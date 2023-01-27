Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Weekly Authority: 👀 Pixel Tablet Pro deets leak
Plus Samsung's big news, a OnePlus tablet, Dead Space reviews, real-life tractor beams, and more of this week's headlines. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 229th edition is here with Pixel Tablet Pro leaks, Samsung’s big news ahead of Galaxy Unpacked, a OnePlus tablet, Dead Space reviews, and real-life tractor beams.
One UI 5.1 changes leaked, including exclusive Galaxy S23 features.
The One UI 5.1 update is set to bring a whole host of new features to your Galaxy phones. A new leak has detailed many of the ew features coming to Galaxy phones with Oen UI 5.1. The list includes some exclusive Galaxy S23 series software tricks. Samsung’s Galaxy S23...
Another ultra-premium phone could be getting a one-inch camera sensor
The leak suggests the phones could launch in February. Oppo may deliver three versions of the Find X6 next month. The three versions could consist of two Pro models and a base model. One of the Pro models will get a one-inch camera sensor. The news may be swirling around...
Apple's first AR headset could have pretty awful battery life for $3,000
You might want to stay plugged in when using Apple's mixed-reality headset. A veteran journalist has shared more details about Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset. The device will apparently offer just two hours of battery life and a limited amount of content at launch. We’ve heard about Apple‘s upcoming...
YouTube Music has a pesky censorship bug on Nest Hubs; here's how to bypass it
Sensitive lyrics are fine, sensitive album art not so much. My wife got me a Google Nest Hub for Christmas this year, and I am a big fan. I keep it in the kitchen and jam out to some music while we cook food. It’s loud enough to use when we’re in the adjacent living room and dining room as well. So, it came as a surprise to me when one day, it randomly stopped playing music through YouTube Music. I checked to see what was happening and saw a sensitive content warning on the display.
OnePlus all but launches the OnePlus 11R ahead of February 7 event
From RAM and battery details to screen and charging info, here's what you should know. OnePlus has revealed more OnePlus 11R details ahead of the February 7 launch. The phone will offer a 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, and 100W wired charging. OnePlus confirmed last week that the OnePlus 11R...
Asus Zenfone 9 revisited: The good and the bad, six months later
Options are somewhat limited if you’re after flagship hardware in a compact form factor. Although Apple and Samsung offer smaller entry-level models for those who want a phone that will more comfortably fit in their pocket, they’re perhaps not the most unique compact phones. Enter 2022’s Asus Zenfone 9, a little phone with a 5.9-inch display that tries its best not to scrimp on flagship specifications.
OnePlus 11R renders leak: Basically a cheaper OnePlus 11?
The OnePlus 11R will apparently bring a design in line with its more expensive stablemate. OnePlus 11R renders have appeared online ahead of launch. The renders show a phone that looks very similar to the OnePlus 11. OnePlus is set to launched the OnePlus 11 on February 7, and the...
Are ad-supported streaming services worth it?
Ad-supported plans aren't perfect, but they can help you save. The streaming market has been on a wild ride for the last few years. During the early days of lockdowns, Netflix and other streaming services saw massive subscriber gains as more of us stayed indoors. All good things must come to an end, though, and 2022 was a much rougher year for streaming services as inflation ran amok. It also didn’t help that many of us started returning to our everyday lives. As subscriber growth slowed down, many of us also trimmed down how many streaming services we subscribe to. To counter this change in the market, many streaming services are now pushing ad-supported tiers. We’re also seeing established paid services spinning off their own FAST (free ad-supported streaming) alternatives, such as Amazon’s Freevee.
The Pixel 5 is the most underrated Pixel to date and I wish it had a successor
No other Pixel has captured that magic yet. A few weeks ago, I completely reset my Pixel 5, packed it up, and sent it to my mom to replace her old, dying smartphone. Even though I hadn’t used that Pixel 5 for over a year as my daily driver, I still felt a pang of nostalgia as I let it go. Sure, knowing it’ll be used every day and that my mom will get the Pixel’s exclusive features and excellent camera is better than leaving it in a drawer for months on end, but still, this particular Pixel was pretty dang special.
Forget more megapixels, your next phone's camera could offer whiter teeth
The processors bring increased horsepower, hardware-based ray tracing, and satellite connectivity, but it definitely seems like more of an evolutionary year in terms of classical camera capabilities. Both Mediatek and Qualcomm’s high-end chips don’t see major changes in terms of photo and video resolutions or frame rates. But...
Just ahead of Galaxy S23 launch, Samsung expects dip in smartphone demand
Samsung expects demand to pick up only in the second half of the year. Samsung has posted weak profit numbers for the fourth quarter of 2022 due to low chip demand, economic uncertainties, and customers buying fewer new gadgets. The company expected demand for smartphones to decrease across all segments...
How to cancel your Bumble subscription on any device
Don't pay for features you don't need. Bumble offers two paid subscription plans: Premium and Boost. Premium unlocks all of the dating app’s most advanced features, including the ability to see who swiped right on you. Boost, on the other hand, is less extensive and is targeted at those who simply want unlimited swipes. Both can be a little cumbersome on the wallet, so let’s review how to cancel a Bumble subscription.
The Pixel Tablet could come with two dock options
One is a speaker, and the other is not. The Pixel Tablet could come with two different docking options. One dock could be a combination of a speaker and a charger, while the other might be a charging-only station. The Pixel Tablet is due to launch later this year and...
Why 2023 is the perfect time for the Google Pixel Fold
The stars are aligned to give the Pixel Fold the best possible chance, as long as Google doesn't squander the opportunity. No one can predict the future, but it seems like a foregone conclusion that Google will release a foldable Pixel. The company’s plans have been leaked multiple times, and we’ve even seen some convincing renders of the supposed Pixel Fold, codenamed Felix. Still, nothing is set in stone — despite the rumor mill’s near certainty that the Pixel Fold exists, it might be canceled or heavily delayed before the supposed launch this year. For the sake of Android foldables, we ought to hope not.
Official Galaxy S23 images and details get leaked by AT&T
An AT&T store post about the Galaxy S23 has gone live. The post provides a description of the phone and official specs. Samsung’s February Unpacked event is so close you can almost smell it. But it appears that we’ve gotten official Galaxy S23 details ahead of the show thanks to a new leak.
