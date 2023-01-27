ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

jerryratcliffe.com

No. 6 Virginia hangs on for 67-62 win, season sweep at Syracuse

Make it seven wins in a row for the Virginia men’s basketball team, as the sixth-ranked Cavaliers completed the season sweep of Syracuse on Monday night, gutting out a hard-fought, 67-62 victory. Up by two in the final minute of regulation, UVA senior forward Jayden Gardner’s midrange jumper from...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Women’s notebook: Hoos and Hokies clash for Round Two

The Virginia women’s basketball team hosts No. 12 Virginia Tech on Sunday at 6 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash game. The game will air on the ACC Network and stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Men’s Golf: James named to watch list for Ben Hogan Award

Virginia first-year men’s golfer Ben James is one of 37 players named to the 2023 Ben Hogan Award Watch List. He is one of three freshmen players on the list. The joint announcement was made by the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, the Friends of Golf (FOG) and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia picks up late safety commit from Georgia’s Clark, previously committed to North Dakota State

Virginia is hoping that some of North Dakota State’s loss is the Cavaliers’ gain, as UVA picked up a late commitment in the recruiting class of 2023 on Sunday. Devin Clark, a speedy defensive back from the Atlanta suburbs, announced on his Twitter account that he had committed to UVA. He had previously committed to perennial FCS national champion North Dakota State back in August.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

