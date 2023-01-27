ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Pass Christian considering new sports complex

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian city leaders are looking at building a new sports complex, but it’s still in the very early stages of development. The potential project would be located on more than 40-acres of city-owned land near Menge Ave, and the price tag would be capped at $25,000.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Coast’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first medical cannabis dispensary on the Coast is now open. Saturday, customers showed up hours before Coastal Capital Dispensary opened its doors at 9 a.m. To put it simply, business was good. Huge crowds and processing time created a little backlog, but for those waiting...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Rouses Markets announces plans to open new store in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, Rouses Markets CEO Donny Rouse announced that the company has agreed to lease space on the corner of Pass Road and Popp’s Ferry Road. The 60,000 square feet of space will undergo a comprehensive remodel both inside and outside. “I know Biloxi will be...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Commerce moving to Moss Point

No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Dr. Phillip Levin talks about medical marijuana in Mississippi

Family speaks out following fatal Gulfport fire that killed two children. The family of two children who died in a fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport are sharing new details on how those who were hospitalized are doing. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday, the George County School District...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Hundreds brave frigid temps for annual Casino Bridge Run

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of runners gathered at Margaritaville Saturday morning for the 8th annual Casino Bridge Run. The 5k and 10k races started at the Margaritaville Resort. The first race was the 10k at 7:30 a.m. “I always start out way too fast and then end up tanking...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

South Mississippi adult dodgeball league brings community together

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, a lucky group of adults threw away their stress and turned up the fun at a high-energy dodgeball tournament. Nearly fifty folks from around the coast had the chance to relive their childhood with a classic game of dodgeball thanks to event coordinator, Torian Brown. The ambitious 27-year-old made the opportunity possible as nine teams competed for the Adult Superhero vs. Villain themed Dodgeball Tournament at a local recreation center in Pascagoula.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

PHOTOS: Multi-vehicle wreck cleared after 18-wheeler overturned, spilling wine

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck on I-10 involving an 18-wheeler and multiple cars is now clear after backing up traffic for hours Friday morning. According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash was in the eastbound lanes between the Canal Road and County Farm Road exits. From 6 a.m. and into the afternoon, all east bound lanes were blocked in the area.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Welfare check leads Long Beach police to drug arrest

Long Beach Police say 34-year-old Michael A. Savarese was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000. Savarese was arrested on Wisteria Lane after officers were called for a welfare check. During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and officers found a large amount of marijuana.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sinking vessel near Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their vessel began to take in water near Pascagoula. Watchstanders with the Eighth Coast Guard District received a distress alert around 8:11 a.m. The alert was registered to a 50-foot commercial fishing vessel, Dat Parker. The watchstanders contacted the owner of the vessel, who informed them her husband and two others had taken the boat for fishing and that she was unable to contact them.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Man killed in I-10 wreck identified: Mobile Police

UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department said 29-year-old Christopher Means was the man who died in the motorcycle crash on I-10 early Monday morning. MPD said Means was riding his motorcycle southbound on the I-65 ramp to eastbound I-10 when he “lost control of the motorcycle.” Means was thrown from his motorcycle and “struck […]
MOBILE, AL

