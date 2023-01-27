ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KY

KFVS12

KYTC crews preparing for snow, ice

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 crews are preparing for possible snow and ice expected to arrive mid to late Monday afternoon, January 30. A wintery mix of sleet and snow is expected, with slight ice accumulation. KYTC said their Snow and Ice Teams will pre-treat...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Brookport Bridge closing due to icy conditions

PADUCAH — The U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" bridge connecting Paducah and Brookport, Illinois, will close at 5:30 p.m. Monday because of icy conditions, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. KYTC District 1 says the metal decking on the bridge was expected to ice over by the time the sun...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

32-year-old man killed in Hopkins County camper fire

Earlington, KY — A 32-year-old man was killed in camper fire in Hopkins County on Saturday, the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they responded to a reported structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. When they arrived, they determined...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted felon busted during Graves County traffic stop

A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested following a traffic stop Sunday in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Paris Road driven by 47-year-old Marlon A. Richards of Lakeland, FL who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Missouri.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Driver Transported To Vanderbilt After Brick Wall Crash

Paris, Tenn.–Another crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Wood Street and Tyson Avenue in Paris has resulted in serious injury to the driver, who was extricated from the vehicle by emergency workers and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the...
PARIS, TN
WEHT/WTVW

105 mph pursuit ends with crash in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A police pursuit landed one man in jail over the weekend in Muhlenberg County. A Central City PD officer says he tried to pull over a driver with only one headlight Saturday. The driver, later identified as Dustin Detalente, allegedly sped down a parking lot, nearly hitting other cars. According […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Benton man, Paducah woman arrested on various warrants

A traffic stop in Calloway County ended with the arrest of a wanted Benton man and wanted Paducah woman on Friday. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said deputies conducted the traffic stop on Roosevelt Road when they discovered the driver 49-year-old Kevin Busby had an active arrest warrant. Deputies searched the vehicle and said they found possible oxycodone in a cigarette pack.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Multiple school districts cancel or limit after-school activities due to icy weather in forecast

Multiple school districts in west Kentucky have canceled or limited after-school activities Monday night due to icy weather in the forecast. In the Paducah area, McCracken County Schools and Community Christian Academy have canceled after school activities for Monday, and Paducah Public Schools has canceled everything after 4:30 p.m. Each of these school districts made the announcement on their respective Facebook pages Monday.
PADUCAH, KY
14news.com

Area schools closing, canceling activities ahead of wintery weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the forecast, some schools are closing and canceling activities for Monday. One of the schools canceling activities is Hopkins County Schools. Officials with the school made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying they will not have afternoon preschool and there will be no after-school activities.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
14news.com

KSP warning public of scam in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police in Henderson are warning people about a recent scam in the area. According to a release, the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to try and get personal information from the person on the other end. At some point during the call, the scammer requests the person to send in a fee for various law enforcement services.
HENDERSON, KY
KFVS12

Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Kentucky man taken into custody for cocaine possession

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a traffic stop, a Paducah man was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Clarks River Road. The vehicle was a 1999 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The driver, Fernando Angeles-Corona, 36, from Paducah,...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to a Kentucky woman being arrested for drug-related charges. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on John L. Puryear Drive. The vehicle was a 2007 Chrysler. The deputy discovered the driver, Laura Quintanilla-Mendiola, 53, from Paducah, Ky.,...
PADUCAH, KY
whopam.com

Firefighter injured in Metalsa fire, treated and released from JSMC

A Hopkinsville firefighter was injured battling a blaze at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday morning. Lt. Payton Rogers says they were called to the facility and found fire in an oil expansion tank. Firefighter Christopher Marlar sustained the first and second-degree burns to his wrists when the chemical in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Todd Fiscal Court hears update, recommendations after Guthrie explosion

Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard an update on the January 18 explosion in Guthrie that killed two people and injured three others. As previously reported, the fatality victims were identified as 21-year old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee and 35-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville. All three people injured, including two who were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, have now been released from the hospital.
TODD COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County Sheriff's office arrests two on drug charges early Sunday

McCracken County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Paducah man and a Hopkinsville woman at 3:30 Sunday morning on Wayne Sullivan Drive. The deputies charged them with first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia. Twenty-nine-year-old Alyssa C. Barton of Hopkinsville was the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet car...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

