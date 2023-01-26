Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Dense fog has been causing travel troubles this morning, and we will likely see some fog hanging around along the coastal areas today. The inland areas are seeing the fog lift, but there are still plenty of clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. We could see a few isolated showers this afternoon, but models bring in a few scattered showers this evening; not everyone will see rain. A stationary front just north of South Mississippi is splitting our weather conditions in the southeast. South the the front: fog, warm and humid conditions. North of the front: cold, winter weather and ice.
wcbi.com
Cool, rainy weather continues for most of northeast MS
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances continue through Thursday for the region with periods of freezing rain for far north to northwestern MS into Wednesday. TUESDAY: Steady showers continue north of US 82 this morning, and additional rain is likely to develop this afternoon & evening. Afternoon temperatures should hold steady in the low to mid 40s with north winds 5-15 mph.
WLOX
Keeping up the carnival spirit with Paul's Pastry Shop
Dense fog has been causing travel troubles this morning, and we will likely see some fog hanging around along the coastal areas today. The inland areas are seeing the fog lift, but there are still plenty of clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. We could see a few isolated showers this afternoon, but models bring in a few scattered showers this evening; not everyone will see rain. A stationary front just north of South Mississippi is splitting our weather conditions in the southeast. South the the front: fog, warm and humid conditions. North of the front: cold, winter weather and ice.
Mississippi Skies: Ice, falling temps, and plenty of rain expected across the state
As the old joke says, today is a “full coverage insurance day” on Mississippi’s highways. From icing in northern Mississippi to rain across the state to dense fog in the southern region, it’s certainly a day to be cautious driving no matter where in the state. If you’re traveling anywhere north or west of Mississippi, be sure to check road conditions. Mississippi is only getting the edge of the ice storm this time, but many of our neighbors face a crippling ice storm. Expect possible road closures and airline cancellations in Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, and other places in the wider region.
wtva.com
With winter weather expected in northern counties, motorists should use caution
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Severe winter weather does not hit Mississippi often, but when it does, you should be prepared. The risk of rain and freezing conditions is coming up this week and that increases the risk of icy roads. There are several steps you can take to keep yourself...
breezynews.com
Flooding Possible Locally This Week, Ice in North MS Now
The National Weather Service says we’ll see another threat of flash flooding on Thursday, this time in the local area. NWS says two to three inches of rain could fall with locally higher amounts across this part of central Mississippi and much of the rest of the state. Also, some icy weather is ongoing in the Delta and other parts of north Mississippi. An ice storm warning is posted for the northwestern corner of the state including Tunica, Southaven and Holly Springs for ice accumulations up to three-tenths of an inch. A winter weather advisory covers areas from Greenville to Corinth with lighter amounts of ice expected.
wxxv25.com
1/27 – Brittany’s “Cold” Friday Night Forecast
A transition to a warmer and more humid pattern will take place tonight into tomorrow as a surface ridge centered over the area today begins to shift to the east. In the mid and and upper levels, largely zonal southwesterly flow will persist through the tomorrow afternoon. Embedded within this zonal flow regime, very weak shortwave ridging will be moving through the area tomorrow, and this will keep enough subsidence in place to warrant a continuation of mainly clear skies through the afternoon hours.
Mississippi Skies: Ice accumulations threaten parts of the state while others watch flooding rivers
Just as we mentioned as a possibility yesterday, the ice accumulation threat has moved across the state line into northern Mississippi. The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a statement that includes the potential of up to half-an-inch of ice from Clarksdale to Batesville and Oxford to Corinth. The threat will come in two waves and ends Wednesday morning.
Mississippi Skies: Window opening for better chance of severe storms, flash flooding
If you have outdoor plans this weekend, today is the day to make those happen. Although northern parts of the state will begin to see clouds moving in, most of the rain holds off until tonight. Although we’ve been expecting a chilly rain for tonight and Sunday for several days,...
WLOX
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
WLOX
I-110 south near Rodriguez Street a traffic challenge
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -The on-ramp from Rodriguez Street to I-110 south has been the spot of numerous accidents in the past few months. The wrecks haven’t necessarily happened on the on-ramp, but just past that, as drivers try to merge onto the highway and get over Back Bay.
WLBT
Check out all of the MDOT projects underway in western Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Commissioner Willie Simmons has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation maintenance projects in western Mississippi. “These projects, some of which were recently completed or nearing completion, are a major investment into our infrastructure system that will make Mississippi a safer place to live and work,” said Simmons. “These projects will greatly improve safety and efficiency throughout the western part of our state.”
WTOK-TV
Bonita Lakes cleanup
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Cleanup Program hosted an event at Bonita Lakes to promote a clean environment around South Mississippi. The overall purpose is education that will empower people to make intelligent decisions relating to their vocations, their families and their environment. We talked with program coordinator...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age. […]
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi landscape expert offers tips for getting yards into shape after harsh winter
When it comes to beautifying lawns and gardens, Jeff McManus knows his way around the grounds. As director of landscape services at the University of Mississippi, McManus has built a national reputation for excellence, resulting in the Ole Miss campus repeatedly being recognized as one of the most beautiful in the country.
WLOX
Gov. Tate Reeves says state of our state is ‘stronger than ever’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves delivered his State of the State address Monday evening. ”The state of our state is stronger than ever,” said Reeves. As is customary, Governor Tate Reeves used part of his time to brag on the state. And these metrics set the stage for his calls to action for lawmakers.
SBLive Mississippi Power 10, class-by-class boys basketball rankings (1/30/2023)
JACKSON — Each week during the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season, SBLive’s Tyler Cleveland will rank the top 10 teams in Mississippi regardless of classification, as well as the top five teams for each of the MHSAA’s six classifications. Here’s a look at the boys basketball rankings for ...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Rises to $655,000
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Lottery officials have increased the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot to $655,000 ahead of the Tuesday, Jan. 31, drawing, nearing the largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $665,000 which was hit in July 2021. The drawing tomorrow will be the 22nd drawing since it was last hit on Dec. 10, 2022.
$605,000 jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s Mississippi Lottery drawing
The jackpot for one of Mississippi’s most popular lottery drawings has not been won since early December and now sits at $605,000. Mississippi Lottery officials bumped up the jackpot for the Saturday, Jan. 28, drawing of Mississippi Match 5 after Thursday’s drawing yielded no jackpot winners. To win...
Comments / 0