SARASOTA, Fla. — Two women are accused of breaking into a home Friday, Jan. 20 in Sarasota and fighting a 28-year-old woman over a shared boyfriend. At around 9:30 p.m., authorities say Kaylie Moya, 23, was arguing with the 28-year-old over messages through Instagram about the man they were both dating. The two women were involved in an "on again, off again" relationship with their boyfriend for months.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO