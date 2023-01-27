ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Grandfather Mountain to hold job fair ahead of 2023 season

LINVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Grandfather Mountain will hold a job fair to prepare for its 2023 season. On Feb. 15, from 2-5 p.m., the Linville, N.C.-based nonprofit nature park and preserve will welcome job-seekers as it tries to fill roles across nine departments. "This is a fun place to...
LINVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Five teachers recognized for their commitment to students, community

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rotary Club of Asheville recently celebrated a very special event!. The group celebrated its inaugural Teacher's Excellence Program. Five teachers are being recognized for their outstanding commitment to their students and their profession. The goal of the program is to foster and encourage excellence...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Downtown Brevard businesses get a boost for beautification projects

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of downtown Brevard businesses just got a nice boost to help build the downtown district. Heart of Brevard awarded 22 businesses grants totaling $50,000 to help with beautification projects enhancing the appearance of the business and the downtown district. In 2022, Heart of...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count will take place in Asheville on Tuesday. Every year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care collaborates with many local organizations that focus on housing insecurity to collect data on those experiencing homelessness. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to perform the count if they seek funding to address homelessness.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Demolition of damaged Davidson River railroad trestle to begin this week

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Work is set to begin Thursday to bring down a damaged railroad trestle that was to be part of the Ecusta Trail near Brevard. Conserving Carolina received a $120,000 grant from the state to tear down the bridge over the Davidson River after it was damaged by flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in 2021 and then hit by a box truck.
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Gunshot, search for explosives startle Forest City community

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Forest City Police Department, along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Old Wagy Road on Saturday in reference to a person attempting suicide. Forest City Police Lt. Brandon Rothrock said the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was first on the scene,...
FOREST CITY, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health

To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Charges upgraded for two suspects in Haywood County murder investigation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A mother and son in Haywood County are facing additional charges in an ongoing homicide investigation. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office announced on Jan. 30 that a county Grandy Jury had returned indictments on Noah Journey McKinnley Bolden, 26, of Canton, North Carolina for First-Degree Murder and on Jeanie Bolden, 57, of Canton, North Carolina for Accessory After The Fact to First-Degree Murder.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WLOS.com

Amazon delivery station expected to bring 150 jobs to Macon County

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — An Amazon delivery station is coming to Macon County this spring. Work on the station is underway in the Macon County Industrial Park just outside Franklin. County leaders said the facility will create 150 local jobs. They credit Amazon and the local Economic Development Commission...
MACON COUNTY, NC
gsabusiness.com

New Greenville primary care practice offers flat-rate health care for employees

A new primary care practice by Prisma Health will house the health system’s first direct primary care office, a new business-to-business option in which employers pay a flat monthly rate or annual fee that offers their employees comprehensive primary care, including a range of medications and lab tests, without additional fees or co-pays.
GREENVILLE, SC

