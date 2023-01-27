Read full article on original website
Grants help more South Portland asylum seekers learn English
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — If you grew up in Maine, it's an experience you likely have never had: fleeing your home country to escape violence and landing in a foreign place with a language unfamiliar to you. For thousands of asylum seekers and immigrants, though, that's a reality every...
This Maine home can stay 70 degrees without a furnace, even when it's freezing outside
What if you could design a house that on a cold day in January would stay at 70 degrees inside — without running the furnace? Or even having a furnace?. In fact, what's known as the Passivhaus concept came to the United States in 2006, and is being used to construct buildings throughout the U.S.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
There’s an ugly side to Maine harness racing
Harness racing has generated over $221 million for the state over the past five years, and competitors have been sanctioned more than 600 times since 2016 for violating rules. Photo by Rich Abrahamson of the Morning Sentinel. Lurking beneath one of Maine’s iconic pastimes, harness racing at county fairs and...
Maine students have six choices for K-12 education
AUGUSTA, Maine — Public school isn't the only option for Maine students, nor do families have to pay high tuition to try a different type of K-12 education. A nationwide push called School Choice Week works to inspire more parents to research the options available to their kids, whether they need more schedule flexibility, more focus on math or the arts, or their students simply don't thrive in a classroom.
Nonprofit preschool hosts winter carnival, first since before pandemic
PORTLAND, Maine — If you're a parent, you know dropping your child off at preschool can be really hard. So, what if you could spend part of the day there with them?. The Children's Nursery School, a nonprofit based in Portland that serves kids from three to five years old, allows just that. But it needs money to stay up and running.
