Read full article on original website
Related
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
'Avatar' director James Cameron, 'Top Gun' star Tom Cruise snubbed by Oscars
LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - “Avatar: The Way of Water" director James Cameron’s box office blockbuster failed to translate to industry acclaim, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' members declined to nominate him on Tuesday for best director – one of the most notable Oscar snubs.
Collider
'Westworld's Luke Hemsworth to Star in Action Film 'Gunner'
It seems like the Hemsworth brothers are continuing their hold on the action genre. The oldest brother of the trio, Westworld star Luke Hemsworth has just been cast in the lead role in the upcoming action film Gunner according to Deadline. The movie comes from writer and director Dimitri Logothetis.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Starring in Sony Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘It Ends With Us’
Colleen Hoover’s bestselling romance novel “It Ends With Us” is getting a film adaptation with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni attached to star, Variety has confirmed. The film is in development at Sony Pictures, with Baldoni set to direct and executive produce under his Wayfarer Studios banner, which is co-financing. Lively is also executive producing alongside Hoover, Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof. Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Christy Hall (“I Am Not Okay With This”) penned the current screenplay and is also set to produce. “It...
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Jack Nicholson’s friends fear ‘reclusive’ actor will die alone: report
Jack Nicholson’s friends have shared concerns about the actor’s solitary lifestyle, saying they’re worried about the end game. The three-time Academy Award winner hasn’t been seen out in public in over a year as his pals claim he’s “living like a recluse.” Multiple sources told RadarOnline that the 85-year-old actor “doesn’t leave his house anymore” and that his “mind is gone,” listing concerns of possible dementia. The father-of-five was last seen at the Staples Center for a Los Angeles Lakers game with his son Ray in October 2021. Nicholson spends most — if not all — of his time in his plush Beverly Mansion, according...
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith During His Golden Globes Speech
Almost a year after The Slap, the discourse surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock continues... even by Eddie Murphy.
'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley opens up about drug addiction, being most ‘hated’ character on hit show
"American Beauty" actor Wes Bentley revealed his battle with drug addiction and how he faced challenges in his career at the young age of 21 in the entertainment industry.
‘To Leslie’ Instagram Post Referencing Cate Blanchett Could Factor Into Academy Board Meeting
UPDATE: The Instagram post shared on the “To Leslie” account has been removed. The movie awards industry is buzzing following the news that the Academy is “conducting a review of campaign procedures” after Andrea Riseborough received a surprise best actress Oscar nomination for the independent drama “To Leslie.” The “grassroots” campaign enlisted numerous famous names to help spread the word about the small indie, but did that break any rules or just smartly play the awards game? Celebrity influencers aside, an Instagram post on the “To Leslie” page may have violated the Academy’s rules and guidelines. In a post dated two weeks ago,...
EW.com
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
2023 Oscar nomination predictions: Who will take the top spots?
Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be unveiled Tuesday, beginning the countdown to Hollywood's most talked-about night of the year. The anticipated list of nominees will come on the heels of two high-profile award shows, the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics Choice Awards, and closely follow a spectrum of nominations recently announced by the Screen Actors Guild, Producers Guild, Directors Guild and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts — all of which, with particular attention to the artist guilds, are known to provide reasonable hints about the subsequent Oscar nods.With a number of films and performers...
Collider
Clint Eastwood's Best Directed Movies to Watch
Few players in Hollywood history have amassed a legacy and body of work comparable to Clint Eastwood's. First achieving success on the small screen in the television's Rawhide, he quickly transitioned to the silver screen and became a household name with his work in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy." After spending years on many productions, observing and learning from a number of respected filmmakers, it would only be a matter of time before Eastwood tried his own hand at directing. He made his debut behind the camera in 1971 and, as of half a century later, the iconic actor-turned-filmmaker has directed more than 40 films. Two of his efforts would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Eastwood himself has twice taken home Oscar gold for his direction.
wegotthiscovered.com
The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked
Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine to Star in, Executive Produce HBO Limited Series ‘The Perfect Nanny’
Nicole Kidman is headed back to HBO with another limited series, teaming with “Pen15” co-creator and star Maya Erskine to adapt the Leïla Slimani novel “The Perfect Nanny.” The duo will executive produce and headline the project, of which Erskine is creator and writer. Legendary...
Ben Affleck’s Nike Drama ‘Air’ Sets Theatrical Release Date
Ben Affleck’s next directorial effort “Air,” about the birth of the Air Jordan brand and the partnership between Nike and a rookie Michael Jordan, has set an April 5 global theatrical release date, before it heads to Prime Video. The film is the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, in collaboration with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. The starry cast includes Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard...
Baz Luhrmann Signs Deal With Warner Bros. Pictures
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that the Studio has signed a first look deal with director/writer/producer Baz Luhrmann. The news comes on the heels of the critical acclaim and commercial success of his most recent film, “Elvis,” which continues to earn accolades—most recently an impressive eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture—and which returns to theaters across North America this weekend for a limited engagement. The announcement was made today by Warner Bros. Pictures Group Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005815/en/ Baz Luhrmann - Photo credit: Trent Mitchell
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Scores Six Oscar Nominations, But Tom Cruise Gets Snubbed
Since landing in theaters last summer, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has earned mass critical acclaim. More recently, the action flic has seen nominations at the prestigious Golden Globes and was voted Best Picture by the National Board of Review. On Tuesday morning, Top Gun: Maverick earned further accolades, scoring six different Oscar nominations ahead of the 2023 awards show. However, Tom Cruise, who essentially spearheaded the entire project and gave it the green light, was completely snubbed.
ETOnline.com
Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Jackson to Play King of Pop in Antoine Fuqua-Directed Biopic
Lionsgate's upcoming biopic on Michael Jackson has crowned its King of Pop! Jaafar Jackson has been tapped to portray his uncle in the film, Michael, to be directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King. Jaafar is the second youngest son of legendary singer, songwriter and producer Jermaine Jackson...
Angela Bassett, Colin Farrell, Jamie Lee Curtis and More React to 2023 Oscar Nominations
Watch: 2023 Oscar Nominations: BIGGEST Snubs and Surprises. After Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed announced the nominees for the 2023 Oscars on Jan. 24, several stars expressed their excitement, including Angela Bassett. "This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination,"...
Comments / 0