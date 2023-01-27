ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson has an existential crisis by questioning the fragile nature of time itself

Time is a fickle and cruel mistress, and it waits for nobody, not even an Academy Award-winning star like Brie Larson. The Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart appears to be having something of an existential crisis at the moment, after taking to Twitter to make her temporal bugbears heard, and it’s a sentiment we can all find ourselves agreeing with at one stage or another.
58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU

Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
Fans know exactly which ‘Juno’ star they want to see in the MCU next, they just can’t decide on the role

Marvel has done a wonderful job of casting throughout the MCU. It has consistently surprised us with the actors that it chooses to fill the various superhero roles, but its spot-on casting is probably why it sits head and shoulders above the competition. With all the comedic actors that have made their way into the MCU, fans are wondering why the talents of Jason Bateman have yet to be utilized by the studio.
Zachary Levi imploding his DCU future proves Dwayne Johnson was right to snub ‘Shazam!’

Zachary Levi‘s recent social media activity has made last week’s somewhat mixed reactions to the latest Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer look small-fry in terms of creating a PR disaster for the incoming DC sequel. The Billy Batson star has decided that now is the best time for him to out himself as Pfizer critic, thereby revealing that he’s got more in common with fellow superhero actor anti-vaxxers like Letitia Wright and Evangeline Lilly than we previously realized.
ABC’s sexy new drama finds a ‘This is Us’ family man doing something unholy

Lucky lucky us, we’ve got a ticket for a front-row seat to This is Us leading man Milo Ventimiglia’s newest show, making us feel all things unholy. ABC is upping the ante with a new drama, The Company You Keep, and we’re seeing Ventimiglia shed his family man image for something racy. Let’s be honest — we’re all feeling somewhat parched after the debut of the full-length trailer.
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson backlash is avenged by the original female superhero as Chris Hemsworth finally apologizes for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

What are two of the most divisive and controversial Marvel movies of the lot? Captain Marvel and Thor: Love and Thunder are certainly in the top five, for differing reasons. It’s interesting, then, that both of these films have been addressed in some form over the past 24 hours, with Odinson himself Chris Hemsworth offering a kind of apology for the much-disliked 2022 flick while an unlikely defender has risen up to avenge the unfair backlash Brie Larson and the women of the MCU have faced over the years. Let’s dive in…
Joel basically just confirmed a long-running fan theory about ‘The Last of Us’ virus origins

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode three, Long Long Time. The latest episode of the HBO series The Last of Us has unveiled more details about the characters who live in this apocalyptic world and compared it to what it was back in 2003. But one of the biggest questions that were yet to be answered was how the Cordyceps brain infection started. Fortunately, the latest episode might have confirmed a long-running fan theory when the series began.
Is Bill from ‘The Last of Us’ gay?

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us episode three. The Last of Us has hit live-action with a massive cast featuring some of the best talents out there in television. Debuting in episode three is none other than Nick Offerman of Parks and Recreation fame as Bill. The troubled survivalist who has lived on his own for many years is the center piece of the third episode.
‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ has already slashed its way into getting a sequel

The inevitable newest trend in horror looks set to continue, with Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey finding itself in sequel-land before it has been completely released. The provocative, twisted version of the beloved children’s character sparked plenty of debate after its first trailers released. Following a small premiere, and before any real reviews have dropped for it, Blood and Honey has clearly done enough to set itself up for a sequel.

