Brie Larson has an existential crisis by questioning the fragile nature of time itself
Time is a fickle and cruel mistress, and it waits for nobody, not even an Academy Award-winning star like Brie Larson. The Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart appears to be having something of an existential crisis at the moment, after taking to Twitter to make her temporal bugbears heard, and it’s a sentiment we can all find ourselves agreeing with at one stage or another.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
‘Tomb Raider’ being rebooted again as a Marvel-style universe is every bit as stupid as it sounds
HBO’s quickfire renewal of The Last of Us may have been dominating the video game discourse with good reason, but the announcement that Amazon is rebooting Tomb Raider as a Marvel Cinematic Universe-style multimedia franchise runs it a close second. After Alicia Vikander’s sequel was finally put out of...
Will Smith’s next comeback attempt could come in a sequel not a single soul is asking to see
The muted response to Apple TV’s Emancipation hinted that perhaps the world isn’t quite ready to embrace Will Smith with open arms once again, or maybe it’s got something to do with tepid reviews painting the picture of a movie that simply wasn’t very good. Either...
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU
Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
Fans know exactly which ‘Juno’ star they want to see in the MCU next, they just can’t decide on the role
Marvel has done a wonderful job of casting throughout the MCU. It has consistently surprised us with the actors that it chooses to fill the various superhero roles, but its spot-on casting is probably why it sits head and shoulders above the competition. With all the comedic actors that have made their way into the MCU, fans are wondering why the talents of Jason Bateman have yet to be utilized by the studio.
Dwayne Johnson shares new video from his next blockbuster, which won’t end in an embarrassing franchise exile
Now that the dust may finally be starting to settle on the Black Adam debacle, questions are being asked over Dwayne Johnson‘s status as a certifiable box office draw, and with good reason. After all, if the highest-paid and most popular star on the planet can’t even drive a...
Zachary Levi imploding his DCU future proves Dwayne Johnson was right to snub ‘Shazam!’
Zachary Levi‘s recent social media activity has made last week’s somewhat mixed reactions to the latest Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer look small-fry in terms of creating a PR disaster for the incoming DC sequel. The Billy Batson star has decided that now is the best time for him to out himself as Pfizer critic, thereby revealing that he’s got more in common with fellow superhero actor anti-vaxxers like Letitia Wright and Evangeline Lilly than we previously realized.
Dwayne Johnson questions if he has the guts to go for it, ironic given what happened to ‘Black Adam’
There are few better hype men in the industry than Dwayne Johnson, but the actor and producer’s impenetrable armor suffered a serious dent when Black Adam failed spectacularly to change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe, after we’d been beaten into submission by the claim being made so often.
Actress Annie Wersching, who played Tess in ‘The Last of Us’ dies of cancer at age 45
It is a sad day for The Last of Us fans and of course, for the family of actress Annie Wersching who passed away at the age of 45 today. The news has shocked her fans who had no idea she was even battling cancer. She was especially known for...
ABC’s sexy new drama finds a ‘This is Us’ family man doing something unholy
Lucky lucky us, we’ve got a ticket for a front-row seat to This is Us leading man Milo Ventimiglia’s newest show, making us feel all things unholy. ABC is upping the ante with a new drama, The Company You Keep, and we’re seeing Ventimiglia shed his family man image for something racy. Let’s be honest — we’re all feeling somewhat parched after the debut of the full-length trailer.
Unconvinced horror fans wonder if ‘Terrifier’ is popular for reasons that have nothing to do with its quality
Terrifier has received a lot of exposure since its bigger-budget sequel was released last year, however, a handful of viewers aren’t particularly impressed with the slasher film, with some users on Reddit discussing whether it’s really any good or if people are just watching out of curiosity. Reddit...
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson backlash is avenged by the original female superhero as Chris Hemsworth finally apologizes for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
What are two of the most divisive and controversial Marvel movies of the lot? Captain Marvel and Thor: Love and Thunder are certainly in the top five, for differing reasons. It’s interesting, then, that both of these films have been addressed in some form over the past 24 hours, with Odinson himself Chris Hemsworth offering a kind of apology for the much-disliked 2022 flick while an unlikely defender has risen up to avenge the unfair backlash Brie Larson and the women of the MCU have faced over the years. Let’s dive in…
Dwayne Johnson celebrates a reunion that didn’t end in box office disaster on his next bulletproof blockbuster
Like many Hollywood superstars before him, Dwayne Johnson has crafted an inner circle of regular collaborators that he works with on multiple projects, and Jake Kasdan has proven to be one of the most fruitful creative partnerships the A-lister has struck up. The filmmaker directed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle...
Joel basically just confirmed a long-running fan theory about ‘The Last of Us’ virus origins
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode three, Long Long Time. The latest episode of the HBO series The Last of Us has unveiled more details about the characters who live in this apocalyptic world and compared it to what it was back in 2003. But one of the biggest questions that were yet to be answered was how the Cordyceps brain infection started. Fortunately, the latest episode might have confirmed a long-running fan theory when the series began.
Is Bill from ‘The Last of Us’ gay?
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us episode three. The Last of Us has hit live-action with a massive cast featuring some of the best talents out there in television. Debuting in episode three is none other than Nick Offerman of Parks and Recreation fame as Bill. The troubled survivalist who has lived on his own for many years is the center piece of the third episode.
A clip of Zachary Levi praising Jordan Peterson on Joe Rogan’s podcast has Twitter giving him the side eye
Zachary Levi looks to compete with some of his fellow DC stars for the title of “please never come back to your role”, with his history of alliances with right-wing conspiracy theorists resurfacing amidst his anti-vaccine views. Levi is the big star man for the Shazam! films, with...
‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ has already slashed its way into getting a sequel
The inevitable newest trend in horror looks set to continue, with Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey finding itself in sequel-land before it has been completely released. The provocative, twisted version of the beloved children’s character sparked plenty of debate after its first trailers released. Following a small premiere, and before any real reviews have dropped for it, Blood and Honey has clearly done enough to set itself up for a sequel.
Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds suffers last-minute heartbreak as the Young Avengers battle irrelevance
Much like any other walks of life, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced its fair share of ups and downs both on-camera and off, with Ryan Reynolds enjoying a roller-coaster moment in the spotlight with an old friend in tow. Elsewhere, the Young Avengers have already been branded as irrelevant...
