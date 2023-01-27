Read full article on original website
WLOX
Bay St. Louis cannabis dispensary owners use voices to advocate for medical marijuana
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis’ Coast Cannabis Medical Dispensary opened its doors on Jan. 28. It’s the first dispensary to open in Hancock County. Community members are already taking advantage of the new store as business rapidly picks up. Local Timothy Stinson said having...
WLOX
Pass Christian considering new sports complex
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian city leaders are looking at building a new sports complex, but it’s still in the very early stages of development. The potential project would be located on more than 40-acres of city-owned land near Menge Ave, and the price tag would be capped at $25,000.
WLOX
Car dealerships move from Pascagoula to Moss Point with more business development ahead
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Moss Point is kick starting the new year with several new business developments. “2023, I think it’s going to be a good year for us,” Mayor Billy Knight told WLOX. “I think we’re going to see a lot of economic development here in Moss Point and mainly here on 63 and I-10.”
WLOX
Coast’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first medical cannabis dispensary on the Coast is now open. Saturday, customers showed up hours before Coastal Capital Dispensary opened its doors at 9 a.m. To put it simply, business was good. Huge crowds and processing time created a little backlog, but for those waiting...
WLOX
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
WLOX
Rouses Markets announces plans to open new store in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, Rouses Markets CEO Donny Rouse announced that the company has agreed to lease space on the corner of Pass Road and Popp’s Ferry Road. The 60,000 square feet of space will undergo a comprehensive remodel both inside and outside. “I know Biloxi will be...
WLOX
Commerce moving to Moss Point
No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
WLOX
Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Sawmill Restaurant provided entertainment and a positive gathering space for the people of Stone County. People like store owner Ms. Sew N’ Sew’s Quilt Shop owner Deana Cooley and her family still remember the first day they stepped inside the restaurant. “We...
WLOX
Dr. Phillip Levin talks about medical marijuana in Mississippi
Family speaks out following fatal Gulfport fire that killed two children. The family of two children who died in a fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport are sharing new details on how those who were hospitalized are doing. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday, the George County School District...
WLOX
Gulfport PD holds press conference on retired officer found shot in woods, Saucier man and 7 others arrested in Gonzales
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A retired law enforcement officer found shot near a Gulfport church Thursday afternoon had been reported missing from Vicksburg. And a Saucier man is among those charged in connection with the case. Now investigators in two states are trying to piece together what happened and how...
WLOX
Hundreds brave frigid temps for annual Casino Bridge Run
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of runners gathered at Margaritaville Saturday morning for the 8th annual Casino Bridge Run. The 5k and 10k races started at the Margaritaville Resort. The first race was the 10k at 7:30 a.m. “I always start out way too fast and then end up tanking...
WLOX
South Mississippi adult dodgeball league brings community together
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, a lucky group of adults threw away their stress and turned up the fun at a high-energy dodgeball tournament. Nearly fifty folks from around the coast had the chance to relive their childhood with a classic game of dodgeball thanks to event coordinator, Torian Brown. The ambitious 27-year-old made the opportunity possible as nine teams competed for the Adult Superhero vs. Villain themed Dodgeball Tournament at a local recreation center in Pascagoula.
americanmilitarynews.com
This Mississippi barrier reef island fort was used by soldiers on both sides of the Civil War
Twelve miles and a one-hour ferry ride away from the beaches of Gulfport and Biloxi lies a small island with a landmark from Civil War history well known by Mississippi Coast locals. You may know it better as Ship Island, a popular spot to enjoy warm sandy beaches and view...
WLOX
PHOTOS: Multi-vehicle wreck cleared after 18-wheeler overturned, spilling wine
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck on I-10 involving an 18-wheeler and multiple cars is now clear after backing up traffic for hours Friday morning. According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash was in the eastbound lanes between the Canal Road and County Farm Road exits. From 6 a.m. and into the afternoon, all east bound lanes were blocked in the area.
Mississippi police: Vicksburg resident discovered bound, shot multiple times in Gulf Coast church parking lot
The Gulfport Police Department shared more information Friday afternoon about the shooting of Vicksburg and Lake Providence, La. resident Mike Ouzts, who was discovered shot and injured in a Gulfport church parking lot. The timeline of events according to the release is as follows:. On Jan. 26 at approximately 2:14...
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
wxxv25.com
Welfare check leads Long Beach police to drug arrest
Long Beach Police say 34-year-old Michael A. Savarese was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000. Savarese was arrested on Wisteria Lane after officers were called for a welfare check. During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and officers found a large amount of marijuana.
WLOX
Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sinking vessel near Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their vessel began to take in water near Pascagoula. Watchstanders with the Eighth Coast Guard District received a distress alert around 8:11 a.m. The alert was registered to a 50-foot commercial fishing vessel, Dat Parker. The watchstanders contacted the owner of the vessel, who informed them her husband and two others had taken the boat for fishing and that she was unable to contact them.
Man killed in I-10 wreck identified: Mobile Police
UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department said 29-year-old Christopher Means was the man who died in the motorcycle crash on I-10 early Monday morning. MPD said Means was riding his motorcycle southbound on the I-65 ramp to eastbound I-10 when he “lost control of the motorcycle.” Means was thrown from his motorcycle and “struck […]
These Mississippi chefs, restaurants named James Beard semifinalists — the best in food and dining in the country
When it comes to food, three Mississippi restaurants are not just wowing diners in the Magnolia State they are also getting noticed by some of the best chefs and food critics in the country,. One Mississippi restaurants and three chefs have been chosen as semifinalists in the annual James Beard...
