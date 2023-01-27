Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Tahoe City PUD receives Certificate of Transparency
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Tahoe City Public Utility District received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence from the Special District Leadership Foundation in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance. “This award is a testament to the Tahoe City Public Utility District’s commitment to...
Sierra Sun
Liberty Utilities announces Maruncic as director of operations
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Liberty Utilities is under new leadership after recently appointing Lindsay Maruncic as senior director of operations. Maruncic will oversee the day-to-day business as well as the development and implementation of business and organizational strategy, said a news release from Liberty. In her previous role as...
Sierra Sun
New research says feeding mountain chickadees is OK
RENO, Nev. — New research recently released shows feeding mountain chickadees has no negative impact on the species as long as a few simple rules are followed. Chickadee Ridge overlooking Lake Tahoe has become a popular snowshoe and cross-country ski destination for those hoping to experience feeding the tiny black-capped birds, often from the palm of one’s hand. The new research from the University of Nevada, Reno goes against what Nevada Department of Wildlife officials have said over the years that for the sake of wildlife, they shouldn’t be fed.
2news.com
School delays and cancellations for Monday, January 30
Some schools and school districts are announcing delays and or cancelations for Monday, January 30 due to winter weather conditions. Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect. The Washoe County School District released the following message:. Hello Washoe County School District families,. This is...
KOLO TV Reno
Community celebrates the life of Evelyn Mount
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s hard to overstate Evelyn Mount’s impact on the lives of Reno’s disadvantaged or her place in the community’s heart. We could mark the approach of the holidays by her calls to the newsroom reminding us and our audience of the need and the empty space in the pantry she made of her garage.
Record-Courier
Land sale paves way for Vista Grande
The completed sale of 28.73 acres of U.S. Forest Service land north of Jacks Valley Road opens the way for the extension of Vista Grande. On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners are being asked to accept right-of-way easements for the extension of the road and a water pipeline from just south of Topsy to Jacks Valley.
Sierra Sun
Local agencies talk stewardship, announce North Tahoe Community Alliance
STATELINE, Nev. — Many agencies came together on Wednesday, Jan. 24, to discuss Lake Tahoe-wide sustainability plans post pandemic as a part of the Operation Sierra Storm Meteorological Conference, where stewardship was a major theme for solutions moving forward. The panel discussion recapped the work being done by agencies...
mynews4.com
Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
thelostlongboarder.com
Douglas County Skatepark in Gardnerville, NV
The skatepark in Gardnerville, Nevada is a large 30,000 sq ft cement skatepark with a great diversity of obstacles and features. Riders of all skill levels and riding styles can have a good time at the Douglas County Skatepark. The distant mountains make for a peaceful backdrop to the large skatepark.
Sierra Sun
Truckee aviation company partners with Tahoe Fund to support enviro projects
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The only local private aviation charter company at Lake Tahoe is joining forces with one of the region’s nonprofits to help lower and sequester carbon emissions, officials said Monday. Mountain Lion Aviation will donate money for every hour flown to the Tahoe Fund with the...
As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
Sierra Sun
Frigid temps, wind to create ‘dangerous’ conditions in Sierra
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Roads are icy, temperatures are in the single digits Monday morning at Truckee-Tahoe and officials are warning High Sierra winds will create dangerous conditions in the backcountry. All schools are running a regular schedule on Monday except in Incline Village where classes will begin after a...
Sierra Sun
Visit Truckee-Tahoe spring lodging offer incentivizes midweek visitation
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Visit Truckee-Tahoe announces the launch of the Sustainable Truckee – Midweek Spring Skiing Lodging Offer. By incentivizing midweek travel, Visit Truckee-Tahoe aims to help offset peak-period weekend traffic. The promotion also supports Truckee’s tourism-dependent businesses, funds stewardship projects and raises awareness about sustainable best practices while visiting.
2news.com
Sparks Firefighters raising money for one of their own fighting Colon Cancer
Local firefighters in Sparks are raising money for one of their own who is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with Colon Cancer in 2020. Sparks Firefighter Mike Foster was diagnosed with colon cancer in February 2020, a year later he learned it had spread to his lungs, forcing him into early retirement from a job he loved.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Steamers Bar & Grill revamped, reopens in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Longtime South Lake Tahoe staple Steamers Bar & Grill is starting off the new year officially open. After several months of being closed, the local spot opened their doors for the community to come back and enjoy Steamers on Jan. 6. “We are excited...
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times
LOCKWOOD, Nev. (KOLO) -A Nevada State Police Trooper slowing on westbound Interstate 80 Sunday morning to respond to an injury crash was rear-ended by one vehicle and subsequently struck by three other vehicles. It was part of a string of crashes that first closed westbound interstate 80 east of Lockwood...
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit, Charlie’s Presence, looking for a kind, loving home for Pockets
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pockets is the first dog of 2023 that Charlie’s Presence is looking to find the perfect home in the Carson City/Reno area. He is an older dog, believed to be a husky/lab mix pooch that has been in the same home for the last seven months but needs a new permanent home and an active family to keep him excersised and entertained.
activenorcal.com
Beloved Tahoe Skier Killed in Avalanche in Japan
Professional skier Kyle Smaine, who resided and skied in South Lake Tahoe, was killed in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday. He was 31 years old. On a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism, Smaine was free skiing in the Japan backcountry with fellow skier Adam Ü when they decided to embark on a final run. While transitioning their skis to uphill mode, a large avalanche was triggered above them by a group of Austrian skiers.
mynews4.com
Authorities seeking information on dog attack at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) is looking for information regarding an incident of a dog attack at the Grand Sierra Resort on Thursday, January 26. According to WCRAS, the person of interest is identified as Heather Brashear and her...
