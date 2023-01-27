Read full article on original website
Sunshine
3d ago
Woww that's 😔 😢 sad if u can't even ride your bike 🚲 & smone shoots u... Very disgusted 🤢 & Prayers goes out t the victim that was hurt🙏🏻🙏🏻May Justice be found & served 🔗 ⛓ ✝️
Reply
3
14 arrested, 7 guns recovered in Tampa street racing operation
TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested more than a dozen people during an operation to dismantle a planned street racing event throughout Tampa Bay over Gasparilla weekend. Among the 14 people arrested, some were minors, police said. Seven guns were also recovered during the operation. Tampa police officers caught word...
2 Sarasota women accused of choking, pistol-whipping person over 'shared boyfriend' argument
SARASOTA, Fla. — Two women are accused of breaking into a home Friday, Jan. 20 in Sarasota and fighting a 28-year-old woman over a shared boyfriend. At around 9:30 p.m., authorities say Kaylie Moya, 23, was arguing with the 28-year-old over messages through Instagram about the man they were both dating. The two women were involved in an "on again, off again" relationship with their boyfriend for months.
14 arrested in Tampa street racing operation over the weekend
Tampa police officers said they arrested 14 people in a street racing operation over the weekend.
Police investigate 2 deadly hit-and-run crashes on same Sarasota road
SARASOTA, Fla. — Two men are dead after two separate hit-and-run crashes that happened 20 minutes apart on the same Sarasota road. Now, the Sarasota Police Department is searching for the drivers responsible. The first crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. Friday near Fruitville Road and Orange Avenue. Police...
Lakeland Police Chief Says Shooting Of 10 People Was “Intentional Act”
LAKELAND, Fla. – Officers and Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are currently investigating a shooting investigation involving multiple victims. Officers were called to the location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at approximately 3:43 p.m. today. Two men have critical injuries, and eight
Truck spills roofing materials on I-275 south in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police asked drivers to avoid a portion of southbound Interstate 275 in the Westshore area after a truck spilled roofing materials on the road Monday morning. The crash happened on I-275, north of the West Shore Boulevard exit. Police say the truck was involved in...
Hernando sheriff: Deputies shoot, injure 2 people after being fired upon
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County deputies returned fire after being shot at Sunday, the agency said in a statement. Two people were injured and taken to a hospital. Deputies arrived at a home on Cobb Road after receiving a report about a domestic disturbance, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Baby kidnapped in Florida triple murder-suicide still missing 3 years later
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been over three years since Andrew Caballeiro was abducted when he was just seven days old, and there’s still been no sign of him. On Jan. 28, 2020, an AMBER Alert was issued for the infant after he was kidnapped by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro. Police said the man […]
Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Brooksville
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said two people were injured during a deputy-involved shooting on Sunday night in Brooksville.
Fire damages 2 homes in Clearwater
A house fire ended up damaging two homes in Clearwater early Monday morning, according to a city release.
Local reaction to the video showing the beating death of Tyre Nichols
The video shocked the nation, sparking protests in several U.S. cities. And now, local activists are speaking up.
Child walking to school kicks off dramatic dog rescue from Tampa pond
Firefighters staged a dramatic rescue Monday of a K-9 that got himself stuck in a Tampa pond.
Hillsborough man pleads guilty to Tampa bank robbery
TAMPA, Fla. – A Hillsborough County man has pleaded guilty to bank robbery, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, James Junior Williams, 44, of Tampa, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. Williams faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
Manatee County deputies search for missing man who said he wanted to hurt himself
Manatee County deputies said they were looking for a man who was last seen Saturday evening.
Pedestrian hit after driver mistakenly hits gas pedal instead of brake: police
A pedestrian was hit after a driver told police that he mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake on Monday afternoon.
Florida mom, daughter discover abandoned newborn in woods behind their house
MULBERRY, Fla. — Polk County deputies responded to a report of an abandoned newborn baby early Saturday morning on a hill in Mulberry, wrapped in nothing but a blanket. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported hearing a baby crying outside near Regal Loop Mobile Home Park around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
19-Year-Old Weeki Wachee Man Killed In Crash When SUV Pulls Into Path Of His Motorcycle
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Weeki Wachee man has died in a crash that happened around 1:45 pm on Monday in Spring Hill. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 80-year-old Spring Hill man was traveling northbound in an SUV on Mariner Boulevard. At the
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Battled Tampa Fire Late Saturday Night
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a fire at 5809 N 50th Street in Tampa late Saturday night. Calls came into the dispatch center at around 11:30 Friday night from individuals reporting smoke and flames coming from storage units at this location. “Engine
Deputies: Abandoned newborn found in Polk County after someone heard 'a baby crying outside'
MULBERRY, Fla. — An abounded newborn was found after someone reported hearing "a baby crying outside" early Saturday morning in Mulberry, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The baby girl was found around 1:47 a.m. wrapped in a blanket, on a small hill near the Regal Loop Mobile...
Child walking to school notices trapped dog, leading to its rescue
TAMPA, Fla. — Thanks to an attentive child on their way to school Monday morning, a dog is now safe and on its way to either returning home — or finding a new home altogether. According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, animal control was called to Lucy Dell...
