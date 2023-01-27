Read full article on original website
Deputies: Man threatens to shoot officers during incident in Lewis County
A man has been charged after allegedly threatening to shoot law enforcement during an incident in Lewis County.
Bridgeport police asking for help to identify woman in alleged larceny
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Myers with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman. According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured is wanted in reference to a larceny complaint. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6108. Below is...
Man charged with pointing gun at woman, threatening to kill police
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Parsons man has been charged in Lewis County after officers said he pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill police officers. Deputies responded to a dispute involving a firearm at a home in Weston just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.
Man charged after woman robbed while she was walking in Clarksburg
A man has been charged after allegedly robbing a woman while she was walking on a street in Clarksburg.
Community in shock as Greensburg police chief's apparent double life is exposed
Jan. 29—It wasn't a major arrest, but one that can make a small difference in a community. Shawn Denning got a tip Aug. 10 and the next day staked out Spring Avenue in Greensburg, eyes peeled for a blue Chevrolet Colorado. The driver had a few bundles of heroin, according to the criminal complaint Denning would file Jan. 5 after the suspect apparently decided not to cooperate with authorities on future narcotics investigations.
Suspected ‘gray death’ recovered during Elkins traffic stop
ELKINS, W.Va. – Police in Elkins made two arrests and recovered a quantity of methamphetamine and “gray death” while investigating suspected criminal activity at the High Life Lounge on Beverly Pike on Jan. 27. “Gray Death” is a mixture of fentanyl and heroin that looks like concrete....
Police attempting to identify shoplifting suspect
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police are requesting the help of the public to help identify a man wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident. Police say they are searching for a man suspected of shoplifting from a store in Harrison County in the Clarksburg area. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to call law enforcement.
Clarksburg Police request help ID’ing man after shoplifting incident
The Clarksburg Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a man who is wanted for questioning after a shoplifting incident.
2 facing charges after woman robbed, beaten and left on I-79
A man and a woman are facing charges after deputies say they stole a woman's phone and laptop after physically beating her, then left her on the side of the interstate.
Police: 2 sports cars, nearly $36K in cash, drugs seized in raid at Lower Burrell car shop, Plum home
A Mustang and a Maserati along with $15,000 worth of drugs, body armor and nearly $36,000 in cash were seized during a raid Monday at a Lower Burrell auto repair shop and a home in Plum, according to authorities. A team of agents and police officers from New Kensington and...
2 arrested after suspected fentanyl, ‘gray death’ and other drugs found in Elkins
A man and a woman are facing charges after deputies found suspected fentanyl, "gray death" and several other types of drugs during a traffic stop in Elkins on Friday.
Man dead after incident on I-79 in Washington County
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on I-79 in Washington County. According to a release from the Washington County Coroner’s office, the incident began after a driver got stuck in the median on I-79 near mile marker 40.5 in South Strabane Township at around 4:37 p.m. Sunday.
Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County
MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
Can you identify this woman? Bridgeport Police Department ask public for help
The Bridgeport Police Department are looking to the public for assistance in identifying a woman related to a larceny complaint, according to a post they made on their Facebook page.
Fairmont woman sentenced in connection with death of her son
Jan. 27—FAIRMONT — A Fairmont woman faces up to 35 years in state prison in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son. Marion County Circuit Court Judge David Janes sentenced Ashlee Starleen Allen, 28, to 5 to 35 years in prison on Wednesday for the 2021 death of her 4-year-old son.
Fire officials release safety guidelines after four die in W.Va. house fires
Four West Virginians have died as a result of house fires in the span of one week as state fire officials have released guidelines to keep residents safe during winter months. A 46-year-old Fayette County woman died Wednesday after a home along Victory Street in Oak Hill caught fire, according to a news release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze, but found no working smoke alarms in the residence.
1 transported after fire in Mannington
A Marion County home sustained some damage in a fire early Monday morning and one of the residents was transported.
Man accused of using torch to torture woman for hours in his West Virginia home
A man is in custody after he was accused of kidnapping a woman and torturing her for hours, West Virginia police say. The Philippi Police Department said it responded to a 911 call in a neighborhood on Jan. 24 with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police.
