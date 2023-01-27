Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 29, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
yaktrinews.com
The Range advocates for firearms training after deadly Yakima Circle K shooting
YAKIMA, Wash. — In the aftermath of the Yakima Circle K shooting that left three dead, some lawmakers have called for more firearms regulations, but staff at The Range don’t believe more legislation is the answer to preventing further violence. Austin Harlan, owner of The Range, said bills...
KIMA TV
High-speed crash into brick building in Sunnyside leaves one dead
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- One man has died after his car crashed into a brick building in Sunnyside, police say. Police say they were called to the 8300 block of Van Belle Rd. in Sunnyside around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday. They say the accident appears to be a high-speed impact into...
q13fox.com
Yakima massage therapist charged with rape
The message therapist has been charged with third-degree rape. He can go before the Department of Health to fight the suspension of his license to practice.
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
Chronicle
Washington Massage Therapist Has License Suspended After He Is Accused of Third-Degree Rape
The state has suspended a Yakima massage therapist's license after he was accused of sexual misconduct involving clients. The state Department of Health alleged in a statement of charges that Jesus Bautista Rodriguez, 40, sexually assaulted a client in late 2021, according to a news release on Tuesday. The client informed the spa owner, and Rodriguez was fired. The statement of charges said at least four more women came forward by March 2022 with allegations of sexual misconduct against Rodriguez.
elkhornmediagroup.com
A woman is arrested in homicide investigation
RICHLAND, Washington – On Saturday, patrol officers arrested a woman they had been searching for in relation to Thursday morning’s shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue that left one person dead. A male and female were also injured. The female suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
yaktrinews.com
‘It’s not right’: Family, friends of Yakima Circle K shooting victims search for answers
YAKIMA, Wash. — The triple fatal shooting at a Yakima Circle K has rocked the community and left the victims’ loved ones with more questions than answers, weighed down by an unspeakable loss. “Just to be somewhere at the wrong place, at the wrong time, it's not fair,”...
‘I killed those people.’ Woman overhears accused gunman’s call to mom, WA cops say
Three people were shot dead at a Circle K in Yakima, police said.
yaktrinews.com
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
KIMA TV
Police: Woman escapes from man in Sunnyside after he kidnapped, raped, and beat her
MABTON, Wash. -- A woman is safe today after police say she escaped from a man in Sunnyside who had kidnapped her, raped her, and held her captive for nearly 20 hours. Police say the woman was at Feezell Park in Mabton on Sunday when 24-year-old Francisco Hernandez Montoya put his hand through her passenger side window and unlocked the car door.
Suspect in Washington state shooting is dead, police say
The suspect, accused of shooting three people to death at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash., died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he was taken into custody, police say.
yaktrinews.com
Washington issues enforcement order against U.S. Army over Yakima Training Center PFAS contamination
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Washington Department of Ecology issued a draft order Thursday that requires the U.S. Army to address the the contamination of chemical spills and toxic waste at the Yakima Training Center. In 2020, Army tests revealed unsafe levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS....
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: 14-year-old driver dies in Highway 12 rollover crash
WASHINGTON.- UPDATE: 8:19 p.m. The rollover crash that partially blocked Highway 12 involved one car, driven by a 14-year-old boy with a 15-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both boys, from the Yakima County area, had been wearing seat belts while driving east on Highway 12, 13 miles west of Naches just after noon on January 20.
A ‘willing partner’ emerges in Washington’s search for a new airport site
The three finalists revealed in October have faced stiff objections from elected officials, nearby residents and farmers.
