Yakima, WA

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Washington Massage Therapist Has License Suspended After He Is Accused of Third-Degree Rape

The state has suspended a Yakima massage therapist's license after he was accused of sexual misconduct involving clients. The state Department of Health alleged in a statement of charges that Jesus Bautista Rodriguez, 40, sexually assaulted a client in late 2021, according to a news release on Tuesday. The client informed the spa owner, and Rodriguez was fired. The statement of charges said at least four more women came forward by March 2022 with allegations of sexual misconduct against Rodriguez.
YAKIMA, WA
A woman is arrested in homicide investigation

RICHLAND, Washington – On Saturday, patrol officers arrested a woman they had been searching for in relation to Thursday morning’s shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue that left one person dead. A male and female were also injured. The female suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
RICHLAND, WA
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
RICHLAND, WA
Police: Woman escapes from man in Sunnyside after he kidnapped, raped, and beat her

MABTON, Wash. -- A woman is safe today after police say she escaped from a man in Sunnyside who had kidnapped her, raped her, and held her captive for nearly 20 hours. Police say the woman was at Feezell Park in Mabton on Sunday when 24-year-old Francisco Hernandez Montoya put his hand through her passenger side window and unlocked the car door.
MABTON, WA
UPDATE: 14-year-old driver dies in Highway 12 rollover crash

WASHINGTON.- UPDATE: 8:19 p.m. The rollover crash that partially blocked Highway 12 involved one car, driven by a 14-year-old boy with a 15-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both boys, from the Yakima County area, had been wearing seat belts while driving east on Highway 12, 13 miles west of Naches just after noon on January 20.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

