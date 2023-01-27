The state has suspended a Yakima massage therapist's license after he was accused of sexual misconduct involving clients. The state Department of Health alleged in a statement of charges that Jesus Bautista Rodriguez, 40, sexually assaulted a client in late 2021, according to a news release on Tuesday. The client informed the spa owner, and Rodriguez was fired. The statement of charges said at least four more women came forward by March 2022 with allegations of sexual misconduct against Rodriguez.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO