FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
PHOTOS: Stockbridge vs. Pace Academy Girls Basketball
Scenes from Stockbridge's 68-42 win over Pace Academy in girls basketball on Jan. 30, 2023. (Photos: Ben Ennis)
Stockbridge girls basketball defeats Pace Academy, maintains hold on second in the region
The Stockbridge girls basketball team defeated Pace Academy 68-42 Monday to maintain second place in Region 5-AAAA with a 9-2 record. Two Stockbridge players accounted for 66 percent of the team's final score. Janiyah Jones led Stockbridge with 25 points followed by Carrington Wilson with 20 points.
Hampton middle school football team wins championship and hearts of patriotic veterans organization
HAMPTON — For 13 years Fred Braswell has been dedicated to his career as a football coach with hopes of achieving at least one championship title. The day finally came on Oct. 25, 2022 for the Hampton Middle School football team.
ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford
This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home!. The first floor has 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors with...
Popular Peloton Instructor Shares Health Update Following Unexpected Diagnosis
Leanne Hainsby is sharing some of her journey after being diagnosed with breast cancer. ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford. This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home! Click for more.ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford.
Henry County unveils mobile visitor center
McDONOUGH — Visit Henry County, GA has unveiled a Mobile Visitors Center. The van offers a kiosk that allows visitors to create itineraries of places to visit and where to enjoy a meal.
