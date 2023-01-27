ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Bridgeport police asking for help to identify woman in alleged larceny

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Myers with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman. According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured is wanted in reference to a larceny complaint. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6108. Below is...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Man charged with pointing gun at woman, threatening to kill police

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Parsons man has been charged in Lewis County after officers said he pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill police officers. Deputies responded to a dispute involving a firearm at a home in Weston just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.
WESTON, WV
YAHOO!

Community in shock as Greensburg police chief's apparent double life is exposed

Jan. 29—It wasn't a major arrest, but one that can make a small difference in a community. Shawn Denning got a tip Aug. 10 and the next day staked out Spring Avenue in Greensburg, eyes peeled for a blue Chevrolet Colorado. The driver had a few bundles of heroin, according to the criminal complaint Denning would file Jan. 5 after the suspect apparently decided not to cooperate with authorities on future narcotics investigations.
GREENSBURG, PA
wajr.com

Suspected ‘gray death’ recovered during Elkins traffic stop

ELKINS, W.Va. – Police in Elkins made two arrests and recovered a quantity of methamphetamine and “gray death” while investigating suspected criminal activity at the High Life Lounge on Beverly Pike on Jan. 27. “Gray Death” is a mixture of fentanyl and heroin that looks like concrete....
ELKINS, WV
Lootpress

Police attempting to identify shoplifting suspect

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police are requesting the help of the public to help identify a man wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident. Police say they are searching for a man suspected of shoplifting from a store in Harrison County in the Clarksburg area. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to call law enforcement.
CLARKSBURG, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Greensburg chief's resignation after charges was a service

On Tuesday, Shawn Denning embarrassed the people of Greensburg when he was arrested at City Hall on federal drug charges. He immediately did what may have been the best service he offered to those same people. He resigned as the chief of police. Denning, 41, is free on $250,000 unsecured...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County

MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Fairmont woman sentenced in connection with death of her son

Jan. 27—FAIRMONT — A Fairmont woman faces up to 35 years in state prison in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son. Marion County Circuit Court Judge David Janes sentenced Ashlee Starleen Allen, 28, to 5 to 35 years in prison on Wednesday for the 2021 death of her 4-year-old son.
FAIRMONT, WV
wchstv.com

Fire officials release safety guidelines after four die in W.Va. house fires

Four West Virginians have died as a result of house fires in the span of one week as state fire officials have released guidelines to keep residents safe during winter months. A 46-year-old Fayette County woman died Wednesday after a home along Victory Street in Oak Hill caught fire, according to a news release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze, but found no working smoke alarms in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy