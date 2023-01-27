Read full article on original website
KFVS12
KYTC crews preparing for snow, ice
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 crews are preparing for possible snow and ice expected to arrive mid to late Monday afternoon, January 30. A wintery mix of sleet and snow is expected, with slight ice accumulation. KYTC said their Snow and Ice Teams will pre-treat...
wpsdlocal6.com
Brookport Bridge closing due to icy conditions
PADUCAH — The U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" bridge connecting Paducah and Brookport, Illinois, will close at 5:30 p.m. Monday because of icy conditions, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. KYTC District 1 says the metal decking on the bridge was expected to ice over by the time the sun...
wpsdlocal6.com
32-year-old man killed in Hopkins County camper fire
Earlington, KY — A 32-year-old man was killed in camper fire in Hopkins County on Saturday, the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they responded to a reported structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. When they arrived, they determined...
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted felon busted during Graves County traffic stop
A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested following a traffic stop Sunday in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Paris Road driven by 47-year-old Marlon A. Richards of Lakeland, FL who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Missouri.
Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
radionwtn.com
Driver Transported To Vanderbilt After Brick Wall Crash
Paris, Tenn.–Another crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Wood Street and Tyson Avenue in Paris has resulted in serious injury to the driver, who was extricated from the vehicle by emergency workers and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the...
105 mph pursuit ends with crash in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A police pursuit landed one man in jail over the weekend in Muhlenberg County. A Central City PD officer says he tried to pull over a driver with only one headlight Saturday. The driver, later identified as Dustin Detalente, allegedly sped down a parking lot, nearly hitting other cars. According […]
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man, Paducah woman arrested on various warrants
A traffic stop in Calloway County ended with the arrest of a wanted Benton man and wanted Paducah woman on Friday. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said deputies conducted the traffic stop on Roosevelt Road when they discovered the driver 49-year-old Kevin Busby had an active arrest warrant. Deputies searched the vehicle and said they found possible oxycodone in a cigarette pack.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local McCracken County barber "hero" after helping pull a man out of vehicle that burst into flames in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV - A local McCracken County barber is being called a hero after helping pull a man out of a vehicle that burst into flames. Justin Mouser owns "My Barber Shoppe" on Lone Oak Road. He was visiting Las Vegas with his family when he witnessed a motor vehicle crash.
wpsdlocal6.com
Multiple school districts cancel or limit after-school activities due to icy weather in forecast
Multiple school districts in west Kentucky have canceled or limited after-school activities Monday night due to icy weather in the forecast. In the Paducah area, McCracken County Schools and Community Christian Academy have canceled after school activities for Monday, and Paducah Public Schools has canceled everything after 4:30 p.m. Each of these school districts made the announcement on their respective Facebook pages Monday.
14news.com
Area schools closing, canceling activities ahead of wintery weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the forecast, some schools are closing and canceling activities for Monday. One of the schools canceling activities is Hopkins County Schools. Officials with the school made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying they will not have afternoon preschool and there will be no after-school activities.
14news.com
KSP warning public of scam in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police in Henderson are warning people about a recent scam in the area. According to a release, the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to try and get personal information from the person on the other end. At some point during the call, the scammer requests the person to send in a fee for various law enforcement services.
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
KFVS12
Kentucky man taken into custody for cocaine possession
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a traffic stop, a Paducah man was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Clarks River Road. The vehicle was a 1999 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The driver, Fernando Angeles-Corona, 36, from Paducah,...
KFVS12
Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to a Kentucky woman being arrested for drug-related charges. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on John L. Puryear Drive. The vehicle was a 2007 Chrysler. The deputy discovered the driver, Laura Quintanilla-Mendiola, 53, from Paducah, Ky.,...
whopam.com
Firefighter injured in Metalsa fire, treated and released from JSMC
A Hopkinsville firefighter was injured battling a blaze at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday morning. Lt. Payton Rogers says they were called to the facility and found fire in an oil expansion tank. Firefighter Christopher Marlar sustained the first and second-degree burns to his wrists when the chemical in...
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police chief says brutality incidents like Tyre Nichols' death lead fewer people to apply to become officers
METROPOLIS, IL — Tyre Nichols, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd: their deaths at the hands of police and others like them have created ripple effects nationwide. A local police chief says the impact of those cases contributes to the struggles other police departments face. Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse...
whopam.com
Todd Fiscal Court hears update, recommendations after Guthrie explosion
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard an update on the January 18 explosion in Guthrie that killed two people and injured three others. As previously reported, the fatality victims were identified as 21-year old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee and 35-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville. All three people injured, including two who were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, have now been released from the hospital.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff's office arrests two on drug charges early Sunday
McCracken County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Paducah man and a Hopkinsville woman at 3:30 Sunday morning on Wayne Sullivan Drive. The deputies charged them with first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia. Twenty-nine-year-old Alyssa C. Barton of Hopkinsville was the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet car...
