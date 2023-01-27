Read full article on original website
Post Register
Asian shares mixed after last week's gains on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were trading mixed in Asia on Monday after Wall Street benchmarks closed higher on Friday, capping a third week of gains out of the last four. Tokyo and Shanghai rose while Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney fell. Taiwan’s benchmark jumped 3.8%.
Post Register
Wall Street falls ahead of mammoth week with Fed, earnings
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling on Wall Street Monday ahead of a week full of potentially market-moving events, from decisions on interest rates around the world to earnings reports from the biggest U.S. companies. The S&P 500 was 0.9% lower in morning trading, giving back some of...
