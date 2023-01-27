Virginia is hoping that some of North Dakota State’s loss is the Cavaliers’ gain, as UVA picked up a late commitment in the recruiting class of 2023 on Sunday. Devin Clark, a speedy defensive back from the Atlanta suburbs, announced on his Twitter account that he had committed to UVA. He had previously committed to perennial FCS national champion North Dakota State back in August.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO