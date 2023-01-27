ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Sunshine
3d ago

Woww that's 😔 😢 sad if u can't even ride your bike 🚲 & smone shoots u... Very disgusted 🤢 & Prayers goes out t the victim that was hurt🙏🏻🙏🏻May Justice be found & served 🔗 ⛓ ✝️

10 Tampa Bay

14 arrested, 7 guns recovered in Tampa street racing operation

TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested more than a dozen people during an operation to dismantle a planned street racing event throughout Tampa Bay over Gasparilla weekend. Among the 14 people arrested, some were minors, police said. Seven guns were also recovered during the operation. Tampa police officers caught word...
10 Tampa Bay

2 Sarasota women accused of choking, pistol-whipping person over 'shared boyfriend' argument

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two women are accused of breaking into a home Friday, Jan. 20 in Sarasota and fighting a 28-year-old woman over a shared boyfriend. At around 9:30 p.m., authorities say Kaylie Moya, 23, was arguing with the 28-year-old over messages through Instagram about the man they were both dating. The two women were involved in an "on again, off again" relationship with their boyfriend for months.
10 Tampa Bay

Truck spills roofing materials on I-275 south in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police asked drivers to avoid a portion of southbound Interstate 275 in the Westshore area after a truck spilled roofing materials on the road Monday morning. The crash happened on I-275, north of the West Shore Boulevard exit. Police say the truck was involved in...
niceville.com

Hillsborough man pleads guilty to Tampa bank robbery

TAMPA, Fla. – A Hillsborough County man has pleaded guilty to bank robbery, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, James Junior Williams, 44, of Tampa, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. Williams faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
WESH

Florida mom, daughter discover abandoned newborn in woods behind their house

MULBERRY, Fla. — Polk County deputies responded to a report of an abandoned newborn baby early Saturday morning on a hill in Mulberry, wrapped in nothing but a blanket. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported hearing a baby crying outside near Regal Loop Mobile Home Park around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

