WLOS.com
From serving overseas to battling rare cancer, man's legacy lives on with foundation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For nine years, one Asheville man battled cancer for both himself and those who suffered from the same rare form. Now, his legacy lives on through the foundation working to carry his mission forward. When Chris Carson met his future wife, Paula, they were just...
WLOS.com
Grandfather Mountain to hold job fair ahead of 2023 season
LINVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Grandfather Mountain will hold a job fair to prepare for its 2023 season. On Feb. 15, from 2-5 p.m., the Linville, N.C.-based nonprofit nature park and preserve will welcome job-seekers as it tries to fill roles across nine departments. "This is a fun place to...
WLOS.com
Five teachers recognized for their commitment to students, community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rotary Club of Asheville recently celebrated a very special event!. The group celebrated its inaugural Teacher's Excellence Program. Five teachers are being recognized for their outstanding commitment to their students and their profession. The goal of the program is to foster and encourage excellence...
WLOS.com
'We are in crisis right now:' Asheville, Buncombe educators call for increased pay
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County and Asheville City Associations of Educators call for increased wages for teachers and school employees. The associations have created an online petition to deliver to local leaders. “We know that high-quality educators is the number one predictor of student success,” said...
WLOS.com
Building where seniors receive nutrition, other services to close temporarily
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sammy Williams Senior Center, operated by the Council on Aging of Henderson County and owned by the Hendersonville Housing Authority, has closed temporarily while testing is conducted due to a suspicion of possible mold. Staff and volunteers at the center notified its members Friday,...
WLOS.com
Special honors for long-time local legend Gene McClure for his 90th birthday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gene McClure a long-time statistician and scorebook keeper for Erwin High school celebrated his 90th birthday Saturday with the ones who mean most to him at the Mount Carmel Child Enrichment Center in Asheville. McClure was also honored with a $5,000 endowed scholarship named in...
WLOS.com
Downtown Brevard businesses get a boost for beautification projects
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of downtown Brevard businesses just got a nice boost to help build the downtown district. Heart of Brevard awarded 22 businesses grants totaling $50,000 to help with beautification projects enhancing the appearance of the business and the downtown district. In 2022, Heart of...
WLOS.com
4 rescues in 8 days: Crews keep busy with multiple calls for service on mountain trails
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Search and rescue crews in the mountains have been keeping busy with numerous calls for service over the past week. The Transylvania County Rescue Squad took to social media to share their recent busy schedule, which included a total of four rescues in eight days.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count will take place in Asheville on Tuesday. Every year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care collaborates with many local organizations that focus on housing insecurity to collect data on those experiencing homelessness. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to perform the count if they seek funding to address homelessness.
WLOS.com
Organizations gear up to take 'snapshot' census of Asheville's homeless population
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count will take place in Asheville on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Every year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care collaborates with many local organizations that focus on housing insecurity to collect data on those experiencing homelessness. The “snapshot” census provides a...
WLOS.com
Demolition of damaged Davidson River railroad trestle to begin this week
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Work is set to begin Thursday to bring down a damaged railroad trestle that was to be part of the Ecusta Trail near Brevard. Conserving Carolina received a $120,000 grant from the state to tear down the bridge over the Davidson River after it was damaged by flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in 2021 and then hit by a box truck.
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a delicious, homemade rib or a great brisket, North Carolina has various options for your barbeque craving. From Greenville's B's BBQ to the Shelburne-based Red Bridges BBQ Lodge, a North Carolina barbecue joint is sure to please.
Buncombe Co. woman wins $100,000 picking Powerball numbers blindly
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) – A Buncombe County woman won big after picking Powerball numbers blindly. Renee Komanetsky, 50, of Weaverville, decided to close her eyes, pointed to the numbers randomly and won $100,000. “I had to go with my gut and my gut said just to close my eyes and pick,” Komanetsky said. […]
WLOS.com
Gunshot, search for explosives startle Forest City community
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Forest City Police Department, along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Old Wagy Road on Saturday in reference to a person attempting suicide. Forest City Police Lt. Brandon Rothrock said the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was first on the scene,...
Mountain Xpress
WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health
To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
WLOS.com
Charges upgraded for two suspects in Haywood County murder investigation
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A mother and son in Haywood County are facing additional charges in an ongoing homicide investigation. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office announced on Jan. 30 that a county Grandy Jury had returned indictments on Noah Journey McKinnley Bolden, 26, of Canton, North Carolina for First-Degree Murder and on Jeanie Bolden, 57, of Canton, North Carolina for Accessory After The Fact to First-Degree Murder.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
WLOS.com
Macon County leaders consider funding options for a new Franklin High School
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — In November, Macon County voted no to a quarter-cent sales tax. The measure's intent was to raise revenue for major projects like building a new Franklin High School. As school planning continues, county leaders are considering their funding options. Had the quarter-cent sales tax passed...
WLOS.com
Amazon delivery station expected to bring 150 jobs to Macon County
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — An Amazon delivery station is coming to Macon County this spring. Work on the station is underway in the Macon County Industrial Park just outside Franklin. County leaders said the facility will create 150 local jobs. They credit Amazon and the local Economic Development Commission...
gsabusiness.com
New Greenville primary care practice offers flat-rate health care for employees
A new primary care practice by Prisma Health will house the health system’s first direct primary care office, a new business-to-business option in which employers pay a flat monthly rate or annual fee that offers their employees comprehensive primary care, including a range of medications and lab tests, without additional fees or co-pays.
