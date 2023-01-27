ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Helene Ginsburg
3d ago

who did this to this poor defenseless baby needs to be put under the jail. just deplorable! Thank GOD for the Samaritan who rescued Trooper and to everyone involved in taking care of him. BLESSINGS and LOVE to you Trooper 🙏 🙏❤️❤️

BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER

RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

1 dead after Riviera Beach neighborhood shooting

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after a neighborhood shooting in Riviera Beach Monday. Police responded to the 3300 block of President Barack Obama Highway just after 3 p.m. in response to a shooting. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. A man was pronounced dead...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

First 'diverging diamond' interchange opens in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The new "diverging diamond" interchange opened Monday afternoon in Boca Raton. The area has been under construction for a year as crews change how the flow of traffic maneuvers. Follow: Interactive traffic map. The goal of the project is to reduce the number of traffic...
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Trial begins in cold case murder of elderly Lake Worth woman

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jury selection has begun in the murder trial of a local man charged with the rape and murder of a 78-year-old Lake Worth widow. It happened almost 40 years ago. DNA led detectives to defendant Richard Lange after a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Fast Casual

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach

South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

911 call leads West Palm Beach police to man found dead with gunshot wound

West Palm Beach police said a 30-year-old man was found dead in an apartment early Friday evening and now authorities are looking for the killer. Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department, said police received a 911 call from a "hysterical person" at 5:43 p.m. Friday. The caller reported a person possibly dead in a unit at the Royal St. George at the Villages Apartment Homes in the 1600 block of Brandywine Road.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

About 150 West Palm Beach homes targeted with antisemitic messaging in one night, one of multiple incidents in recent weeks

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — West Palm Beach police said Sunday that about 150 homes in the northeast section of the city received hate flyers in zip plastic bags overnight. Officials say the suspects are three men and a woman who were in a flatbed truck throwing the packages, which included animal food or wooden pellets. They started tossing them on front lawns around 6 p.m. Saturday.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Confirmed in Palm Beach Mare

An 11-year-old mare in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 23. She originally developed clinical signs on January 20, including fever, stridor, guttural pouch and empyema. Fourteen other horses are exposed. This is the third confirmed case of strangles in Florida for 2023. EDCC Health Watch...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
pacechronicle.com

Pace nursing student charged with two felonies in Florida

BOCA RATON, FL – Jeremy Correia was slated to begin his studies in Pace University’s Lienhard School of Nursing this semester, but those plans went awry on Jan. 6, when Correia, 25, was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida on two felony charges. One being Grand Theft ($300- $5,000), and the second: Causing Cruel Death Pain and Suffering on an animal.
BOCA RATON, FL

