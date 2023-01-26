Dense fog has been causing travel troubles this morning, and we will likely see some fog hanging around along the coastal areas today. The inland areas are seeing the fog lift, but there are still plenty of clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. We could see a few isolated showers this afternoon, but models bring in a few scattered showers this evening; not everyone will see rain. A stationary front just north of South Mississippi is splitting our weather conditions in the southeast. South the the front: fog, warm and humid conditions. North of the front: cold, winter weather and ice.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO