an hour south of Columbus. The Pike County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that it had received a complaint about possible animal cruelty on Wynn Road. When law enforcement arrived, "a canine was discovered tied to a tractor nearby the roadway that appeared to have been beaten and was deceased."

PIKETON, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO