Helene Ginsburg
3d ago
who did this to this poor defenseless baby needs to be put under the jail. just deplorable! Thank GOD for the Samaritan who rescued Trooper and to everyone involved in taking care of him. BLESSINGS and LOVE to you Trooper 🙏 🙏❤️❤️
4-week-old Florida puppy burned, tortured, and in need of help, rescue says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida animal rescue said it rescued a puppy that was burned and tortured before being left in a warehouse. Dade, a 4-week-old puppy, came to the Mutty Paws Rescue in Palm Beach County from Miami-Dade Animal Services Friday in terrible shape. The small dog was covered in burns and lessons […]
‘He’s a trooper’: Dog recovering after being ‘cemented’ to sidewalk in Florida city
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog is recovering after the abandoned animal was discovered stuck to a sidewalk in a South Florida city. According to a Facebook post from Tri-County Humane, the dog, who officials have named Trooper, was found covered in his waste on a sidewalk in Boca Raton.
WSVN-TV
Big Dog Ranch Rescue to break ground on facility that will expand training for veterans’ service dogs
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A center in Palm Beach county that provides training for veterans’ service dogs is making a big expansion. Big Dog Ranch Rescue in West Palm Beach currently trains 20 dogs at a time, but soon a plot of land will allow them to double that.
'Funny, caring, loving': Police seek shooter in death of Willis Williams, lead cook at McCray's BBQ
RIVIERA BEACH — Much of Palm Beach County has tasted the work of Willis Williams’ hands. His specialty was ribs, which he cooked for years while manning the grill at McCray’s Backyard BBQ and Seafood in West Palm Beach. But what the Riviera Beach native cared most about was being the best father...
WPBF News 25
Cruizin' for Crime Stoppers motorcycle ride raises money in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcycle ride from Wellington to Jupiter took place over the weekend. Cruizin' for Crime Stoppers included a more than 100-mile police escort for a ride that raises money for Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County.
SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER
RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
WPBF News 25
1 dead after Riviera Beach neighborhood shooting
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after a neighborhood shooting in Riviera Beach Monday. Police responded to the 3300 block of President Barack Obama Highway just after 3 p.m. in response to a shooting. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. A man was pronounced dead...
WSVN-TV
Deputies establish perimeter in Pompano Beach after suspect flees on foot
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have set up a perimeter in search of a suspect who fled on foot. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle in Pompano Beach, Monday morning. When police attempted to stop the driver on East Atlantic Boulevard, the vehicle crashed and...
WPBF News 25
Police looking for person responsible in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach after a man was found dead Friday night. Officials say a 30-year-old man was murdered in an apartment in the Royal St. George apartment community. 'Enough...
WPBF News 25
First 'diverging diamond' interchange opens in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The new "diverging diamond" interchange opened Monday afternoon in Boca Raton. The area has been under construction for a year as crews change how the flow of traffic maneuvers. Follow: Interactive traffic map. The goal of the project is to reduce the number of traffic...
WPBF News 25
Trial begins in cold case murder of elderly Lake Worth woman
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jury selection has begun in the murder trial of a local man charged with the rape and murder of a 78-year-old Lake Worth widow. It happened almost 40 years ago. DNA led detectives to defendant Richard Lange after a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office...
Fast Casual
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach
South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.
wflx.com
911 call leads West Palm Beach police to man found dead with gunshot wound
West Palm Beach police said a 30-year-old man was found dead in an apartment early Friday evening and now authorities are looking for the killer. Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department, said police received a 911 call from a "hysterical person" at 5:43 p.m. Friday. The caller reported a person possibly dead in a unit at the Royal St. George at the Villages Apartment Homes in the 1600 block of Brandywine Road.
cw34.com
Road rage, bomb, and slumber party: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. A road rage encounter led to gunfire and an arrest in central Florida. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the confrontation involved a man on a motorcycle and a car. "I have a...
WPBF News 25
About 150 West Palm Beach homes targeted with antisemitic messaging in one night, one of multiple incidents in recent weeks
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — West Palm Beach police said Sunday that about 150 homes in the northeast section of the city received hate flyers in zip plastic bags overnight. Officials say the suspects are three men and a woman who were in a flatbed truck throwing the packages, which included animal food or wooden pellets. They started tossing them on front lawns around 6 p.m. Saturday.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Schools hoping to fill hundreds of positions during first job fair of 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is preparing for its first in a series of job fairs this year. The district has hundreds of openings in multiple departments, and is hoping for a big turnout to fill them. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from...
WSVN-TV
Delray Beach man missing after being swept away by flash flood during Brazil hike; 2 friends rescued
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man has gone missing after he and two friends he was hiking with were swept away by floodwaters in Brazil, triggering a desperate search. On Monday morning, 7News learned that the search for Raul Jimenez, 30, has become a national rescue mission in Brazil. Firefighters started searching early in the morning with dogs.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Confirmed in Palm Beach Mare
An 11-year-old mare in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 23. She originally developed clinical signs on January 20, including fever, stridor, guttural pouch and empyema. Fourteen other horses are exposed. This is the third confirmed case of strangles in Florida for 2023. EDCC Health Watch...
pacechronicle.com
Pace nursing student charged with two felonies in Florida
BOCA RATON, FL – Jeremy Correia was slated to begin his studies in Pace University’s Lienhard School of Nursing this semester, but those plans went awry on Jan. 6, when Correia, 25, was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida on two felony charges. One being Grand Theft ($300- $5,000), and the second: Causing Cruel Death Pain and Suffering on an animal.
Baby kidnapped in Florida triple murder-suicide still missing 3 years later
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been over three years since Andrew Caballeiro was abducted when he was just seven days old, and there’s still been no sign of him. On Jan. 28, 2020, an AMBER Alert was issued for the infant after he was kidnapped by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro. Police said the man […]
