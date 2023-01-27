Read full article on original website
‘The Power’: Here’s a Sneak Peak of Toni Collette & John Leguizamo in Prime Video’s Electrifying New Series (PHOTOS)
Prime Video has debuted the very first look at the star-studded cast of its upcoming series, The Power, from filmmakers SISTER (Chernobyl) and based on British author Naomi Alderman‘s award-winning novel of the same name. The Power features Toni Collette as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as Rob...
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Wednesday was a magical time. Salma Hayek leads the star-studded cast bringing to life Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and more. With a release date of February 10, the final Magic Mike installment had its premiere this Wednesday, with Hayek showing off a sheer revealing outfit for the occasion.
'Rabbit Hole' Trailer Puts Kiefer Sutherland at Breaking Point
Just a couple of weeks after unveiling some first-look images and a poster for their upcoming thriller series Rabbit Hole, Paramount+ is following it up with the series’ first teaser trailer that sets the tone of what we’re about to see in the episodes from Season 1. Centered around corporate espionage, the series has 24’s Kiefer Sutherland as a master manipulator who sees the tables turn on him once he’s framed for murder by powerful people. The series premieres in late March.
